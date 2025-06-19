The Best Skin-Care Products of 2025 (2025)

A solid skin-care routine is the foundation of self-care. That twice-daily ritual of layering serums and smoothing on creams? It’s not just maintenance—it’s a moment to reconnect with yourself. Whether it’s a 30-second swipe before heading out the door or a 10-minute at-home facial, the key is using products you genuinely love; ones that feel indulgent and deliver on their promises.

To help you find the best of the best, two dermatologists, a celebrity facialist, a celebrity makeup artist, and InStyle editors teamed up to curate the ultimate list: 36 skin-care essentials that truly stand out, from top-shelf heroes to in-office treatments worth the splurge.



Best In-Office Injectable

Allergan AestheticsBOTOX® Cosmetic,Price Varies Shop Now

"I wrote about aesthetic medicine in a past life; consequently, I'm a neurotoxin-nerd. In fact, I've tried virtually every FDA-approved wrinkle-smoothing injection on the market, yet I always come back to the original 'tox in light of its reliable results, four-month working period, and treatment-area versatility." —Sophie Writ, commerce writer

Best Laser

ScitonHalo Laser,Price Varies Shop Now

"This laser is a great option for acne scars, texture, wrinkles, and a host of other issues. We use this daily and it's a derm favorite." —Dhaval Bhanusali, MD, board-certified dermatologist

Best Makeup Remover

CliniqueTake The Day Off Makeup Remover,$28.00 Shop Now

“This best-selling makeup remover, housed in its unmistakable violet bottle, didn’t earn cult status by accident. Its dual-phase oil-and-water formula activates with a quick shake to effortlessly dissolve waterproof mascara and long-wear foundation—no rubbing, no residue. It makes life easy at the end of a long day (especially one in which I’ve worn a full face), and for that, I owe it everything.” —Lauren Valenti, beauty director

Best Cleansing Balm

"My micellar water has met its match with this soothing and softening balm. The calming ingredients transport me to the spa, while my skin drinks up the moisturizing benefits, minimizing dry spots." —Ruby McAuliffe, associate commerce editor

Best Cleansing Oil

G.M. COLLINPhytoderm Cleansing Oil,$44.00 Shop Now

"Once cleansing oils gained popularity, I ditched traditional makeup remover. Because nothing feels better than a slick oil melting the day's grime off my face. This milky formula dissolves makeup and sunscreen while nourishing my skin with jojoba oil, agan oil, squalane, and vitamin E." —Kara Jillian Brown, beauty editor

Best Exfoliating Cleanser

iS ClinicalCleansing Complex,$49.00 Shop Now

"Cleanser that works for all skin types. PH balancing, soothing, exfoliating, and hydrating all at the same time. This cleanser penetrates deep into follicles and pores to remove dirt, oil, and makeup, without stripping the skin of natural oils. It contains white willow bark extract and sugarcane extract to gently exfoliate. Chamomile and centella asiatica soothe and calm the skin, and glycerin hydrates." —Cynthia Rivas, celebrity facialist

Best Hydrating Cleanser

SkinFixBarrier + Ceramide + Ectoin Gel Cleanser,$30.00 Shop Now

"This cleanser leaves skin feeling thoroughly clean without stripping it dry. Its gel-to-foam formula effectively removes makeup and SPF, minimizing the need for double cleansing—except when tackling waterproof products. One of its standout ingredients, ectoin—a molecule naturally found in the skin—supports the skin barrier during cleansing by binding to lipids, helping to maintain hydration and resilience." —Naeha Gupta, DO, board-certified dermatologist

Best Cleansing Pads

Sofie Pavitt FaceMicellar Cleansing Pads,$24.00 Shop Now

“Sofie Pavitt, aka New York City’s ‘acne whisperer,’ creates products that are delightful in every sense—packaging, no-BS formulations, and undeniable results. Over the past year, her Micellar Cleansing Pads became an instant favorite, especially when I’m traveling. Packed with glycerin and cucumber extract, these pads soothe and hydrate while effectively removing makeup. Even better: Each jar contains 35 biodegradable pads made from 100% plant-based viscose, making them both recyclable and plant-friendly.” —L.V.

Best Skin-Care Tool

Beautology LabCryo Toning Tools,$148.00 Shop Now

"Anytime I'm doing an early-morning television segment, these cryo wands are a godsend. I store them in the fridge so I always have them super-cold and ready to depuff, sculpt, and awaken my face when I need it most." —K.J.B.

Best At-Home Device

NuFACEFIX MicroWand,$195.00 Shop Now

"I am too lazy to microcurrent my entire face, but I also don't think I need that (yet). What I'm concerned with are my under-eye bags, dark circles, and nasolabial folds. I like that this is small, and I can just hit those two areas and move on. A bonus is that using it on my lips makes them subtly plumper in both the short- and long-term." —Tamim Alnuweiri, senior beauty writer

Best At-Home Peel

U BeautyResurfacing Flash Peel,$188.00 Shop Now

“As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always cautious of at-home peels, but U-Beauty’s Resurfacing Flash Peel is one I can trust. A hardworking blend of glycolic acid, AHAs, and vitamin C exfoliates and brightens without irritation, giving me a radiant glow in just minutes. Plus, it never leaves my skin feeling stripped or dry—just refreshed and smooth.” —L.V.

Best Toner

Rose Ingleton MDSuperfruit Exfoliating Tonic,$48.00 Shop Now

“Whether you’re using it daily or for long-term results, this toner from dermatologist Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton combines glycolic acid with antioxidant-rich Jamaican superfruits to gently exfoliate and even out your skin. Hyaluronic acid helps keep your skin hydrated and plump. It’s lightweight, refreshing, and works beautifully across all skin types and tones—especially for skin of color. The clinicals don’t lie: 89% of 26 participants with melanin-rich skin saw visible improvement.” —L.V.

Best Essence

Monastery MadeMonastery x Coppola Hideaways Essence,$120.00 Shop Now

“Ever since this sublime mist landed on my desk, I haven’t been able to get enough. Created by esthetician and Monastery founder Athena Hewett in collaboration with legendary filmmaker Sofia Coppola, it’s chic down to the last detail—from the amber glass bottle to its energizing floral-woody scent. The blend of rosewood leaf, orchid oil, and hibiscus leaves my skin glowing and helps calm my rosacea. Best of all, it’s instantly transportive, conjuring a faraway beach paradise—like, say, the Coppola Hideaways resort in Belize, which I’m dying to visit. ‘Til then, a few spritzes of this essence will take me there.” —L.V.

Best Facial Mist

Tower 28SOS Rescue Spray,$28.00 Shop Now

"This is my 'break out in case of emergency' product. I have mini bottles in purses, jumbo refill bottles under my sink, and regular ones in my office and bathroom. It feels like a skin reset; I can feel it shedding the germs and whatever yuckiness is accumulating on my face. It also minimizes my oil production, which helps prevent breakouts." —T.A.

Best Clarifying Mask

TatchaThe Clarifying Clay Mask,$70.00 Shop Now

"Transform your bathroom into a Japanese spa with this mask, which uses Japanese volcanic ash to warm, konjac to gently exfoliate, and Okinawa Kucha clay to absorb excess oil. It'll leave your skin clean and refined without over-drying." —K.J.B.

Best Firming Mask

Blue LagoonIceland Algae Mask,$95.00 Shop Now

"Give your skin a boost with this firming mask, which uses a mix of micro algae, silica, and seawater sourced from Iceland's Blue Lagoon. The formula stimulates, preserves, and protects skin's collagen level while deeply cleansing and nourishing. One use and you're hooked." —K.J.B.

Best Moisturizing Mask

Summer FridaysJet Lag Mask,$49.00 Shop Now

"This product provides instant hydration. Sometimes I use it as a mask, sometimes as a moisturizer—but it always makes my skin juicy and plump." —Nam Vo, celebrity makeup artist

Best Exfoliating Mask

Silver MirrorSignature Facial Mask,$69.00 Shop Now

"For years, every aesthetician I’ve visited has given me the same advice: You should exfoliate more. The problem is I’m very, very lazy and also a little scared of the E-word after masks and serums have (literally!) burned me in the past. The Silver Mirror Signature Facial Mask solves both roadblocks. I only need to use it once a week for 10 minutes to get a glowing complexion that radiates until my next treatment, and it’s so gentle, especially if you apply the included serum after. Plus, unlike other leave-on masks, it washes off easily without aggressively clinging to skin or facial hairs—phew." —Irene Richardson, commerce writer

Best Sheet Mask

Peach & LilyGlass Skin Ginseng Collagen Mask,$47.00 Shop Now

"This sheet mask is super hydrating and plumping. I usually dry out like the Sahara Desert when I fly, but when I put this on mid-flight, I land looking like a delicious, dewy dumpling." —N.V.

Best Overnight Mask

Estée LauderAdvanced Night Repair Overnight Treatment,$98.00 Shop Now

"I may not get nearly as much sleep as I should, but I make sure my skin always looks like I did. This mask is one of those saviors. It cloaks skin in a layer of peptied, hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, and lipids to plump, smooth, and strengthen." —K.J.B.

Best Lip Treatment

Dr. IdrissBarrier Baste Lip Basting Duo,$44.00 Shop Now

"I have high standards for lip-care products; ideally, they only need to be applied once every 12 to 14 hours. Not many fulfill that requirement, but this duo does. The first step gently sloughs off dry, dead skin, which makes my fine lines less obvious and my lips look plumper. The second step is thin but deeply hydrating and softening." —T.A.

Best Dark Spot Serum

Mother ScienceMolecular Hero Serum,$89.00 Shop Now

"Dark spots are my skin-care nemesis. If I even think about having a pimple, I already have a dark spot. So products that effectively address hyperpigmentation are my jam. I've loved this Mother Science Serum since it launched. It uses Malassezin, an antioxidant that's 10x more powerful than vitamin C to smooth and brighten like nothing else." —K.J.B.

Best Balancing Serum

NeuraéHarmonie Serum,$195.00 Shop Now

“While I’m obsessed with the entire line from French newcomer Neuraé—designed around the brain-skin connection, from formula to fragrance—this golden serum is the one I reach for most. It delivers soothing balance with red indigo to ease stress, alpine skullcap to calm sensitivity, and antioxidant-rich eperua extract to protect against free radicals. Bonus: the silky texture melts into skin, and the herbal, woody scent is pure aromatherapy.” —L.V.

Best Brigthening Serum

Yon-Ka ParisVitamin C Serum,$155.00 Shop Now

"Vitamin C serum is a non-negotiable in my skin-care routine, akin to brushing my teeth, and this is one of my favorites. An oil-based serum that hydrates as it brightens without making combination-oily greasier than the bottom of a fry bag. It leaves you with this beautiful my-skin-but-better glow." —Shannon Bauer, associate editorial director

Best Soothing Serum

SAINT JANE BeautyStar Flower Niacinamide Serum,$95.00 Shop Now

“This luxe serum quickly became a staple for my rosacea-prone skin, thanks to a calming combination of soothing starflower, powerhouse niacinamide, and hydrating hyaluronic acid. The texture is just as impressive: a lightweight gel infused with micro-pearls that burst on contact, sinking in seamlessly and leaving behind the softest, dewiest finish. I can’t get enough!” —L.V.

Best Lash Serum

BorboletaLash Serum,$65.00 Shop Now

"Nothing beats full and fluttery lashes, and while falsies will always hold a place in my routine, I love a serum that helps my natural lashes look their best. This serum is made with a lengthening cocktail of biotin, keratin, peptides, and plant-based stem cells to encourage growth while bolstering the lashes you've already got." —K.J.B.

Best Eye Cream

Clé De PeauEye Contour Cream Supreme,$290.00 Shop Now

“Let’s start with the obvious: This jewel-like (and refillable!) metallic gold jar is a vanity star through and through. But beyond the opulent exterior, Clé De Peau’s eye cream is one you can trust to do the heavy lifting of anti-aging eye care. A potent mix of renewing retinol, firming ginger extract, and brightening citrus unshiu peel extract works to visibly lift and smooth the skin around the eyes.” —L.V.

Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin

OLEHENRIKSENStrength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer,$52.00 Shop Now

"During the day, I prefer light layers, but at night, give me the ooey, gooiness of a rich, mask-like moisturizer. Vegan peptides, collagen, and ceramides shore up the skin barrier to protect against the drying effects of exfoliating serums or retinols, so I wake up with smooth, dewy skin." —S.B.

Best Moisturizer for Oily and Combination Skin

NeutrogenaHydro Boost Water Gel,$19.00 Shop Now

"A classic but still relevant. I love Hydroboost for all skin types and especially for those with mixed and oily skin. It's light, hydrating, and works well under makeup." —D.B.

Best Moisturizer Under Makeup

Augustinus BaderThe Rich Cream,$305.00 Shop Now

"This one gets a lot of hype—but for good reason. It’s a dewy dumpling classic that delivers a glowy, glazy finish with anti-aging benefits. Plus, it wears beautifully under makeup." —N.V.

Best Moisturizer for Nightime

rhodeBarrier Butter,$38.00 Shop Now

"While I am a bit partial, this was an important product for even my own patients. Especially after applying a retinol, a lot of patients had issues with dryness and tolerability. This has been really helpful as a product to help with those issues, as well as overall hydration for those with dry skin." —D.B. (Dr. Bhanusali serves on rhode's advisory board.)

Best Face Oil

Noble PanaceaThe Absolute Nourishing Lift Oil,$350.00 Shop Now

“There’s hyaluronic acid, and then there’s this Noble Panacea face oil’s proprietary Organic Super Molecular Vessel (OSMV) technology, which enhances delivery by encapsulating HA in a protective molecular vessel for deeper penetration. Alongside squalane, sea fennel extract, and retinol, this silky and fast-absorbing oil supplies a well-rounded dose of hydration, nourishment, and replenishment. Not to mention, the individual, single-dose capsules preserve the potency and ensure each application is the perfect amount.” —L.V.

Best Sunscreen

ISDINFusion Water MAGIC,$38.00 Shop Now

"This is a great new sunscreen. It works well for all skin types and is my new favorite for active patients who play tennis, run, etc." —D.B.

Best Moisturizer With SPF

OlaySuper Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30,$35.00 Shop Now

"I did one of those skin-age calculations, and am very proud to share that my skin age is two years younger than my real age, thanks in part to my stellar sun protection score. I wear SPF religiously, but only because I cling to SPFs that are enjoyable to use. Enter Olay's Super Cream with SPF. It blends in beautifully while cocooning my skin in a multi-tasking formula." —K.J.B.

Best Lip Serum

RetrouvéHydrating Lip Serum,$45.00 Shop Now

“I like a lip balm, but I love a lip serum–especially this chic one from Retrouvé. It’s whisper-light and sinks in instantly, yet feels impressively long-lasting. Supercharged with lip-loving ingredients—like moisturizing squalane, protective white tea extract, and brightening licorice root—it keeps lips looking healthy, both instantly and over time. I love to wear it on its own or layered under a richer occlusive mask when my lips are in SOS mode.” —L.V.

Best Lip Balm

eosSuper Balm,$11.00 Shop Now

"As someone with very dry skin and lips, a good lip balm is a must-have. Consider Super Balm a mask that you wear all day long. It uses cocoa, shea, and avocado butters so your lips are smooth and supple at a moment's notice." —K.J.B.