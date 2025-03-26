The Best Shampoos For Men With Thinning Hair, According To A Dermatologist (2025)

Hair loss doesn’t have to be permanent, and it doesn’t have to happen quickly if you can get ahead of it. One way to slow the effects of hair thinning is by adjusting your haircare regimen. Using the right ingredients, the best hair loss shampoos for men (like our top picks from Dr. Yates MD and Hims) work to keep hair strong and promote thicker, more anchored growth—potentially slowing the effects of male-pattern hair loss.

In terms of finding the best haircare plan for you, it’s also important to see a board-certified dermatologist, says Dr. Milton R. Moore (who is also the co-owner of Holly Hall Supply Co.). Your doctor can discuss the most effective, medical-grade options like oral and topical treatments to fight hair loss, as well as advise on supplemental efforts—which is where a hair loss shampoo comes in. Read on for our roundup of the best shampoos for men with thinning hair, along with Moore’s recommendations on key ingredients to look for and more.

Best Hair Loss Shampoo Overall: Dr. Yates MD Daily Thickening Shampoo

Best Hair Loss Shampoo For Men With Curly Hair: MDhair Restore Customized Hair Care Shampoo

Best Ketoconazole Shampoo For Hair Loss: Nizoral AD Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Best Co-Wash For Men With Thinning Hair: Keeps Thickening Conditioner

Best Scalp-Friendly Shampoo For Hair Loss: Revita High-Performance Hair Density Shampoo

Best Shampoo For Early-Stage Hair Loss: Hims Thick Fix Shampoo

Best Shampoo For Progressed Hair Loss: Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo

Best Hair Loss Shampoo For Dry Or Damaged Hair: Acure Ultra Hydrating Shampoo

Best Hair Loss Shampoo For Men With Curly Hair A Frizz-Fighting, Targeted Cleanse MDhair Restore Customized Hair Care Shampoo Key ingredients: Keratin, tea tree oil, pumpkin seed oil | Best for: Textured hair types, dyed hair, long hair What’s notable: This formulafights frizz and counters DHT while simultaneously strengthening hair. What could be better:The vessel is small for the cost (3.7 ounces). MDhair has two excellent hair loss shampoos: one that targets regrowth at the scalp with saw palmetto and pumpkin seed oil, and another that blocks DHT (or dihydrotestosterone, a hormone linked to hair loss) with pumpkin seed oil. This one is the latter; it contains keratin to reinforce hair bonds, making it perfect for every texture since it fights frizz while also fortifying hair for the long run. Bonus: The formula has tea tree oil to temper the scalp and prevent dandruff, inflammation and itching.

Best Ketoconazole Shampoo For Hair Loss An Antifungal Fighter Against Dandruff And Thinning Hair Nizoral AD Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Key ingredient: Ketoconazole | Best for: Those who are dandruff-prone (whether experiencing hair loss or not) What’s notable:It’s a fast fix for dandruff—both as a preventative cleanse and a quick remedy. What could be better:The formula can be drying on curly or fragile hair types. If hair loss is of top concern, one of the last things you want is dandruff to interfere with a healthy growth environment across the scalp. This is where Nizoral’s key ingredient, ketoconazole, comes in—Moore says it helps neutralize dandruff. Note that this prescriptive shampoo can be overly drying on strands, so it should be avoided by curly hair types and always followed with a nourishing conditioner.

Best Co-Wash For Men With Thinning Hair A Cleansing Conditioner That Targets Hair Loss Keeps Thickening Conditioner Key ingredients: Saw palmetto, biotin, green tea, caffeine | Best for: Dry or brittle hair types and infrequent washers What’s notable: It has pro-growth, anti-DHT ingredients to flush out grime without drying hairs. What could be better:It’s not technically a shampoo—but then again, that’s kind of the point. For those with dry, vulnerable or damaged hair, Moore recommends co-washing, where you'd use conditioner as a cleanser to rinse out excess oil and grime. This not only prevents the drying effects of shampoo, but also acts as a beneficial method for all hair types in-between wash days. It’s no surprise that Keeps (known far and wide for its hair loss medicines and products) has a terrific conditioner for the job—and for routine conditioning, too. DHT-thwarting saw palmetto takes center stage, alongside hair-fortifying biotin.

Best Scalp-Friendly Shampoo For Hair Loss A Scalp-Stimulating, Follicle-Fortifying Shampoo Revita High-Performance Hair Density Shampoo Key ingredients: Apple extract, caffeine, niacinamide, biotin | Best for: Those who wash their hair frequently What’s notable: This has niacinamide to calm the scalp, apple extract to promote hair growth and caffeine to stimulate circulation. What could be better:The hair growth results can be slow, and some dislike its fragrance. Your hairs are anchored in the scalp, so any growth starts with having a clean, healthy one. “This contains a multitude of nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants, all of which are both anti-inflammatory and anti-DHT compounds,” says Moore of Revita’s scalp-focused shampoo. Its roster of ingredients includes procyadin B2 (apple extract) for cellular growth, caffeine for stimulation and nutrient delivery, and niacinamide for a purified, harmonized dome. See Also Doctors Agree: These Futuristic Helmets Could Help Grow Your Hair Back

Best Shampoo For Early-Stage Hair Loss A Top Pick For Proactive Defense Against Thinning Hair Hims Thick Fix Shampoo Key ingredient: Saw palmetto | Best for: All hair types What’s notable: The formula volumizes and delivers instant bulk, with added saw palmetto to counter DHT. What could be better: It’s more or less a standard shampoo, aside from the one ingredient. I’ve spoken with a few people (and have noticed many reviews from users) who think this shampoo is the end-all, be-all against hair loss—probably because it’s sold by one of the brands best associated with hair retention and regrowth, Hims. On the one hand, yes, its saw palmetto formula counters the assault of DHT on hair follicles, but only as much as a shampoo will allow. It’s a great wash in the preventative stages of hair loss and throughout the journey itself, so long as you don’t place any additional expectations on it (or on any shampoo, for that matter).

Best Shampoo For Progressed Hair Loss A Potent, Purifying Option That Promotes Growth Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, peppermint oil, niacinamide | Best for: All hair types and hair loss cases, especially severe ones What’s notable:It invigorates and purifies with peppermint oil, visibly densifying hair mass. What could be better: Itlacksthe core hair loss-targeting ingredients for a shampoo in this category—instead targeting strand fitness. Nioxin has multi-step systems for different hair types and loss patterns. Its System 2 shampoo is the most universal for androgenic alopecia: It acts as a palate cleanser for the scalp and a hair bond builder for fragile hair. Think of it as a densifying shampoo that clears the way for a topical (and medical-grade) treatment like minoxidil, which is the primary means of treatment in late-stage hair loss.

Best Hair Loss Shampoo For Dry Or Damaged Hair An Excellent Pick For Optimal Hydration Acure Ultra Hydrating Shampoo Key ingredients: Argan oil, pumpkin seed oil | Best for: Dry hair, damaged hair, frizzy hair, curly hair What’s notable: This low cost, high performance formula contains pumpkin seed oil to minimize DHT. What could be better: It’s better for frequent washes, but not deep cleans. As a hydrating shampoo for curly and dry hair, Acure’s formula leaves strands shiny and lustrous thanks to its argan oil. However, it also contains pumpkin seed oil to minimize DHT impact and simultaneously increase nutrient delivery to each hair follicle.

What To Consider In The Best Hair Loss Shampoos For Men

There are a few key ingredients to consider when shopping for the best hair loss shampoos for men, says Moore. You won’t find them all in one product, but instead you’ll want to pick the hero ingredient that best suits you. Here are the three best ingredients to prevent excess thinning and hair fall.

Saw Palmetto

Saw palmetto is an herbal treatment for androgenic alopecia, or male-pattern hair loss. This common type of loss is often caused by the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT) in the body. “DHT in excess causes miniaturization of the hair follicles and eventually cessation of growth,” says Moore. “Although limited, there is evidence that saw palmetto blocks DHT production, thereby slowing the rate of hair loss or possibly contributing to regrowth.”

Pumpkin Seed Oil

Pumpkin seed oil can also counter or reduce DHT activity, says Moore. “It is rich in nutrients such as zinc and manganese, as well as tocopherols (vitamin E), phytosterols (plant sterols) and linoleic acid, which is an unsaturated fatty acid,” he says. “These components may decrease hair loss by decreasing androgen activity (DHT), reducing inflammation, increasing blood flow to the hair follicles and providing elements necessary for hair growth.”

Ketoconazole

“Ketoconazole can be very helpful at fighting dandruff that can accelerate hair loss,” says Moore. It has anti-fungal properties that can counter hair thinning. If someone with thinning or falling hair is also experiencing dandruff, this ingredient is the one to use as opposed to other excessively drying anti-dandruff washes. As we’ve also mentioned above, people with curly hair might want to avoid the traditional anti-dandruff shampoos since they can be overly parching on curls.

Ingredients To Avoid

Moore is particularly skeptical of sulfate-packed shampoos, which can dry out already vulnerable strands and cause breakage or increased loss. He suggests that people with especially susceptible hair try co-washing, which essentially means rinsing and flushing the hair with conditioner only, or by using highly conditioning and low-grade shampoos. “This allows the hair to be cleansed without the drying effect of many shampoos,” he says.

He adds that people with curly hair should avoid drying products like anti-dandruff shampoos, while people with straighter hair should avoid anything labeled as extra moisturizing. Moisture is good, but you can always have too much of a good thing—like if you’ve ever over-watered a plant.