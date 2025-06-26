The best shampoo, conditioners and treatments to reduce menopausal hair loss (2025)

When do menopause symptoms start?

Technically, ‘menopause’ refers to the point in time 12 months after a woman's last ever period, but we’re coming to realise that there’s a LOT more to it than that. Symptoms can start years before this as the body starts to transition into menopause. Known as perimenopause, this is when levels of oestrogen start to decline, which can impact everything from our mood to our skin and hair.

We’re finally talking more about the emotional havoc those hormonal changes can wreak, with myriad symptoms and far-spanning experiences that can last up to 14(!) years for some.

When asked what her most unexpected symptom was, Gaby Roslin talked about her “tingling feet”, while Davina McCall doesn’t hold back when detailing the “menopause rage” she went through during perimenopause.

The symptoms can be scary when you don’t know why they’re happening. For anyone going through it, we’ve created a menopause guide to demystify the experience but always consult your GP for further advice if you have any confusing symptoms.

What does menopause have to do with hair and skin?

A big focus in the beauty space has been the shifts we see in our skin during this time – dryness, dullness, redness, hormonal acne, you name it and our best menopause skincare roundup looks at how to tackle these concerns – but there hasn’t been as much attention paid to what’s going on up top.

Although it’s historically been seen as a natural part of ageing, thinning hair and hair loss can be heightened and sped up by declining oestrogen and progesterone levels during menopause.

We spoke to trichologist and hair expert for Absolute Collagen, Eva Proudman, to help us understand how our hormones impact hair growth, and what we can do to keep hair as healthy as possible.

Why does hair change during the menopause?

“During menopause, hormone levels fluctuate, impacting the menstrual cycle,’ explains Proudman. “Many women begin to experience heavier, more frequent periods, which can lead to a depletion in serum ferritin, our stored iron.

“We know that low ferritin levels can lead to excessive hair shedding (telogen effluvium), so it’s important to keep your ferritin levels up throughout this time to ensure hair stays healthy. Good food sources include red meat, beans, nuts, brown rice and fortified breakfast cereals.

“Many women in midlife may also notice a reduction in hair length and volume. This is due to a reduction in levels of oestrogen and progesterone. Oestrogen is particularly beneficial for the hair as it helps to keep it in the ‘growing phase’ (the anagen phase) for longer.”

How does hair change during the menopause?

Hair thinning

“Your hair grows in four cycles, with the first being the anagen phase, which is responsible for the generation and continued growth of your hair,” Proudman explains. “As you age, this phase can start to become less effective, meaning the hair you do produce is thinner than usual. It’s not uncommon for some follicles to stop growing hair completely, which can leave your hair looking less full overall.”

Hair loss

“It’s normal to lose anywhere between 50 and 100 strands of hair a day, and while this doesn’t change as you go through life, your hair growth rate does begin to dip,” Proudman tells us.

“As you age – and for women, as you approach menopause – your hormones start to fluctuate. Your hormones help to regulate a wide variety of systems within your body, and hair growth is one. On top of ageing, some medications, a change in diet or stress can also impact your hormonal balance and trigger hair loss.”

More greys

“Typically, hair starts to grey between the age of 30 and 40, but it’s not unusual for this to happen earlier,” Proudman tells us. “As you age, your hair follicles produce less and less colour, so when your hair goes through its natural cycle of dying and growing back, it’s likely it will start to grow back with a silver-grey tone.”

Dryness

“Beyond the visible changes, the natural moisture levels of your hair are also impacted as you age,” explains Proudman. “Your scalp produces an oil called sebum, which nourishes the strands and gives that silky-soft feel.

“During menopause, however, the natural production of sebum starts to slow down, while exposure to UV rays from the sun over the years can cause this process to speed up. This can leave your hair looking and feeling dryer. It may even make it appear a bit frizzier as well.”

Breakage

“Increased dryness can also mean individual strands are more prone to breakage,” Proudman says. “The moisture in your hair is what keeps it bouncy and allows it to stretch, so as it dries out, it’s common for your hair to feel more brittle.”

A change in texture

“If you have wavy or curly hair, it’s common for it to lose its shape slightly, becoming looser or dropping out altogether,” Proudman tells us. “It’s also normal for the curl or wave pattern of your hair to noticeably change. For those with a straight texture, you may notice it starts to dry out during menopause, giving it a frizzier texture and appearance.”