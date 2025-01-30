The Best Red Light Therapy Devices for Acne-Prone Skin (2025)

It sounds like sci-fi nonsense, but if you've tried the best cleansers, moisturizers, and serums for acne-prone skin and you're still dealing with the occasional breakout, it might be time to invest in a red light therapy device.
"I recommend light therapy frequently to patients," says board-certified dermatologist Corey L. Hartman. "Acne-prone skin benefits greatly from red-light therapy as the light can reduce sebum production, which is one cause of acne, plus reduce the appearance of current inflammatory breakouts."
There are a few ways to introduce red light into your skincare routine at home, with an LED (light-emitting diode) mask, panel, or a spot-treatment wand. Here, you'll find the 10 best red-light devices designed to treat acne, broken down by pros, cons, and cost, including real reviews and expert opinions. Find your new favorite at-home treatment, or, consider it an easy add to your holiday wish list.
Pros
- Emits blue and red LED light
- FDA-cleared
Cons
Our team of dermatologists all agree that the Omnilux is a great mask. The Clear model is designed to target acne, combining blue light (which targets and kills P. acnes bacteria) and red light (which penetrates the dermis, triggering the body's natural healing response).
What reviewers are saying: "I’ve only had this for about a week and it has already reduced the redness and inflammation from my acne. Love it! Highly recommend. It’s so much cheaper than going to the medspa." -Annika
Best Spot Treatment
Solawave Bye Acne Pro Kit
Now 35% Off
Pros
- Affordable price point
- 3-minute treatment
- 60-day money-back guarantee
Cons
- For optimal results, should apply Microdart Patch after treatment
Another fast, targeted approach is the Solawave Bye Acne Pro Kit, a handheld device that zaps pimples in just three minutes. "This is the best for spot-treating acne when you want to take a targeted approach," says Arizona-based esthetician Emme Diane Burg.
What reviewers are saying: "I really didn't expect much from this little gadget, but it actually works for me. I had acne as a teenager and now, as a senior, I still have occasional bumps pop up. When I feel one starting to form, I do a couple of Pimple Spot Treatments with this little light. It keeps the pimple from forming... sort of heals it from the inside so it doesn't come to a head and risk scaring. Glad I took a risk and bought it." -Martha D.
Best Handheld
LightStim LED Light Therapy Device
Pros
- Affordable price point
- Emits Red and blue light
- 3-minute treatment
Cons
"LightStim for Wrinkles is a favorite of many patients, and I like it as a spot treatment you can use in key areas of concern," says Hartman. "The device can help reduce pore size, firm and tone skin, and increase skin’s elasticity for a more youthful, refreshed appearance.
What reviewers are saying: "I wish I would have bought this sooner. It cleared up a persistent jawline breakout that had really been bumming me out for three months. Within three days all active breakouts are healed and I’m even seeing an improvement in the dark marks. Also, this was 100% reimbursed by my FSA." -Jess
Best With Anti-Aging Benefits
Omnilux Contour Face
Pros
- Comfortable, wearable mask
- 10-minute treatments
- FDA-cleared
Cons
- Like most skin treatments, requires regular sessions to maintain results
"I like the Omnilux Contour Face red light device," says Hartman. "It’s on the pricier end, but the contour shape fits nearly everyone comfortably and enables the red light to reach all around the face for maximum efficacy. The device is FDA-cleared for use and Omnilux backs up the claims with strong, clinically reviewed, and published research."
What reviewers are saying: "Each night I put this mask on for anti-inflammatory and circulation. Helping with collagen formulation as well" -Allison J.
Best Panel
Celluma Face Light Therapy
Pros
- Emits Red, Blue, and near-infrared wavelengths
- FDA-cleared
- Patented, flexible, shape-taking design allows for close positioning to the skin for an optimal dose of light energy
Cons
- Over $800
"These are very popular in professional facial treatment rooms," says Diane Burg, "but I love the Celluma panel for at-home use because it encourages you to take some time to relax as you lay under it for 30 minutes."
What reviewers are saying: "Love it! Saw results from the very first treatment, a wonderfully relaxing way to start my day. I also share it with everyone who comes to visit! Plus I'm an avid traveler and I bring it everywhere I go." -Elisabeth D.
Best For Neck & Chest
CurrentBody Skin LED Neck and Dec Perfector
Pros
- Targets neck & chest skin
- FDA-cleared
- 60-day money back guarantee
Cons
- Does not specifically target the face
The Current Body LED Neck & Décolletage Mask is an interesting concept. "It targets not only facial skin but the skin on the neck, which is often forgotten and can show age sooner than facial skin," explains Hartman. "The research on the device has shown to reduce crepey skin [and] increase skin firmness."
What reviewers are saying: "There’s a subtle but noticeable difference in my chest and neck. The color, evenness, and texture have definitely improved. I am very satisfied with my purchase. If I can ever find a discount promo code, I’ll seriously consider purchasing the face mask." -Christene
Most Comfortable
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
Pros
- Award-winning design
- Made with flexible, medical-grade silicone
- 10-minute treatment
Cons
If comfort is your prime concern, consider the flexible silicone mask by HigherDose. The mask is also ideal for skincare novices looking to try red light therapy for the first time.
What reviewers are saying: "Although I've only had the mask a short time I love it! My face feels tighter and I've noticed a big difference in smoothness. And it doesn't seem nearly as oily as it had been. I think it was money well spent!" -Stephanie
Best New Tech
Therabodh TheraFace Mask
Pros
- Award-winning design
- Emits Red, Red + Infrared, and Blue light
- Three and nine-minute treatment settings
Cons
- Some reviewers complain about the weight
What differentiates the Theraface mask—a favorite of Bazaar editors—is that it's designed with three times more LEDs than other competitive masks. Plus, you can personalize your routine depending on your time and skin concerns, and there's a vibration setting to relieve tension.
What reviewers are saying: "Noticed more skin clarity, and less oil production within 3 weeks. Very impressed with the results." -Keith
Most Popular
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Pros
- FDA-cleared
- Emits Red + Blue light
- Dermatologist-created
Cons
You probably recognize the gold and white hardware of the mask made by dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross. Fans love it for the effective combination of red and blue light. Plus, it's comfortable and works in three minutes.
What reviewers are saying: "I bought this to help with my large pores and dark spots, plus the added benefits for fine lines and wrinkles. I use it on the dual light setting. In just a week I am already seeing a difference." -EB
Best Wearable Spot Treatment
Face Gym Acne Light Shot
Pros
- Affordable price point
- Emits Blue light
Cons
- Requires adhesive to stay in place
This device by FaceGym is a wearable spot treatment. Think of it like a souped-up pimple patch. Attach the blue-light device to your skin wherever you're experiencing breakouts, turn it on, let it treat the skin for 20 minutes, and then remove it.
What reviewers are saying: "I wasn’t sure if this would work when I received it but it does wonders on the random pimple I get here and there. It is really easy to use and quickly fixes any blemishes that may pop up — worth it to me." -CC
Meet the experts
• Corey L. Hartman, M.D., F.A.A.D., is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama.
• Emme Diane Burg is a licensed esthetician and the CEO of Emme Diane Skincare.
Can red light therapy help with acne?
Yes, red-light therapy devices—along with the right topical product routine and insight from a dermatologist—can effectively treat acne. "At-home red light therapy devices work well, especially if paired with in-office light therapy treatments and other procedures," offers Hartman. "I typically recommend a joint approach of at-home and in-office options to patients, especially those with more moderate to severe concerns. Patients with moderate to severe concerns would likely find some improvement with at-home devices, but more improvement with treatments under the care of a board-certified dermatologist."
How do I find the right red light therapy device?
For safety, make sure your red-light device—mask, panel, or wand —is FDA-cleared. The next step is to check that the device fits your lifestyle. "You want to find something you will use when you purchase it," says Hartman. For specifics, Hartman says, "Look for a device with a red light wavelength between 630nm and 680nm; this range has shown the most benefit in research to stimulate the cellular process within the skin to help boost collagen and elastin production, ease fine lines and wrinkles and reduce inflammation."
How do I use a red light therapy device?
Most red-light therapy devices are designed to be used regularly, daily, or multiple times a week. "Effective LED devices are quite expensive, and they must be used regularly to reap the benefits," explains Diane Burg.
You can incorporate LED therapy at any time of day. "I generally recommend it in the evening as a part of your nighttime skincare routine," says Diane Burg. "You’ll always want to cleanse [your skin] thoroughly first. Although some say to keep the skin bare after cleansing, I recommend applying a moisturizer to prevent dehydration or dryness while wearing the mask. Then after using your device for the manufacturer's recommended time, follow it up with your toner and the rest of your nighttime skincare routine."
Why trust Harper's Bazaar?
For more than 150 years, Harper’s Bazaar has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.