The Best Self Tanner of 2025 Discover the Australian Brand That Changes Everything (2025)

If you love the confidence of a glowing, bronzed tan but dread the mess that comes with traditional self-tanners, we have incredible news for you.

We bring only the best international brands directly to you in the U.S. And when we found the ultimate game-changer in the industry: Sol del Sur we couldn’t help but launch this brand immediately!

This premium Australian brand has completely transformed the self-tanning experience with its groundbreaking no-transfer formulas, ensuring your tan stays on your skin—not on your sheets or clothes.

Sol del Sur: Trusted by Celebrities & Beauty Experts

Sol del Sur's commitment to quality and excellence has not gone unnoticed. The brand has garnered international acclaim, with notable endorsements from celebrities and influencers.

Cast members of the hit Netflix series Selling Sunset, including Nicole Young and Katy Johnson, have publicly praised Sol del Sur's products for their deep, bronzed shades and streak-free application.

Nicole Young expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "It's like you guys know me. You got me 'medium dark' and 'extra dark', which is perfect."

The Only Self Tanner That Won’t Stain Your Sheets or Clothes

One of the biggest complaints about self-tanning is the frustrating transfer of color onto clothes and bedding. With Sol del Sur, that concern is a thing of the past. Their innovative clear and tinted formulas guarantee that your tan develops on your skin without leaving behind any stains or mess.

Whether you're getting ready for a night out in a white dress or slipping into bed with crisp linens, you can trust that your glow will stay where it belongs.

Why It's The Best Self Tanner Overall

Through rigorous testing, Sol del Sur's Express Vitamin Rich Self Tanning Mousse has emerged as our top choice.

This exceptional product offers a rapid development time, allowing you to achieve a natural-looking tan in just 2-4 hours.

The vitamin-enriched formula not only imparts a beautiful golden glow but also nourishes the skin with ingredients like sunflower seed oil, cocoa butter, and rosehip oil.

Users have reported improved skin hydration and a more even skin tone within a week of use. Additionally, the mousse is available in multiple shades, enabling customizable results to suit individual preferences.

The Best Self Tanner for Gradual Tanning

For those seeking a subtle, buildable tan, Sol del Sur's Vitamin Rich Gradual Tanning Lotion is an excellent choice. This lightweight, fast-absorbing lotion is enriched with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and mango seed butter.

Infused with Kakadu Plum and raspberry seed oil, it provides essential vitamins and antioxidants, setting it apart from other self-tanners. The lotion is suitable for both face and body applications, offering a streak-free experience without the typical tanner scent. Its vegan-friendly and cruelty-free formulation ensures that you can achieve a natural-looking tan while maintaining skin health and hydration.

The Best Self Tanner for a Deep Bronze

For those desiring a more intense tan, Sol del Sur's Express Vitamin Rich Self Tanning Mousse in Extra Dark delivers a deep olive-toned bronze. The innovative green base neutralizes pink undertones, resulting in the most natural-looking tan.

Users have reported achieving their deepest, longest-lasting tan with this product, with 97% experiencing an even, streak-free finish that develops in just 1-8 hours and lasts up to 10 days. The formula combines luxurious ingredients like sunflower seed oil and cocoa butter with no-transfer technology, ensuring a profound tan while enhancing skin hydration and texture.

Sol del Sur Essential Self-Tanning Collection and Accessories

Express Vitamin Rich Self Tanning Mousse (Medium, Dark, Extra Dark)

Achieve a flawless, streak-free tan in as little as 2-8 hours. This fast-developing mousse is enriched with skin-loving vitamins and hydrating ingredients, ensuring a deep, long-lasting glow without staining sheets or clothes.

Vitamin Rich Gradual Tanning Lotion

Perfect for those who want a subtle, buildable glow. This nourishing lotion enhances your tan over time while deeply hydrating with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and mango seed butter.





Antioxidant Rich Tan Eraser Mousse

A must-have for effortless tan removal. This gentle, pH-balanced formula breaks down old tan while hydrating and soothing the skin with Kakadu Plum, cucumber extract, and chamomile.

Luxury Tanning Mitt

Made from premium velour material, this mitt ensures an even, streak-free application while protecting your hands from staining. The soft texture allows for flawless blending every time.





Luxury Back Applicator

No more missed spots! This ergonomic tool allows you to reach every inch of your back with ease, guaranteeing a seamless, professional-looking tan without assistance.





Luxury Exfoliating Mitt

Prepare your skin for the perfect tan with this high-quality exfoliating mitt. It effectively removes dead skin cells and old tan, leaving your skin smooth and primed for an even application.

Sol del Sur Best Self Tanner FAQs

How to Apply: For optimal results, use the Luxury Tanning Mitt to apply the mousse in circular motions, starting from the legs and working upwards. The clear formula ensures a foolproof application while providing immediate hydration.

How to Remove: To remove the tan, Sol del Sur's Antioxidant Rich Tan Eraser Mousse offers a gentle and effective solution. Apply the mousse to dry skin and wait for 5-10 minutes before gently exfoliating. Enriched with Kakadu Plum, cucumber extract, and chamomile, it not only removes old tan but also nourishes the skin with antioxidants and natural exfoliants.

Safety and Duration: Sol del Sur's products are dermatologically tested and safe for all skin types. A single application typically lasts between 7-10 days with proper maintenance. The formulas are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, aligning with ethical beauty standards.

The Verdict

Sol del Sur has established itself as the premier self-tanning brand of 2025 and we are excited to make their products available to you.

Their innovative formulas seamlessly blend superior tanning results with skincare benefits, setting a new industry standard. Whether you're new to self-tanning or a seasoned enthusiast, Sol del Sur offers solutions that deliver consistent, natural-looking results while prioritizing skin health.

The brand's dedication to quality ingredients, coupled with a range of complementary products like the Luxury Tanning Mitt and Back Applicator, creates a comprehensive tanning system that surpasses traditional options.

For those seeking the perfect sun-kissed glow without the risks of sun exposure, Sol del Sur is our top recommendation.

Experience the transformative power of Sol del Sur and embrace a radiant, healthy tan that enhances your natural beauty.