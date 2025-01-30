The Best Red Light Therapy Devices for Acne-Prone Skin (2025)

It sounds like sci-fi nonsense, but if you've tried the best cleansers, moisturizers, and serums for acne-prone skin and you're still dealing with the occasional breakout, it might be time to invest in a red light therapy device.

"I recommend light therapy frequently to patients," says board-certified dermatologist Corey L. Hartman. "Acne-prone skin benefits greatly from red-light therapy as the light can reduce sebum production, which is one cause of acne, plus reduce the appearance of current inflammatory breakouts."

There are a few ways to introduce red light into your skincare routine at home, with an LED (light-emitting diode) mask, panel, or a spot-treatment wand. Here, you'll find the 10 best red-light devices designed to treat acne, broken down by pros, cons, and cost, including real reviews and expert opinions. Find your new favorite at-home treatment, or, consider it an easy add to your holiday wish list.

