The Best Products for At-Home Foot Care of 2025 (2025)

Everyone experiences foot pain occasionally, but the problem is especially common for older adults. According to Health In Aging, one-third of people 65 and older have painful, stiff, or aching feet.

While you can’t prevent foot and nail problems entirely, an at-home foot care regimen can reduce your risk of ingrown nails, toenail fungus, corns and calluses, and more. To help you gather the necessary supplies, we’ve created this round-up of the best items for at-home foot care.

Who Can Benefit From At-Home Foot Care?

You or your loved one might benefit from at-home foot care if you’ve been diagnosed with one of the following conditions:

Ingrown toenail

Toenail fungus (onychomycosis)

Bunions

Blisters

Corns or calluses

Hammertoes

Flat Feet

Plantar fasciitis

At-home foot care can even help keep your diabetes in check. Inspecting your feet, toes, and nails daily can reduce your risk of potentially serious issues, including poor circulation and nerve damage (peripheral neuropathy).

How Can I Tell If My Loved One Needs Foot Care?

The easiest way to tell if your loved one needs foot care is to make an appointment with their primary care physician. After a comprehensive exam, a doctor can make treatment recommendations.

Most minor problems, like ingrown nails and calluses, improve with rest, at-home care, and footwear changes. But, if your loved one has diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, or another medical condition that affects their circulation, their doctor may refer you to a foot specialist (podiatrist).

How We Chose the Products on This List

The items highlighted in this list are a mix of our “highest-rated” and “best-selling” foot care items. Under each product, we’ve included real customer or user feedback with the header: Hear it from a Caregiver/User.

The Best Items for At-Home Foot Care

1) Easy Hold Toenail Clipper

Keeping your toenails clean and trimmed is one of the easiest ways to prevent common problems like hangnails and ingrown nails. What’s more, shorter nails are less likely to collect bacteria or debris, reducing your risk of infection.

Caregiver Tip Try trimming your nails straight across instead of at an angle. The more rounded your nails are, the more likely they are to grow into your skin.

Key Benefits & Features:

Rubberized grip for maximum control

Catches nail clippings

Thumb-squeeze lever

Hear it from a caregiver “Lived up to the name: easy to hold. Very sharp, good value for the price.”

- Susan S.

2) McKesson Antibacterial Soap Liquid

If you or your loved one has diabetes or another health problem that affects circulation, cleaning and inspecting your feet daily can prevent complications. This lightly scented soap from McKesson contains benzethonium chloride to eliminate harmful bacteria. The bottle has an easy-to-dispense bottle cap and can be used to wash hands or feet thoroughly.

Key Benefits & Features:

Helps prevent cross-contamination

0.13% strength

Made without rubber or latex

Caregiver Tip Caregivers tell us they often transfer this soap to a gallon bottle and add a push pump for easy dispensing.

McKesson Antibacterial Soap Liquid Price:$2.27 - $108.80

3) Visco-GEL Toe Cap

The Visco-GEL toe cap helps relieve pain and stiffness caused by hammertoes, ingrown nails, corns, or calluses. It’s a smooth, silicone-like cap that absorbs pressure and friction from the way you walk. The built-in vent allows your toe to breathe and helps encourage healing.

Key Benefits & Features:

Protects sore or irritated spots on the toes

Surrounds and protects the entire toe

The gel softens and moisturizes

Hear it from a caregiver “I purchased one of these for my mom and she liked it so well, I got her a couple more. The first one she used for her big toe, but wanted more for her other toes. Unfortunately, the only size available is large, so she’s using that size on her other toes. She wears socks over them, so that helps to keep the caps from sliding off.”

- Patti H.

Visco-GEL Toe Cap Price:$8.60 - $9.90 See Also Home Foot Care For Seniors Guide: Approach To Feet Problems In The Elderly - SootheYourFeet.com

4) Medicool NailCare Plus Manicure/Pedicure Set

This manicure/pedicure set from Medicool is specifically designed for people with diabetes. It contains an electronic nail file and six removable diamond-filing attachments. The powerful motor runs on two AA batteries and can safely debride fungal nails, thickened skin, corns, and calluses.

Key Benefits & Features:

Makes it easy to shape and form nails

Safely removes thick skin and calluses

Comes with a travel case

Medicool NailCare Plus Manicure/Pedicure Set Price:$39.81

5) Pedifix Deep-Healing Foot Cream

The skin on the heels and balls of the feet is susceptible to friction from socks and shoes. What’s more, health problems like diabetes and peripheral neuropathy cause the skin to dry out and affect oil production.

This moisturizing foot cream from Pedifix is formulated to heal dry, cracked, and chaffing skin. Apply it twice daily for maximum results.

Key Benefits & Features:

Hydrates dry, irritated skin

Penetrates deep, smoothing even the roughest areas

Contains vitamins A, D, and E

Hear it from a caregiver “I used this on my feet and there was a dramatic difference in the morning. My feet are softer and feel great. I’ll always buy this.”

- Betsy T.

Pedifix Deep-Healing Foot Cream, 4 oz. Jar, Scented Price:$17.20

6) MooreBrand Pedi-Pads Toe and Callus Pad

These inserts from MooreMedical help relieve pain caused by calluses, blisters, and other sore spots. They provide padding for the balls of the feet or the undersides of the toes. Make sure to include these toe pads in your at-home foot care kit if you’re mobile and spend lots of time on your feet. They reduce pressure from footwear and make it easier to move around.

Key Benefits & Features:

8 pads per package

Each pad is held in place with a water-based, medical-grade acrylic adhesive

Pads are made from soft, durable flannel

MooreBrand Pedi-Pads Toe and Callus Pad Price:$8.83

What Should I Consider Before Choosing At-Home Foot Care Products?

Before you build your own at-home foot care kit, think about:

Diagnoses : What you include in your at-home foot care kit depends on the diagnoses you’re living with. For example, if you regularly get ingrown toenails, you must have nail clippers and a nail file.

Activity level: Do you spend lots of time on your feet? If so, ensure your kit includes protective gear, like toe pads or caps.

Skin sensitivity: Certain health problems, like diabetes, can dry out your skin, making your feet more susceptible to injury and infection. Many foot care products contain aloe and vitamin E to help smooth and moisturize the skin.

Risk of diabetic ulcers and other open wounds: Diabetes and peripheral arterial disease increase the risk of slow-healing wounds on the feet, ankles, and toes. If you or your loved one has foot ulcers, it’s crucial to include wound care supplies, including bandages, gauze, and antibacterial ointment.

Commonly Asked Questions

1) How can I keep my feet healthy?

The easiest way to keep your feet healthy is to inspect and care for them daily. Generally speaking, foot doctors recommend a three-step approach:

Step 1: Wear shoes that are the right fit.

Step 2: Keep your feet and toes dry (e.g., wear socks that wick away moisture and allow your feet to breathe)

Step 3: Trim your nails regularly, and use a pumice stone to smooth excess skin and calluses.

2) What’s the best way to treat rough skin and calluses?

Corns and calluses form because of excess pressure or friction. It’s often possible to prevent them by wearing properly fitting shoes. If you have rough or thickened skin on the heels or balls of your feet, try smoothing it out with a pumice stone or callus shaver.

Caregiver Tip Never cut or dig into your skin with nail clippers or tweezers. It’s much safer to have a podiatrist address these issues in-office.

3) Why is at-home foot care important?

At-home foot care is important because it can reduce your risk of common age-related problems like bunions, hammertoes, corns, and calluses. If you or your loved one have diabetes, it can even help keep your blood sugar in check and prevent more serious complications, like neuropathy and infections.

Takeaways

Foot problems, like ingrown nails and heel pain, can keep you from spending time with your grandkids or doing other things you love. Thankfully, it doesn’t have to! With an at-home foot care kit in your first-aid supplies, you can treat potential problems early on before they get worse.

This product guide highlights some of our most popular foot care products, but if you have additional questions, please reach out. Our friendly Care Specialists are standing by and can help you find everything you need to keep your feet and nails healthy.

Need Help?

If you’re looking for guidance on what at-home foot care products may be the best for you or a loved one, our Caregiving Specialist can help! Call us at (800) 696-CARE, or support@carewell.com, and one of our specialists will be happy to help.