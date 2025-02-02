The Best Places to Buy Contact Lenses of 2025 (2025)

Written by Esther Bell, Writer and fitness fanatic with two years experience testing equipment and more. Updated September 18, 2024

Remembering to restock your contact lenses can be a chore. But with the right online delivery service, it’s a no-brainer. There are endless sites to choose from, so we rounded up the most popular options and evaluated the ordering process from start to finish. In the end, we named 1-800 Contacts the best place to order contacts online, thanks to the range of brands it carries and its unmatched return policy. We also named Warby Parker our best value for its discounted contact line, Scout, and famed home try-on program.

Best Contact Lenses 1-800 Contacts 1-800 Contacts topped our list thanks to its fair pricing, the sheer volume of contacts the site carries, and its generous return policy. The site is easy to navigate and lets you filter by brand, manufacturer, and lens type. 1-800 Contacts carries a wide range of brands and specialty lenses, such as astigmatism-correcting and multifocal. 1-800 Contacts makes ordering simple by working with your doctor and vision insurance company for seamless delivery to your door. To ensure you never run out of lenses, you can select the number of boxes you’d like to order for a six-month or one-year supply, or you can set up a subscription and save 5%. Additionally, 1-800 Contacts has the best return policy of brands we tested and allows you to return contacts in any condition at any time. You can even exchange contacts you purchased on another site. All in all, for reasonably priced contacts and a service that makes delivery as easy as possible, 1-800 Contacts is the way to go. Pros Fair pricing

Wide range

Generous returns policy Cons None we could find

Best Value Contact Lenses Warby Parker Contact Lenses You may be familiar with Warby Parker’s home try-on program for its glasses, but you can get similar benefits with the brand’s contact lenses. Those with a basic contact prescription—meaning not toric or multifocal lenses—can try Warby Parker’s daily contact lenses, Scout. Scout contact lenses cost $65 for a 90-day supply, and the brand offers a free home try-on with twelve daily lenses (six for each eye) so you can test the brand before you commit. See Also Best Places to Buy Colored Contact Lenses Online in 2025The Verge Awards at CES 2025 If Scout lenses aren’t for you, Warby Parker carries other popular brands such as Air Optix, Acuvue, and Biotrue. You won’t get the same six-day trial, but Warby Parker has a 30-day return policy. Additionally, you can get a $50 credit toward a pair of Warby Parker glasses when you purchase a year’s supply of contacts. Pros Affordable

Free home try-on

Good return policy Cons No toric or multifocal Scout lenses

ContactsDirect Contacts Direct is another one of our favorite sites for ordering contact lenses. Contacts Direct aims to work directly with contact lens brands to bring you the best prices. It’s easy to navigate the site, and while Contacts Direct carries many popular brands, it offers fewer options than others on this list, so it may not work if your preferred brand is less common. You can also find deals on contact solution and eye drops. And for those who prefer to pick up packages in person, you can pick up your orders at your nearest LensCrafters or Sunglass Hut. Contacts Direct accepts vision insurance, offers price matching, and gives 15% off to students, military members, first responders, government employees, and teachers. You can save up to $100 on six-month and one-year supplies. Your box of contacts needs to be unopened to return them, so you can’t return them if you try a new prescription and realize it’s not quite working for you. But you have six months to return unopened boxes for a full refund should you find yourself with old prescriptions you need to send back. Pros Competative prices

User-friendly website Cons Smaller selection than other stores

Discount Contacts Discount Contacts carries over 100 brands and offers one of the widest varieties of lens types. It’s also one of the less expensive options we tested. Even with its numerous offerings, finding what you need on the brand’s site is easy. If your preferred contact brand is harder to find, chances are you can score a deal with Discount Contacts. You receive free shipping with Discount Contact’s auto-reorder program but no further discount. It also lost points on its return policy—contacts must be returned within 30 days, accompanied by a receipt, and unopened boxes will receive a credit in full. Pros Wide variety of lenses

Affordable

Easy to navigate Cons Stingy returns policy

Walmart Contacts Walmart is another great option to consider for all your contact lens needs. You can find a wide range of brands and lens types, and it’s easy to use your vision insurance and find your doctor with its search tools. Walmart also has its own vision centers should you find yourself in need of in-person assistance. Unfortunately, Walmart doesn’t offer a discount for bulk or repeat orders. And as one of the more expensive sites we tested, this could be a dealbreaker. You can return unopened lenses for up to 90 days. Pros Wide range of brands

Accepts insurance

In-person assistance Cons No bulk discounts

More expensive than some stores

LensDirect Contact Lenses LensDirect offers deals on contact lenses, glasses, sunglasses, and lens replacement services. And while it’s already one of the less expensive options we tested, LensDirect makes it easy to save even more when you subscribe to repeating orders. When you subscribe, you get a $100 coupon to use on select glasses, double rewards, 10% off on all future orders, and free shipping. They offer various brands and lens types and have a generous 90-day return policy. Unfortunately, LensDirect doesn’t accept vision insurance, but you can still file a claim for reimbursement.

Target Optical Contact Lenses For one of the most expensive sites we tested, Target doesn’t offer some of the benefits that many other retailers do, such as discounts on your first purchase or repeat orders. These factors, in addition to the overall higher price points, leave them further down in our rankings. It’s easy to find what you need on Target’s site, and you can shop for eyeglasses and sunglasses as well, so it could be worth it for loyal customers. Like many other retailers on this list, your box must be unopened to return, but you have up to 90 days to initiate your return.

Hubble Contact Lenses If you have a basic contact prescription (monofocal with no astigmatism or other special considerations), Hubble Contacts offers some of the cheapest lenses you’ll find. The brand makes its own contacts and offers three lines: Classic, Hydro, and SkyHy. Hubble’s original contact line includes basic, daily lenses, the Hydro line uses a material that contains more water for added hydration, and the SkyHy is designed for the utmost hydration, breathability, and overall comfort. We tested the SkyHy line and found these contacts extremely comfortable and hydrating for all-day wear. If, for example, you don’t wear your contacts every day and want to space out your deliveries, you can easily adjust your delivery schedule with Hubble. Hubble only offers daily lenses, but the brand also sells toric lenses for astigmatism from Acuvue, Bausch + Lomb, and Biotrue for a discounted price. Even without insurance, they’re by far the cheapest box we tested. Try Hubble if you’re looking for no-frills lenses that get the job done.

What You Should Know About Buying Contact Lenses Online

While you’re most likely already getting in-person eye exams, ordering new contacts online is easy. Once you have your prescription, your site of choice will verify your order, and many allow you to use vision insurance to fulfill your order,

Why do contact lenses cost different at different retailers?

Contact lens prices can vary greatly between sites. Before committing to shopping from a certain site, it’s best to see how expensive your actual prescription is. The best deal can vary based on your brand, prescription, and subscription needs.

How much do contact lenses cost?

For those who are nearsighted, the average cost of an annual contact lens supply should range between $200 and $300. Should you have astigmatism, like me, your prescription will likely cost more. The annual cost could be as much as $500.

However, you can save by shopping around on different sites and taking advantage of subscription and bulk order discounts.

Do contact lenses expire?

Contact lenses usually expire after a year, though they can sometimes last up to a few years. But it’s best not to take a chance when it comes to your eye health—check the expiration date for your specific lenses, and if you’re unsure, invest in new contacts. Additionally, whether you have daily, biweekly, or monthly lenses, once they are opened, don’t wear them longer than intended.

Are contact lenses the same prescription as glasses?

No, before ordering contacts online, you’ll need a specified contact lens prescription. Because contacts and glasses sit differently in relation to your eyes, the prescriptions differ. If you’re unsure whether your prescription applies to glasses or contacts, ask your doctor.

You should visit your eye doctor once a year to ensure your prescription is still appropriate. Fortunately, many brands we tested offer online services to check that your prescription still works if you don’t have time to visit an eye doctor before your prescription expires.

We rounded up some of the most popular websites to buy contact lenses and evaluated the ordering process, brands carried, and price. We ordered a box of contacts from each site and noted how easy it was to upload prescriptions, how timely the delivery process was, and how satisfied we were with each brand. We scored each numerically and compared how the brands stacked up.

