The Best Skin Products for Men to Build an Easy Routine - The Daley Dose (2025)

I’m pumped to write this blog post about skin products for men because I think this is a topic that isn’t talked about enough. I also think it’s really interesting to see if there actually is a difference between skin products for men versus skin products for women.

My younger brother, Austin, came to me about a year or so ago to ask me about the best skin products for men, as he was really struggling with his skin. He was using some best-selling products for men that he found on Amazon, but I felt like they were way too harsh on his skin. I created a whole new skincare routine for him, and he’s told me that his skin has completely changed for the better.

Below, I’m going to share the best skin products for men that I’ve recommended to all of the men in my life. Or at least the ones who will actually wash their face!

My Favorite Skin Products for Men

One thing I will say about the difference between skin products for men versus women is the fragrances. I have found that most men’s skincare products are absolutely loaded with harsh fragrances. I don’t understand why every men’s skincare brand has to inundate their products with crazy masculine scents. Do they think that’s the only way that men will purchase their products? I guess that our society deems skincare more feminine than masculine. So in order for brands to sell skincare products to men, they need to make them as “masculine” as possible. Which I think is dumb and sad.

I think that so many men could benefit from a skincare routine. No, it doesn’t need to be a 10-step K-beauty excessive routine. But it could be about 3-5 products that they use day and night to boost their skin’s appearance and reduce aging, too.

And don’t even get me started on how much women are pressured to use a million lotions and potions to prevent aging, while men barely wash their face. I’m sorry hubby, but I don’t want to see you aging just as much as you don’t want to see me aging. Like please, put in some damn effort!

Anyways, below you will find my favorite skin products for men that I recommend to any man that inquires about this topic (which are few and far between in my life, unfortunately).

Is Skin Care Necessary for Men?

I mean, technically skin care isn’t necessary for anyone. It’s a choice that you make everyday to take care of your skin to prevent signs of aging, dryness, and even skin cancer (if you’re wearing your daily SPF, that is).

Personally, I don’t think that men need the lengthy skincare regimens that women have, because most of them won’t follow a 20-step routine like women will. So paring it down as much as possible is key in encouraging men to take care of their skin.

What Is A Basic Skin Care Routine For Men?

Okay, so this is gonna be a pretty basic skincare routine for men that I think would be beneficial. And it just five easy steps.

Step 1: Cleanse your skin.

I know that a lot of men probably either don’t wash their face at all, run their “face under the running water in the shower,” or they will use bar soap or shampoo to wash their face. Taking an extra step to actually cleanse your skin with a facial cleanser will work wonders for your complexion. You can either do this in the shower (just add your cleanser to your shower caddy), or wash your face at the sink.

Step 2: Dry your skin.

Yes, please dry your face with a clean towel before moving onto the next step. Bonus Step: If you have super dry skin, it’s a good idea to add a hydrating toner to your face after you cleanse. I will include my favorites below.

Step 3: Add a serum.

Some men would say this is an unnecessary step, but I think it’s important. Choose a serum based on your skin concerns (see below). Serums really do make a huge difference in your skin in the long run (just ask my brother Austin). Add a few drops of the serum to your fingers, rub that in your hands, and apply directly to your face.

Step 4: Add your moisturizer.

Regardless of whether you opt for a serum, you must use a moisturizer daily. This will help keep your skin hydrated and looking lovely. You only need about a pea-sized dollop of moisturizer to cover your entire face. Wait until your moisturizer has absorbed into your skin before moving onto the next step.

Step 5: Apply SPF.

If you want to stay looking young and prevent skin cancer on your face, you need to apply a good sunscreen everyday. If you really want to pare down your routine, you can use a moisturizer-SPF combo so that you don’t have to do both steps. But this will require a bit more product since you need about two fingers’ worth of sunscreen to be fully protected from sun rays.

What Are The Best Skin Care Products for Men?

Step 1 – Cleanser option:

Cleanser: Vanicream Cleanser

Available at Amazon ($10)

This is my go-to cleanser, and I think it is perfect for men. It’s no nonsense, gets the job done, and won’t irritate your face, either. It’s pretty affordable at $10 per bottle, and you can find it at your local drugstore. My brother loves it, and I sometimes even get my husband to use it when he actually wants to wash his face, too.

Optional toner picks (choose one):

Optional Add-On: Paula’s Choice Calm Nourishing Milky Toner for Sensitive Skin

Available at Amazon ($26)

As I mentioned above, toners are an optional add on. They will add more time to your skincare routine, but some men might notice how beneficial they are for their skin. If you have really sensitive or dry skin, I highly recommend this pick. This is another product that I’ve recommended to my bro and he’s added it into his routine. It’s milky and thick, and really does a great job of calming down skin. This also might be a good “after-shave” product to use post-shaving, too. I like to just shake the formula into my hands and apply to my clean face with my fingers.

Optional Add-On: Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Available at Amazon ($35)

If you have oily or acne-prone skin type, you might want to add this to your routine. Honestly, this exfoliant is the slightest bit too aggressive for me to use on my sensitive skin everyday, but I think it’s a great pick if you have oily skin and need to unclog your pores. For this pick, I prefer to soak this into a cotton ball and then rub it across my face, focusing on areas I tend to break out more often.

Step 3 – Serum options (choose one):

Serum for Anti-Aging: Kiehl’s Age Defender Power Face Serum

Available at Amazon ($62)

If you’re a man of a certain age and are concerned about aging, this might be a nice serum to add to your routine. It is formulated with two key ingredients: adenosine and cypress extract. The adenosine will help boost skin elasticity, while the cypress extract will help strengthen your skin barrier, too.

One of the things that men really love about this serum is that it dries down really quickly, and it doesn’t feel sticky or oily. Additionally, a little goes a long way, so even though it’s kinda pricey, it will last a long time.

Serum for Dry or Dehydrated Skin: Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum

Available at Cocokind ($22)

This is one of my all-time favorite serums for so many reasons. First of all, I think the price is pretty fair for how beautiful this formula is and how effective it is in treating dry or dehydrated skin. I introduced my brother to this serum a few years ago and he loves it and has added it to his daily skincare routine.

One of the reasons I love this product so much is that it features tons of ceramides, rather than hyaluronic acid. You’ve probably seen hyaluronic acid as an ingredient in a lot of hydrating serums. While I think HA has its time and place, I notice that my skin much prefers ceramides when it comes to hydrating my skin. I find ceramides to be way more hydrating than HA.

Another great thing about this pick is that it’s pretty thin and will dry down really quickly. It’s accepted by the National Eczema Association, and is really great for folks with dry and sensitive skin. I also love it because it doesn’t break me out or cause any irritation whatsoever. It’s a formula I will have in my vanity closet forever, and is well, well worth the hype.

Serum for Acne-Prone Skin: Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum

Available at Sephora ($54)

This is another serum that I live and die by. My brother doesn’t really have acne (little MOFO), but I somehow was passed down a hormonal acne gene in our family. I’ve been struggling with acne since I was in junior high. I haven’t recommended this to him because he doesn’t need it, but I think it’s an amazing serum for any man who suffers from acne.

The star ingredient in this serum is mandelic acid. I love this ingredient because it effectively fights acne, but is super gentle on the skin at the same time. This is a serum that you would want to use every day. If you struggle with acne, I can’t recommend this pick enough. I’ve been using it for a few years now.

Serum for Sensitive or Compromised Skin: Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid + Niacinamide Activating Serum

Available at Skinfix ($69)

Ugh…I love this serum so much, but it is pretty expensive! I think that if you want to splurge on a serum, this is the one to ball out on. If you have sensitive skin and want to spend less, consider opting for the Cocokind serum above. But, if you are willing to spend a little extra on a fabulous serum for your compromised skin, the Skinfix barrier+ Triple Lipid + Niacinamide Activating Serum is the one.

This pick has lipids, peptides, niacinamide, and more to help hydrate and calm your skin. My sensitive skin loves this stuff!

Serum for Acne Scars: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

Available at Amazon ($6)

I’ll be honest and admit that I haven’t tried this serum before. However, it’s a best-seller from The Ordinary, and folks seem to love it to help treat their acne scars. The formula contains niacinamide and zinc, which are both proven to help treat and reduce the appearance of acne on the skin. Obviously, the low price point doesn’t hurt either!

Step 4 – Moisturizer options (choose one):

Moisturizer for Sensitive or Dry Skin: Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream

Available at Skinfix ($54)

This is the creme-de-la-creme. The GOAT. The ultimate moisturizer in existence. This is another moisturizer that my brother now uses all the time. Yes, it is on the pricier side. Yes, it is absolutely, without a doubt worth the price. I’ve gone through 1,456 tubs of this stuff and I will never stop. If you have dry or sensitive skin, or even if you have normal skin, I would recommend this moisturizer.

One thing to note is that this does leave a slight sheen on the skin after you use it. It’s not matte, and it will provide a little bit of a shine. If you’re a man and that bothers you, I suggest you opt for something else on this list. If that doesn’t bother you, then I strongly suggest investing in this moisturizer as your daily pick. It’s super gentle on my skin and offers the perfect amount of moisture that my skin needs.

Moisturizer for Normal Skin: Vanicream Moisturizing Lotion

Available at Amazon ($14)

This is another Vanicream product that I often reach for. The lotion is pretty thin, and you can use it on both your face and body. If you prefer a thin lotion that absorbs quickly into the skin, this is a great option for you. It’s bare bones and doesn’t have any sort of anti-age or acne-fighting ingredients (although it is safe for acne-prone skin).

Moisturizer with SPF: CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30

Available at Amazon ($20)

This has about a million great reviews on Amazon, and is one of the most, if not the most, popular moisturizers with SPF on the market. It offers SPF 30 protection, and is a great way to combine your moisturizer and sunscreen in one. This leaves a slight sheen to the skin, so if you prefer a matte/not shiny finish, opt for the Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30 below.

Moisturizer for Oily Skin: Cetaphil DermaControl Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30

Available at Amazon ($17)

Another moisturizer and SPF combo that has a mattifying effect on the skin. This won’t leave your skin feeling shiny or greasy, but it also won’t be super hydrating, either. If you have dry skin, you should opt for the CeraVe pick above. If you have oily skin, however, this is the perfect pick for you.

Step 5 – Sunscreen options (choose one):

Sunscreen: EltaMD UV Clear Face SPF 46

Available on Amazon ($44)

This is a best-seller on Amazon. Folks love this sunscreen because it doesn’t cause breakouts and has a pretty high SPF at 46. This sunscreen does leave a bit of a white cast. So if you have a darker skin tone, you’ll want to opt for something else, unfortunately.

Sunscreen: Paula’s Choice RESIST Daily Hydrating Fluid Face Moisturizer SPF 50

Available at Amazon ($39)

If you have oily skin and want a lightweight sunscreen, this is a great option for you. This pick feels pretty weightless on the skin and won’t clog your pores, either. I love that the sun protection rating is at an SPF 50, and that it’s fragrance-free (unlike the Image Skincare products I tested) and non-irritating, too.

