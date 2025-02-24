The Best Skincare Products For Men That Are Simple And Effective (2025)

A solid skincare routine doesn’t need to be overly complex or expensive. In fact, the best skincare products for men feature simple yet effective formulas with active ingredients that are proven to deliver results. Case in point: Our top face wash pick the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser is made with moisturizing squalane and avocado oil (and without potentially irritating synthetic fragrances).

Below, we’ve gathered a wide range of highly rated products to address a variety of common men’s skin concerns. Perhaps you’re in the market for a specific type of product—a face wash, moisturizer or exfoliator, for instance—or maybe you’re ready to invest in a whole new skincare regimen. Below, find our picks for the best skincare products for men to elevate your daily routine and leave your skin feeling balanced and nourished.

Best Face Wash For Men A Pick That Gently Cleanses Without Drying Out Skin Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser This wildly popular face wash from Kiehl’s topped our list of the Best Face Washes For Men; its gentle liquid formula cleanses the skin of dirt and impurities without stripping essential moisture. Key ingredients include elasticity-boosting apricot kernel oil, nourishing avocado oil and hydrating squalane. This face wash is suitable for all skin types, and since it’s free of synthetic fragrances it isn’t likely to irritate sensitive skin.

Best Moisturizer For Men A Cream That Hydrates Skin For Up To 48 Hours MOST POPULAR Vichy Aqualia Cream Vichy specializes in dermatologist-tested formulas like this fragrance-free moisturizer that keeps skin hydrated for up to 48 hours. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin lock in moisture, while the brand’s signature volcanic water strengthens the skin barrier. This moisturizer is suitable for all skin types, but Vichy also offers formula variations for both dry skin and oily skin. The brand’s previous version of this moisturizer (which contained SPF) earned the top spot on our list of Best Facial Moisturizers For Men; we feel that this product is just as great, but keep in mind that you’ll want to follow up with a face sunscreen after applying.

Best Face Cream For Men An Ultra-Rich, Nourishing Formula Doctor Rogers Restore Face Cream A high-quality face cream is one of the best skincare investments you can make, and this nourishing pick from Doctor Rogers is worth its luxury price tag. It’s formulated for all skin types, but thanks to its incredibly rich texture it’s particularly well-suited for sensitive, dry or mature skin. The dermatologist-created formula contains a simple list of hydrating ingredients, including squalane, glycerin, shea butter and centella asiatica extract.

Best Eye Cream For Men A Lightweight Formula That Reduces Dark Circles, Puffiness And Fine Lines See Also Like Rehab But For Your Face: Top Men’s Skincare Products Dr. Loretta Tightening Eye Gel With a gel consistency, this pick from Dr. Loretta contains all of the benefits a great eye cream for men should have. The lightweight formula is packed with antioxidants and marine algae peptides, which work to condition and protect against free radical damage. It’s easily absorbed into the delicate skin around your eyes, reducing the appearance of dark circles, puffiness and fine lines. Plus, it’s suitable for both morning and nighttime use—just remember, a little goes a long way.

Best Men's Moisturizer With SPF Affordable And Multitasking For All Skin Types CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion One way to cut down on the number of products in your skincare routine is to use a moisturizer with SPF, and we highly recommend this option from CeraVe. The oil-free, fragrance-free formula contains zinc oxide, providing broad spectrum SPF 30 protection against UVA and UVB rays. Niacinamide soothes redness or irritation, while hyaluronic acid and ceramides help lock in skin’s moisture. Thanks to its affordable price, using this moisturizer daily won’t burn a hole in your wallet, either.

Best Chemical Exfoliator For Men A Formula That Gently Resurfaces Skin Without Abrasives Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Whether you’re looking to diminish blackheads or even out your skin texture, this chemical exfoliant by Paula’s Choice is designed to provide quick, effective results. Formulated with 2% BHA (also known as salicylic acid), the non-abrasive liquid treatment sloughs away dead skin cells and promotes a brighter, smoother complexion. Most importantly, this gentle product won’t further aggravate breakouts; we named this pick the top choice for acne-prone skin on our list of Best Face Exfoliators.

Best Face Scrub For Men A Top Pick For Invigorating, Minty Exfoliation Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub For those who prefer a physical exfoliant to a chemical one, this face scrub from Jack Black is an excellent choice. The formula consists of biodegradable bamboo powder particles combined with soothing licorice extract and skin-brightening vitamin C—it simultaneously acts as a cleanser and an exfoliator. Plus, the addition of peppermint lends a refreshing, invigorating scent. It can be used as a part of your skincare routine or on its own as a pre-shave primer.

Best Spot Treatment For Men A Lightweight Cream To Target Stubborn Acne La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment This acne spot treatment from La Roche-Posay uses benzoyl peroxide and lipo-hydroxy acid (a derivative of salicylic acid) to treat blemishes on the skin, plus glycerin for a dose of hydration. The dermatologist-tested formula is designed to be safe for sensitive skin, and positive results can be noticed in as few as 10 days with consistent use.

Best Toner For Men An Option That Brightens, Soothes And Smooths Skin Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Tonic Brightening caffeine and calming bamboo extract come together in this facial toner that soothes and balances the skin. Simply splash it on with your fingers or apply it with a cotton pad, then follow up with your moisturizer. The brand also recommends applying this toner to freshly shaved skin for a hydrated, smooth finish.

Best Shaving Cream For Men A Nourishing Formula With A Woodsy Scent Caswell-Massey Shave Cream This luxurious shaving cream from Caswell-Massey features a rich base of coconut oil combined with nourishing argan oil. Unlike traditional aerosol shaving creams, this one is intentionally non-foaming, so there’s no need to rinse it off—just swipe away the excess product with a wet washcloth. Rosemary and cedarwood oil further soothe the skin while leaving a sophisticated, woodsy aroma. To achieve a better lather, several customers recommend spreading this cream on with a shaving brush.

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

At Forbes Vetted, we’ve researched, tested and written our way through dozens of grooming stories; our expertise runs the gamut from skincare products to shaving tools. When assembling products for this article, beauty updates writer Claire Epting referenced Vetted’s library of grooming roundups and consulted with deputy editor Jane Sung, who has over 15 years of industry experience covering style and beauty topics. Sung shared her insight on which products are worthy of inclusion and oversaw the final publication of this story.

How We Chose The Best Skincare Products For Men

To select the absolute best skincare products on the market, we pored over several different formulas from popular brands including Kiehl’s and La Roche-Posay. We understand that everyone’s skincare routine looks different, so we included a variety of products for cleansing, moisturizing, treating acne and more. We focused on straightforward, effective formulas with active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and salicylic acid. Customer reviews were taken into account, as well—each one of our picks has an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars or higher.

