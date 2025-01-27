The Best Places To Buy Contacts Online, According To A Lens Wearer (2025)

As a contact lens-wearer for nearly two decades, I’ve learned that purchasing contacts online is both cheaper and more convenient than buying them at the optometrist’s office. Having purchased from 1-800 Contacts for a number of years, I named this retailer the best place to buy contacts online due to its incredible return policy (return any unused contacts, any time), Best Price Guarantee and friendly, accessible customer service. But, there are other contacts e-tailers deserving of accolades for their own reasons, like Hubble, my choice for a subscription-based service, and Warby Parker, ideal for lens-wearers who also d0n the company’s stylish frames.

When making a contacts purchase online, you’ll need a current prescription at the ready. Most sites let you upload a scan of your prescription then plug in your eye doctor information to be verified. While you cannot use an expired prescription to make a purchase as per the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)—and prescriptions are only good for one or two years, but it varies by state—many sites offer virtual exams for prescription renewals. Some of my favorite places to order contacts online offer this option, but I also evaluated e-tailers for variety, pricing, shipping and return policies, and whether they accept insurance and HSA or FSA funds. Below, see my top picks and how they fit your contacts-buying needs.

Best Place To Buy Contacts Online 1-800 Contacts: Best Price Guarantee And Generous Return Policy 1-Day Acuvue Oasys (12-Pack) Shipping: Free standard shipping, plus expedited and one-day options | Return policy: Free returns and exchanges any time, including opened boxes | Insurance accepted: Yes, and accepts FSA and HSA | Virtual Rx renewal: Yes What you’ll love: Best Price Guarantee beats competitor pricing

Stellar 24/7 customer service via phone or live chat

Generous return policy means you won’t get stuck with lenses you won’t use Keep in mind: Best Price Guarantee has eligibility requirements; the verification process can get time-consuming I’ve remained a 1-800-contacts customer for years because, second to purchasing from a reputable site, my priority is price. The company’s Best Price Guarantee offers assurance that you’ll score your lenses for the lowest market price; just contact customer service via the 24/7 live chat and show them a link to the same lower-priced product for verification. The process is relatively easy, save for a few qualifying factors—for instance, the competitor must be U.S.-based, and searching for an eligible price match can get time-consuming. (I explain more thoroughly in my full 1-800-Contacts review if you want to know more). So, if you want the lowest cost for your lenses up front without doing any legwork, this may not be the best retailer for you. Other features that earn the company top marks include its ExpressExam, a virtual prescription renewal that costs $20, its fast free shipping and its generous return policy: You can return unused contacts at any time (somehow, I always have more dailies left for my right eye…)—even if you purchased them from another retailer. And, if you need specs, you can shop frames from its house brand, Liingo. Ultimately, 1-800-Contacts has earned its reputation for stellar and accessible customer service, and in my experience, I’ve always found its reps to be accommodating, helpful and incredibly friendly.

Best One-Stop Eyewear Shop GlassesUSA: Get Contacts And Specs In One Place Biofinity Toric (6-Pack) Shipping: Free standard shipping, plus expedited and express options | Return policy: Free returns and exchanges of unopened boxes within 60 days | Insurance accepted: Yes, and accepts FSA and HSA | Virtual Rx renewal: No What you’ll love: Convenience and savings that rival contact lens-only competitors

Various on-site deals including a sale section and coupon page

and Ability to purchase all your eyewear in one place Keep in mind: There’s no option to virtually renew your prescription As far as variety and a straightforward user experience, GlassesUSA is a well-known eyewear retailer and one-stop shop for glasses, sunglasses and of course, contact lenses. Further, it offers a multitude of options in each category. When shopping for contacts, you can easily search by brand, lens type, prescription type (single-vision, multifocal, astigmatism, etc.), budget and more, and there’s an Auto-Refill option at checkout. The company also accepts insurance, and while its Price Match Guarantee isn’t as outwardly advertised as others, it will honor lower competitor pricing (and reimburse you the difference if it’s within three days of your purchase). One thing the site lacks, though, is a virtual prescription renewal feature. This is a great place to shop if you’re big into browsing sales and coupons; the site is transparent with discounts and has an easy-to-find sale section and coupon page. And because GlassesUSA specializes in, well, glasses, you can take advantage of promotions across different types of eyewear, like free glasses worth up to $150 with your first shipment of contacts.

Best For Using Insurance ContactsDirect: Simple Insurance Instructions Plus Discounts Dailies AquaComfort Plus (90-Pack) See Also Kleurlenzen kopen? Bestel ze online bij | Pearle OpticiensColored Contact Lenses, Online Color Contacts, Eye Lens FashionPrescription Colored Contacts | Clear Vision, Stylish EyesBest COLORED CONTACTS 👁 Color Contact Lenses/Colored Eye Contacts Shipping: Free standard shipping and store pickup at LensCrafters, plus priority and express options | Return policy: Return unopened boxes within 6 months for a refund, less shipping charges | Insurance accepted: Yes, and accepts HSA and FSA | Virtual Rx renewal: Yes What you’ll love: On-site walk-throughs plus customer support makes using insurance easy

15% off for military members, teachers, government workers, first responders, and hospital and medical workers

Frequent discounts and promotions Keep in mind: Returns don’t include refunds for shipping charges

The company will only price match with select competitors, and you have to call for verification While many other contact lens retailers accept insurance, and more frequently HSA and FSA funds, ContactsDirect makes cashing in on these benefits especially easy. The company’s insurance policy page outlines accepted carriers as well as info on out-of-network vision plans, and you can speak with customer service reps via live chat or phone if you need help or have questions. Plus, savings is not exclusive to insurance holders: Visit its savings page for info on promos, including 15% off all orders with code MYCONTACTS plus a standard 15% off for military members, teachers, government workers, first responders, and hospital and medical workers. ContactsDirect also does price matching, but only with a select list of competitors (including Walgreens and Costco). Selection-wise, this site offers all the major brands and varieties, including specialty lenses like multifocals or those for astigmatism. You can also get your prescription renewed online for $19—which is $10 off—with code VISION10.

Best For Subscriptions Hubble: Affordable Lenses Via Monthly Subscription Hubble Classic Daily (10-Day Starter Pack) Shipping: $4 standard shipping (plus any applicable sales tax) | Return policy: Return unopened boxes within 14 days for a refund, less shipping and handling | Insurance accepted: No, but accepts HSA and FSA | Virtual Rx renewal: Yes, free for subscribers What you’ll love: Monthly subscription model means less up-front costs

House brands give excellent value; you can also choose from several name brands

Online prescription renewals free for subscribers Keep in mind: You’ll have to commit to a subscription (but you can adjust the frequency or cancel any time)

Outside brand products are limited

Standard shipping costs $4 after initial order; no expedited options available It’s no secret that contact lenses are expensive, and Hubble’s monthly subscription model helps lessen up-front costs while keeping you stocked up. If you’re not stuck on a brand and want the most bang for your buck, check out Hubble’s line of lenses, which range from $23 to $30 per month, per eye. They include Hubble, the namesake line that features affordable dailies; Hydro for extra dry eyes; and SkyHy, the most breathable option. If you’re considering switching brands, though, the FTC states you may need a new prescription unless it’s “a generic or store brand version of the same lens” recommended by your doc. Hubble also has offerings from Acuvue, Bausch + Lomb and Biotrue, but that’s the extent of its third-party offerings. For hesitant first-timer subscribers, the e-tailer’s initial promos are hard to beat, starting as low as $1 per eye for the Hubble Classic Daily 10-day starter pack—shipping included. Another boon is its virtual vision tests for prescription renewals, which is free for subscribers. While many well-known online contacts lens retailers offer auto-ship or subscription options, Hubble’s biggest defining factor is its overall cost friendliness, if you don’t mind the lack of brand variety. Just keep in mind that each order costs $4 in shipping, plus any additional taxes, if applicable.

Best For Buying In Bulk Contacts Lens King: Low Cost-Per-Box Pricing On Bulk Orders MOST POPULAR Biotrue Oneday Lenses (90-Count) Shipping:$10 to $13 for standard US shipping, plus priority and expedited options |Return policy: Return unopened boxes within 30 days for a refund, less shipping charges |Insurance accepted:No, but accepts HSA and FSA |Virtual Rx renewal:No What you’ll love: Cost-per-box savings on larger orders

Transparent pricing

Ample variety Keep in mind: See Also Best Colored Contacts Prescription - Color Contact Lenses Prescription High shipping rates increase total costs

Returns don’t include refunds on shipping charges Before you get too excited about Contact Lens King’s low pricing, it’s important to note that shipping is quite steep at $10 to $13 for standard domestic shipping. So if you’re only ordering, say, two to four boxes of lenses and break down the cost, you’re probably not be saving much. (Yes, I’ve done that math.) However, if you typically order a larger supply of six-plus boxes, the savings adds up. And while you may see lower cost-per-box options on other sites, beware of excessive hidden fees that are tacked on in cart. Otherwise, Contact Lens King offers a pretty standard experience when it comes to shopping for contacts online, including ample brand and lens variety (with options for astigmatism and colored contacts), the acceptance of HSA and FSA funds (but not insurance) and accessible help via phone or live chat. You won’t find extra features like virtual prescription renewals here, but you will find transparent pricing that will save you cash if you buy in bulk.

Best For Switching Between Glasses And Contacts Warby Parker: Ideal For Those Who Mix Up Their Eyewear Scout By Warby Parker (90-Pack) Shipping: Free standard shipping, plus expedited option | Return policy: Free returns and exchanges of unopened boxes within 60 days of receipt| Insurance accepted: Yes, and accepts HSA and FSA | Virtual Rx renewal: Yes What you’ll love: Convenience and savings that rival contact lens-only competitors

Ability to purchase all your eyewear in one place

House brand gives excellent value; you can also choose from several name brands Keep in mind: Warby Parker only offers house-brand frames Warby Parker’s claim to fame is its affordable line of stylish frames that start at $95. It’s also known for its Home Try-On program that lets you test five pairs for free before making your purchase. Now, it also offers a large selection of contact lenses including its value house brand called Scout, which you can sample at no cost. While the company offers convenient and cost-saving perks like competitive pricing, free shipping and virtual prescription renewals, and it accepts insurance, HSA and FSA funds, these incentives aren’t necessarily unique. But for fans of Warby Parker’s frames—especially frequent buyers, or those who alternate regularly between glasses and lenses—you can get all your eyewear and have your prescription info saved at a single destination. (Don’t forget, the brand offers a line of sunglasses, too.) Further, you can take advantage of cross-product savings like a $50 eyewear credit when you buy an annual supply of contacts.

Best Drugstore Walgreens: Competitive Pricing Plus Drugstore Conveniences Proclear 1-Day (90-Count) Shipping: Free standard shipping on contact lens-only orders, plus overnight option | Return policy: Returns accepted in unopened boxes, with some exceptions | Insurance accepted: No, but accepts HSA and FSA | Virtual Rx renewal: No What you’ll love: Wide selection of contact lenses from a reputable retailer

Ability to add other essentials to your purchase

Retailer promos that can save you more money Keep in mind: The shopping experience isn’t as helpful as some eyewear-specific competitors’ Unlike shopping through an eyewear site, Walgreens doesn’t offer vision-specific features like a virtual try-on option or extra-lenient return policy. However, making a purchase through the drugstore giant means competitive pricing and promos, a “ship to store option” and the ability to throw additional essentials into your cart. (And it’s especially convenient if you regularly shop on the Walgreens site, anyway.) Shipping is free on contact lens-only orders, and if you’re getting a mix of items, it’s free on purchases over $35. In the virtual contact lens “aisle,” you’ll find a wide selection at competitive prices, plus you can take advantage of stacked-on savings—right now, all contact lens orders are an extra 25% off with code CYBER25. The limited return policy allows you to return unopened boxes by mail if the order was incorrect, the product is defective or damaged, or you ordered the wrong prescription, and the lenses must still be in stock and unexpired. You can also use HSA and FSA funds to pay for your order.

How I Chose The Best Places To Buy Contacts Online

As I compared popular retailers, I investigated inventory variety, shipping and return policies, and insurance and HSA and FSA eligibility. I also factored in virtual prescription renewals and customer service helpfulness, which contribute to the overall shopping experience.

1-800 Contacts , my top pick overall, is my recommendation from both research and personal experience. The retailer has a selection, convenience features and customer-first policies that are hard to beat.

, my top pick overall, is my recommendation from both research and personal experience. The retailer has a selection, convenience features and customer-first policies that are hard to beat. I also considered standout websites from our list of the best places to buy prescription glasses online ; both GlassesUSA and Warby Parker , which are backed by Forbes Vetted editors, offer high-quality contacts in addition to eyeglasses.

; both and , which are backed by Forbes Vetted editors, offer high-quality contacts in addition to eyeglasses. I included several websites that are in network for major insurance providers, plus most are HSA- and FSA-eligible.

I also highlighted whether online contact lens retailers offer virtual eye exams for easy (and low-cost) prescription renewals.

What To Consider When Buying Contacts Online

Shopping for contacts online is often more convenient and cost-effective than buying them at the optometrist’s office. That said, additional steps like uploading your prescription and shopping around for the best price can take some time. Here are the top things to consider when narrowing down contact lens e-tailers.

Variety

If you’re already committed to a specific product, first make sure the retailer you’re considering has it in stock. This is especially true for specialty lenses, like those designed for astigmatism.

If you’re not stuck on a particular brand, some eyewear companies offer value brand lenses; check out Aquasoft Dailies at 1-800 Contacts, Scout by Warby Parker and Hubble’s line of lenses. Just note, you may need a new prescription to switch brands, according to the FTC website. However, “You don’t need your prescriber’s approval to switch brands if a manufacturer offers a brand name and a generic or store brand version of the same lens,” it says.

Convenience

A big differentiating factor between many of our top contenders is the shopping experience, and each retailer caters to different needs. Consider whether you want the option to renew your prescription online, buy glasses and contacts in the same place, order (and save) in bulk, or receive a monthly delivery by subscription; we’ve included e-tailers that offer these conveniences and more.

Shipping

While many retailers offer free shipping, some still charge, so you’ll want to factor that into the overall price of your order. Hubble’s monthly subscription orders come with a $4 ship fee, but the model is helpful for those who don’t want to purchase a bunch of contacts up front; Contact Lens King’s ship fees are on the higher side starting at $10 to $13, but its low cost-per-box prices offer savings on larger orders.

Returns

You want to be mindful of return policies as well, noting eligibility for return timeframes as well as product condition (for example, most e-tailers only accept returns of unopened boxes in original packaging). Further, some companies won’t reimburse you for shipping costs. If you prioritize a generous return policy, 1-800 Contacts has no time limit for returns, and you can send back any unused contacts, even if you’ve opened the box.

Price

You’ll find that pricing differs from one retailer to the next, but buyer beware: If you see a product with exceptionally low pricing, there’s a good chance that hidden fees, like excessive “processing” fees, will be added in cart, or the after-rebate price is being advertised (meaning you have to pay the full amount up front).

E-tailers with price match guarantees like 1-800 Contacts, ContactsDirect and GlassesUSA give you added peace of mind if you find a lower price elsewhere. Plus, you can often take advantage of promotions for more savings at checkout.