The Best Pomades for Every Hairstyle | Gear Patrol (2025)

Pomade is buried deep in the aesthetic canon of classic Americana, right next to straight razors and Clubman talcum powder. Near forgotten, this old-school staple is making a resurgence thanks to young barbers that value its unique combination of finish and hold. It marries the wet aesthetic of gel with the pliability of wax.

Traditional pomades are oil-based. Purists argue that styles will last longer with this class of product, but scalps be warned — oil-based pomades are notoriously harsh and take multiple washes to remove. The new trend in grooming (but also general hair wellness) is water-based pomades, which can be stripped with a single rinse and still offer a range of control. So whether you’re after a sleek side-part, or prefer it naturally matte with a touch of texture, these are the best pomades to try now.

Amazon Best Overall Pomade Forte Series Pomade $23.00 at Amazon

The Forte Series pomade offers serious hold without the greasy, shiny look of most other pomades. Plus, it washes out super easily, meaning no crystalized strands or stuck-on gunk. The formula itself has added nutrients like biotin and vitamin b-5, which both promote general hair health.

Base: Water

Hold: Medium

Shine: Medium

Patricks’ ultra-strong M3 Pomade is the brand’s most serious styling product. It has a matte finish — meaning no shine — is water resistant and comes with an included, kind-of-designer aroma. It will feel tough at first, but it melts when you activate it in your hands.