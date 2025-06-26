The best shampoo, conditioners and treatments to reduce menopausal hair loss (2025)

Hair loss and shedding during menopause is common, affecting an estimated 40% of women; in fact, in the past year, searches related to “menopausal hair loss” are up 70%.
And thin hair isn’t the only way our locks can be affected when riding the wave of fluctuating hormones during perimenopause and menopause. Hair can also change appearance, tone and texture and become drier, too.
That’s why the Good Housekeeping Institute product reviews team decided to carry out a big test of the best shampoos, conditioners and hair treatments designed to treat hair loss, thinning and dryness with the help of a panel of 570 perimenopausal, menopausal and postmenopausal women.
For the top-performing hair growth and hair thickening hair care at a glance, see below, and read on for our full reviews and everything you need to know about hair thinning and loss during menopause.
Best anti-breakage shampoo
TRESemmé Beauty-Full Strength Shampoo
Read review
Best softening shampoo
Monpure Strengthening Silk Protein Shampoo
Read review
Best thickening shampoo
Nanogen Women 7-in-1 thickening treatment
Read review
Best hair mask for menopausal hair
Charles Worthington MenoPlex Menopause Replenishing Mask
Read review
John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo for Thin, Fine Hair
Read review
Best shampoo for shine
Davines Essential Haircare Shampoo Nounou
Read review
Best shampoo for dry hair
Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo
Read review
Charles Worthington MenoPlex Menopause Volumising Shampoo
Charles Worthington MenoPlex Menopause Volumising Shampoo
How we test menopause shampoos, conditioners and haircare
We analysed these haircare products with the help of over 570 perimenopausal, menopausal and post-menopausal women. Testers assessed each product on its texture, packaging and performance.
In the lab, we used the Dia-stron machine to assess smoothness of hair after using each product and we carried out dry combing to assess hair strength and any breakage. Finally, our experts used the Hair Metrix machine to measure any changes in hair width and follicular units, helping them assess any hair growth claims.
Best anti-breakage shampoo
TRESemmé Beauty-Full Strength Shampoo
Score: 91/100
This shampoo lasted for over a month for some of our testers, and if you buy in bulk, it comes in at only £3 a bottle. So, it’s affordable and long-lasting, but what did it do for hair health?
Nearly every single person who tried this said their hair was less prone to breakage and felt “stronger, shinier and smoother” after the trial period. This is a really impressive score for such a great value product, but if you’re after the best sulphate-free shampoo (for those who like a gentler clean that’s less likely to strip colour from dyed hair), you may want to opt for one of our other picks below.
Best softening shampoo
Monpure Strengthening Silk Protein Shampoo
Score: 86/100
For anyone who’s noticed a change to the texture of their hair during menopause, let us introduce you to Monpure. One of the top scorers in our best hair loss shampoo roundup, it tackled tangles and made locks easier to style, all while strengthening strands and battling fall-out.
Those with curls said they noticed fewer flyaways after using it, and everyone who tried it said they’d be adding it to their shower routine for good.
Best thickening shampoo
Nanogen Women 7-in-1 thickening treatment
Score: 82/100
This shampoo boasts a combination of keratin proteins, glycerine and hyaluronic acid to supercharge moisture levels and make locks look and feel more lush. Our panellists found it gentle on their strands, with some saying their scalps felt calmer straight away after application.
Testers also said it left their hair glossy, with one telling us it gave them “a truly luxurious level of hydration.” Most noticed less hair fall-out and breakage and felt their hair looked thicker and healthier after using this shampoo.
Best hair mask for menopausal hair
Charles Worthington MenoPlex Menopause Replenishing Mask
Score: 82/100
This mask made a lasting impression on our testers (and their hair), providing much-needed care and hydration for frazzled strands. Praised for its rich, nourishing formula, users noticed a significant improvement in the smoothness and softness of their tresses, as it worked to tackle the frizz that can be a symptom of menopause, while restoring shine. It feels indulgent and luxurious and delivers real, transformative results.
Some bemoaned the packaging as they found the pot hard to open with wet hands, but when it came to the formulation – from its “lush” scent to the results delivered by the brand’s strengthening PLEX-REPAIR™ system – this is a great staple for all seeking to rejuvenate tired locks.
John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo for Thin, Fine Hair
Score: 79/100
John Frieda’s PROfiller+ Thickening Shampoo is infused with biotin, known to make hair stronger and more resilient, plus hyaluronic acid, which is a molecule that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water (and therefore draws moisture into strands).
According to the brand, the formula cleanses while thickening by 200%*, helping to reduce hair loss due to breakage. Naturally, we had to put its long-term volume-boosting claims to the test. And it delivered, according to our panel. Everyone loved the texture of the product, and one told us their hair “felt thicker after just the second wash.”
We received lots of positive feedback about how soft, clean and healthy it left hair, and one tester told us it felt “really full-bodied when styling.” The scent was also a hit. Most importantly, almost everyone said it gave a volume boost to limp locks.
(*When using PROfiller+ Shampoo, Conditioner & Spray vs. basic shampoo).
Best shampoo for shine
Davines Essential Haircare Shampoo Nounou
Score: 76/100
This Davines shampoo is designed for “highly processed or brittle hair” and is also formulated to work for those who use perm or relaxer treatments to change their curl pattern (or get rid of it altogether). It’s made with your hair’s natural softness in mind, aiming to restore shine to dull and lacklustre strands, making it a great pick for those who are experiencing drier, more brittle hair.
Our perimenopausal, menopausal and post-menopausal panellists were impressed. They loved how much it lathered and really felt like it gave locks a full hygiene MOT. “It made hair soft and manageable,” said one tester, while another said they received compliments on how shiny and smooth their hair looked, adding that it felt stronger, too. One person said they weren’t keen on the colour of the shampoo, and another would have preferred a stronger smell, but those are minor niggles.
Best shampoo for dry hair
Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo
Score: 73/100
This shampoo – designed to restore and repair mature hair – has been enriched with antioxidant-rich plant extracts to strengthen the scalp, and pro-vitamin B5 to help make hair more resilient, protecting against split ends.
It was a hit with our panel for hydration, moisture and shine. Almost everyone agreed their hair was glossier and felt healthier after a few weeks of washing with this shampoo. Our panel also told us it left hair feeling fresh and clean, which is often a fine balance when a product is so moisture-locking.
It scored full marks for ease of use and clear instructions, and everyone said it washed away nicely, without any unwanted residue. Some didn’t like the minty scent, but others said they thought it didn’t smell of anything at all and would have preferred a bolder fragrance. You can’t win ‘em all.
Charles Worthington MenoPlex Menopause Volumising Shampoo
Score: 70/100
Declining oestrogen levels during menopause can lead to hair loss and thinning. Charles Worthington’s Menoplex range is designed to counteract this, helping to thicken, hydrate and strengthen strands. The secret ingredient? Polymers. These thickening agents add density to hair strands, leaving them looking thicker and feeling smoother. And the formula lived up to its claims in our tests – our panel agreed that their hair felt and looked thicker after use.
“If you’re experiencing hair changes, this could be a game changer,” were the words of one enthusiastic tester. Another said their hair felt “thicker and fuller after the first use.” The only negative was that some experienced some dryness afterwards, so make sure you pair this one with the brand's hydrating conditioner, which we also tested – it scored 83/100 and full marks in the lab for fortifying against breakage.
When do menopause symptoms start?
Technically, ‘menopause’ refers to the point in time 12 months after a woman's last ever period, but we’re coming to realise that there’s a LOT more to it than that. Symptoms can start years before this as the body starts to transition into menopause. Known as perimenopause, this is when levels of oestrogen start to decline, which can impact everything from our mood to our skin and hair.
We’re finally talking more about the emotional havoc those hormonal changes can wreak, with myriad symptoms and far-spanning experiences that can last up to 14(!) years for some.
When asked what her most unexpected symptom was, Gaby Roslin talked about her “tingling feet”, while Davina McCall doesn’t hold back when detailing the “menopause rage” she went through during perimenopause.
The symptoms can be scary when you don’t know why they’re happening. For anyone going through it, we’ve created a menopause guide to demystify the experience but always consult your GP for further advice if you have any confusing symptoms.
What does menopause have to do with hair and skin?
A big focus in the beauty space has been the shifts we see in our skin during this time – dryness, dullness, redness, hormonal acne, you name it and our best menopause skincare roundup looks at how to tackle these concerns – but there hasn’t been as much attention paid to what’s going on up top.
Although it’s historically been seen as a natural part of ageing, thinning hair and hair loss can be heightened and sped up by declining oestrogen and progesterone levels during menopause.
We spoke to trichologist and hair expert for Absolute Collagen, Eva Proudman, to help us understand how our hormones impact hair growth, and what we can do to keep hair as healthy as possible.
Why does hair change during the menopause?
“During menopause, hormone levels fluctuate, impacting the menstrual cycle,’ explains Proudman. “Many women begin to experience heavier, more frequent periods, which can lead to a depletion in serum ferritin, our stored iron.
“We know that low ferritin levels can lead to excessive hair shedding (telogen effluvium), so it’s important to keep your ferritin levels up throughout this time to ensure hair stays healthy. Good food sources include red meat, beans, nuts, brown rice and fortified breakfast cereals.
“Many women in midlife may also notice a reduction in hair length and volume. This is due to a reduction in levels of oestrogen and progesterone. Oestrogen is particularly beneficial for the hair as it helps to keep it in the ‘growing phase’ (the anagen phase) for longer.”
How does hair change during the menopause?
Hair thinning
“Your hair grows in four cycles, with the first being the anagen phase, which is responsible for the generation and continued growth of your hair,” Proudman explains. “As you age, this phase can start to become less effective, meaning the hair you do produce is thinner than usual. It’s not uncommon for some follicles to stop growing hair completely, which can leave your hair looking less full overall.”
Hair loss
“It’s normal to lose anywhere between 50 and 100 strands of hair a day, and while this doesn’t change as you go through life, your hair growth rate does begin to dip,” Proudman tells us.
“As you age – and for women, as you approach menopause – your hormones start to fluctuate. Your hormones help to regulate a wide variety of systems within your body, and hair growth is one. On top of ageing, some medications, a change in diet or stress can also impact your hormonal balance and trigger hair loss.”
More greys
“Typically, hair starts to grey between the age of 30 and 40, but it’s not unusual for this to happen earlier,” Proudman tells us. “As you age, your hair follicles produce less and less colour, so when your hair goes through its natural cycle of dying and growing back, it’s likely it will start to grow back with a silver-grey tone.”
Dryness
“Beyond the visible changes, the natural moisture levels of your hair are also impacted as you age,” explains Proudman. “Your scalp produces an oil called sebum, which nourishes the strands and gives that silky-soft feel.
“During menopause, however, the natural production of sebum starts to slow down, while exposure to UV rays from the sun over the years can cause this process to speed up. This can leave your hair looking and feeling dryer. It may even make it appear a bit frizzier as well.”
Breakage
“Increased dryness can also mean individual strands are more prone to breakage,” Proudman says. “The moisture in your hair is what keeps it bouncy and allows it to stretch, so as it dries out, it’s common for your hair to feel more brittle.”
A change in texture
“If you have wavy or curly hair, it’s common for it to lose its shape slightly, becoming looser or dropping out altogether,” Proudman tells us. “It’s also normal for the curl or wave pattern of your hair to noticeably change. For those with a straight texture, you may notice it starts to dry out during menopause, giving it a frizzier texture and appearance.”
Florence Reeves-White
Senior Beauty Writer
Florence is our Senior Beauty Writer, specialising in expert-tested beauty and grooming reviews — from toothbrushes to the latest skincare launches. She’s committed to sharing recommendations for products that truly work and make people feel confident and healthy. Prior to this she was at Tropic Skincare, where she worked closely with biochemists in the lab, delving into the functions of each fresh, natural ingredient and conveying its efficacy to her audience in easy-to-digest terms.
With over five years’ experience in beauty and health journalism, Florence has written for ELLE, Women’s Fitness, Sister Magazine, National Geographic Traveller and many more, with a strong sustainability angle thread through much of her work.
When she isn’t packing for a trip away, working out, eating out or reading up on retinol serums, you’ll probably find her experimenting with her film camera and building her portfolio of portraits. Florence’s photography can be found at florencereeves-white.com, her Instagram is @florencereeveswhite and her twitter is @floreadsnwrites
Tested byMaria Kumar
Beauty and Grooming Testing Manager
Maria is our Beauty and Grooming Testing Manager, and since joining in mid-2022, she has managed the testing for mutiple categories including scalp scrubs, collagen supplements and retinol serums. In addition to her master's degree in chemical engineering and a diploma in cosmetic science, she recently received her MBA from the London College of Fashion, focusing on case studies within the beauty industry. Prior to joining the company, she worked within the global technical team at the Estee Lauder Companies for over six years, collaborating with the chemists and engineers to launch luxury beauty products at scale and to quality. She has also worked as a formulation scientist within the pharmaceutical industry and takes this evidence based approach into all her product testing.