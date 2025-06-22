The best smartwatches of 2025: Expert tested and reviewed (2025)

Today's smartwatches are wearable computers capable of cellular connectivity and full application support without a tethered smartphone. With advanced features such as voice assistants, crash detection, call and text support, and long battery lives, modern smartwatches like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 or the Google Pixel Watch are far more than just an accessory. Thanks to powerful sensors they've become one of the most popular health and fitness trackers, too.
Your smartphone may limit your smartwatch choice, but there are affordable smartwatchesfrom Garmin and Withings and others from Amazfit that offer more limited application support.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Best smartwatch overall
View now View at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 10
Best smartwatch for iPhone users
View now View at Amazon
Google Pixel Watch 3
Best Google smartwatch
View now View at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Best Samsung smartwatch for outdoor adventurers
View now View at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Best Samsung smartwatch for smaller wrists
View now View at Samsung
Kospet Tank T3 Ultra 2
Best value smartwatch
View now View at Amazon
Garmin Venu 3S
Best Garmin smartwatch alternative
View now View at Garmin
Amazfit Balance
Best basic, budget smartwatch
View now View at Amazon
Withings ScanWatch Nova
Best hybrid smartwatch
View now View at Crutchfield
Show more (4 items)
What is the best smartwatch right now?
Based on our extensivehands-on testing and insights from experts, the Apple Watch Ultra 2is our pick for the best smartwatch overall due to its powerful processor, long battery life, third-party application support, storage capacity, high-quality titanium materials,sleep-tracking capabilities, women's wellness features, and advanced workout metric feature suite. If you're not an Apple user, read on to see how watches from Samsung (including its newestGalaxy Watch Ultra), Google (including its newest Pixel Watch 3),Garmin,Withings, and Amazfit compare to find the best smartwatch for your needs and your wrist.
Also: The best sports watches you can buy
Sort by
All Health & wellness Build quality/durability Advanced features Applications Core functionality
The best smartwatches of 2025
The Apple Watch maintained the same form factor and basic design for eight years, but all of that changed in 2022 when Apple released the radical new Apple Watch Ultra, built and optimized for the outdoor adventurer. The Ultra 2 builds on the Ultra with a new processor, a much brighter display, twice the storage capacity, and the use of recycled titanium materials. Apple also announced a matte black titanium Ultra 2 this year, with all of the same specifications and performance as the 2023 model.
Also:Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Watch Ultra: Is it time to upgrade?
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch to date and offers a bright, flat 49mm display made of scratch-resistant sapphire glass and 3000 nits maximum brightness. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is larger than the Series 10, but the titanium case helps keep the weight down, and it is far lighter than competing sports watches.
Apple's WatchOS 10 launched with APIs for custom workouts, and third parties have released new versions of applications to support this advanced training functionality. We tested the TrainingPeaks integration and this capability is a serious shot across the bow of dedicated GPS sports watches. WatchOS 11 brought even more to challenge legacy sports watches with training load, a Vitals app to inform your readiness, sleep apnea detection, and a customizable Summary tab in the Apple Fitness app on your iPhone.
Beyond the build quality and advanced training functions, no other smartwatch supports as many applications and utilities as an Apple Watch, clearly making it the best smartwatch available today. Its capability to serve as a primary means of communication also makes it tough to beat.
Apple Watch Ultra2 tech specs: Display:49mm, 410 x 502 pixels OLED sapphire glass |Battery life:36 hours|Dimensions:49 x 44 x 14.4mm|Weight:61.3 g|Water/Dust resistance:100m with IP6X |LTE cellular option:Yes
Health & wellness
10
Build quality/durability
10
Advanced features
8
Applications
10
Core functionality
10
Pros
- Large bright display
- Crash detection contacts first responders when you're in a crash
- 100m water resistance
- Extra button and dual speakers
- Long battery life
- Offline mapping for navigation without a phone
Cons
- May be too large for small wrists
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Best smartwatch overall
4.8 / 5 Score
The Apple Watch maintained the same form factor and basic design for eight years, but all of that changed in 2022 when Apple released the radical new Apple Watch Ultra, built and optimized for the outdoor adventurer. The Ultra 2 builds on the Ultra with a new processor, a much brighter display, twice the storage capacity, and the use of recycled titanium materials. Apple also announced a matte black titanium Ultra 2 this year, with all of the same specifications and performance as the 2023 model.
Also:Apple Watch Ultra 2 vs. Watch Ultra: Is it time to upgrade?
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch to date and offers a bright, flat 49mm display made of scratch-resistant sapphire glass and 3000 nits maximum brightness. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is larger than the Series 10, but the titanium case helps keep the weight down, and it is far lighter than competing sports watches.
Apple's WatchOS 10 launched with APIs for custom workouts, and third parties have released new versions of applications to support this advanced training functionality. We tested the TrainingPeaks integration and this capability is a serious shot across the bow of dedicated GPS sports watches. WatchOS 11 brought even more to challenge legacy sports watches with training load, a Vitals app to inform your readiness, sleep apnea detection, and a customizable Summary tab in the Apple Fitness app on your iPhone.
Beyond the build quality and advanced training functions, no other smartwatch supports as many applications and utilities as an Apple Watch, clearly making it the best smartwatch available today. Its capability to serve as a primary means of communication also makes it tough to beat.
Apple Watch Ultra2 tech specs: Display:49mm, 410 x 502 pixels OLED sapphire glass |Battery life:36 hours|Dimensions:49 x 44 x 14.4mm|Weight:61.3 g|Water/Dust resistance:100m with IP6X |LTE cellular option:Yes
Read More
Show Expert Take Show less
The Apple Watch Series 10looks similar to the Series 9, but improves the user experience with narrower black borders, larger displays, and a much thinner form factor, making it the thinnest Apple Watch ever. Despite the reduction in thickness, the Apple Watch Series 10 still functions for more than a day, and now it charges up much more quickly so you can top it off while you get ready for the day.
Along with an improved display, the Series 10 also gets a new processor. For the first time, buyers can also choose a glossy jet black color aluminum watch that has a 30-step anodization process for a stylish and classy look.
Also: I replaced my Apple Watch Ultra with the 46mm Series 10 for a month, and it's surprisingly capable
Sleep apnea is a condition that is very common today, yet it is reported that 80% of the cases are undiagnosed. The Apple Watch Series 10 can help indicate whether or not you should seek medical evaluation for the condition. If sleep apnea is not treated, it can lead to hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and cardiac issues.
Also, like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Series 10 watches now support the integrated water temperature and depth utility that can turn on automatically as you enter the water. A Tides app is also available to help you track conditions for more than 115,000 beaches and surfing areas around the world. The lack of precision start for GPS tracking is a limitation preventing me from selecting the Series 10 as my primary smartwatch.
Apple Watch Series 10 tech specs: Display: 416 x 496 pixels (46mm) and 374 x 446 pixels (42mm) OLED | Battery life: 18 hours | Dimensions: 46 x 39 x 9.7mm (46mm) and 42 x 36 x9.7mm (42mm) | Weight: 36.4 grams (AL 46mm) and 30 g (AL 42mm) | Water/Dust resistance: 50m with IP6X | LTE cellular option: Yes
Health & wellness
10
Build quality/durability
9
Advanced features
6
Applications
10
Core functionality
9
Pros
- Ultra-thin form factor
- Large, vibrant display
- Temperature sensing for sleep and ovulation estimates
- Sleep apnea detection
- Crash detection contacts first responders when you're in a crash
- New advanced workout metrics
Cons
- Less than two-day battery life
Apple Watch Series 10
Best smartwatch for iPhone users
4.4 / 5 Score
The Apple Watch Series 10looks similar to the Series 9, but improves the user experience with narrower black borders, larger displays, and a much thinner form factor, making it the thinnest Apple Watch ever. Despite the reduction in thickness, the Apple Watch Series 10 still functions for more than a day, and now it charges up much more quickly so you can top it off while you get ready for the day.
Along with an improved display, the Series 10 also gets a new processor. For the first time, buyers can also choose a glossy jet black color aluminum watch that has a 30-step anodization process for a stylish and classy look.
Also: I replaced my Apple Watch Ultra with the 46mm Series 10 for a month, and it's surprisingly capable
Sleep apnea is a condition that is very common today, yet it is reported that 80% of the cases are undiagnosed. The Apple Watch Series 10 can help indicate whether or not you should seek medical evaluation for the condition. If sleep apnea is not treated, it can lead to hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and cardiac issues.
Also, like the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Series 10 watches now support the integrated water temperature and depth utility that can turn on automatically as you enter the water. A Tides app is also available to help you track conditions for more than 115,000 beaches and surfing areas around the world. The lack of precision start for GPS tracking is a limitation preventing me from selecting the Series 10 as my primary smartwatch.
Apple Watch Series 10 tech specs: Display: 416 x 496 pixels (46mm) and 374 x 446 pixels (42mm) OLED | Battery life: 18 hours | Dimensions: 46 x 39 x 9.7mm (46mm) and 42 x 36 x9.7mm (42mm) | Weight: 36.4 grams (AL 46mm) and 30 g (AL 42mm) | Water/Dust resistance: 50m with IP6X | LTE cellular option: Yes
Read More
Show Expert Take Show less
Google's third-generation Pixel Watch 3 is sure to please the masses with two size options, improved displays, and software enhancements that provide a richer user experience. This watch integrates several Fitbit features, including improved heart rate sensors and GPS tracking, making it secretly the best watch available for both Fitbit and Google Pixel fans.
While it is clearly the best Fitbit made, it also challenges every other watch regarding support for runners. Google incorporated a running workout builder that gathers your health data over a two-week period and then creates a program that adapts to your data regularly. Real-time guidance is provided as you run, advanced metrics are tracked and then Google shows you how to improve the metrics, a Daily Readiness Score is provided even if you are not a Fitbit Premium subscriber, and Cardio/Target load features are available. The Cardio and Target load features may even trump some of the best sports watches.
One of the best functions of the Pixel Watch 3 that even beats out the Apple Watch is the focus on safety. While the Apple Watch can appear in your Find My application, and you can share your location with family and friends, that's a passive setting that requires people to physically check the app to find you. The Pixel 3's Safety Check feature allows you to set a check-in timer whenever you're moving from point A to B and want your emergency contacts to be notified if anything goes wrong -- the most reliable feature I've seen on any wearable I've tested. It also supports immediate emergency alerts/SOS and fall detection alerts, similar to the latest Apple Watches.
The new Loss of Pulse Detection feature was recently approved by the FDA and will soon be available for US owners. This feature has the potential to save lives and I look forward to hearing of success stories soon since my own father could have possibly been saved by this feature.
Review: Hands-on with the Pixel Watch 3: The three features Google got right
Bottom line: If you're a Fitbit fan and are looking for the latest and greatest Fitbit in a watch form factor, then the Google Pixel Watch 3 is the wearable for you. If you also enjoy Google's take on wearables and want years of updates, then this is the watch to consider.
Google Pixel Watch 3 tech specs: Display:1.2-inch (41mm) and 1.45-inch (45mm) AMOLED | Battery life: 24 hours with AOD | Dimensions: 41 x 41 x 12.3mm and 45 x 45 x 12.3mm | Weight: 31 g (without band) and 37 g | Water/Dust resistance: 5 ATM/IP68 | LTE cellular option: Yes
Health & wellness
8
Build quality/durability
6
Advanced features
5
Applications
7
Core functionality
8
Pros
- Two sizes to choose from
- Personalized running workouts
- Advanced safety features
- Minimalist, elegant design
- Improved battery life
Cons
- Not built for rugged adventures
Google Pixel Watch 3
Best Google smartwatch
3.4 / 5 Score
Google's third-generation Pixel Watch 3 is sure to please the masses with two size options, improved displays, and software enhancements that provide a richer user experience. This watch integrates several Fitbit features, including improved heart rate sensors and GPS tracking, making it secretly the best watch available for both Fitbit and Google Pixel fans.
While it is clearly the best Fitbit made, it also challenges every other watch regarding support for runners. Google incorporated a running workout builder that gathers your health data over a two-week period and then creates a program that adapts to your data regularly. Real-time guidance is provided as you run, advanced metrics are tracked and then Google shows you how to improve the metrics, a Daily Readiness Score is provided even if you are not a Fitbit Premium subscriber, and Cardio/Target load features are available. The Cardio and Target load features may even trump some of the best sports watches.
One of the best functions of the Pixel Watch 3 that even beats out the Apple Watch is the focus on safety. While the Apple Watch can appear in your Find My application, and you can share your location with family and friends, that's a passive setting that requires people to physically check the app to find you. The Pixel 3's Safety Check feature allows you to set a check-in timer whenever you're moving from point A to B and want your emergency contacts to be notified if anything goes wrong -- the most reliable feature I've seen on any wearable I've tested. It also supports immediate emergency alerts/SOS and fall detection alerts, similar to the latest Apple Watches.
The new Loss of Pulse Detection feature was recently approved by the FDA and will soon be available for US owners. This feature has the potential to save lives and I look forward to hearing of success stories soon since my own father could have possibly been saved by this feature.
Review: Hands-on with the Pixel Watch 3: The three features Google got right
Bottom line: If you're a Fitbit fan and are looking for the latest and greatest Fitbit in a watch form factor, then the Google Pixel Watch 3 is the wearable for you. If you also enjoy Google's take on wearables and want years of updates, then this is the watch to consider.
Google Pixel Watch 3 tech specs: Display:1.2-inch (41mm) and 1.45-inch (45mm) AMOLED | Battery life: 24 hours with AOD | Dimensions: 41 x 41 x 12.3mm and 45 x 45 x 12.3mm | Weight: 31 g (without band) and 37 g | Water/Dust resistance: 5 ATM/IP68 | LTE cellular option: Yes
Read More
Show Expert Take Show less
Apple took a shot across the bow of serious GPS sports watch brands with the Apple Watch Ultra series, and now Samsung joins the party with the large Galaxy Watch Ultra. Samsung branded it the same way as Apple, along with a familiar orange button and waterproof silicone band. A few other advanced features found in Apple's model are present in the Samsung model, which is a great thing for Android phone owners, especially Samsung Galaxy phone owners.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a unique square design with a round watch face, an interesting magnetic lug system, three buttons on one side, gesture support, advanced running dynamics, and more. Samsung's Galaxy AI is present in the form of wellness insights that combine into a daily score to help guide you to optimal performance, including healthy sleep levels.
Review: The Galaxy Watch Ultra convinced me to replace my Apple Watch in less than a week. Here's why
The Watch Ultra runs the Samsung-powered Google Wear OS 5.0 with One UI Watch 6.0, meaning it still looks like a Samsung smartwatch, but also supports Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Google Play Store, and more Google apps.
It has an operating system optimized for the round watch design with a virtual rotating bezel. Fall detection, messaging, phone calls, and more are available on the watch, with advanced fitness data such as VO2 Max and advanced running dynamics data also supported.
At $649, it is the most expensive Samsung Galaxy watch, but it is still $150 less than Apple's competing Apple Watch Ultra 2. There are some fantastic deals available and solid trade-in options, so if you are considering this watch, make sure to check out the latest prices on Samsung's website.
Galaxy Watch Ultra tech specs: Display: 1.5 inch, 480 x 480 pixels Super AMOLED | Battery life: Two to three days | Dimensions: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm | Weight: 60.5 grams | Water resistance: 10 ATM+IP68 | LTE cellular option: Yes
Health & wellness
9
Build quality/durability
10
Advanced features
8
Applications
7
Core functionality
10
Pros
- Lightweight titanium casing
- Sapphire glass AMOLED display
- Advanced safety features
- Large capacity battery Google Wear OS app support
Cons
- Large size not suitable for smaller wrists
- Blood pressure certification taking much longer than advertised
Apple took a shot across the bow of serious GPS sports watch brands with the Apple Watch Ultra series, and now Samsung joins the party with the large Galaxy Watch Ultra. Samsung branded it the same way as Apple, along with a familiar orange button and waterproof silicone band. A few other advanced features found in Apple's model are present in the Samsung model, which is a great thing for Android phone owners, especially Samsung Galaxy phone owners.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has a unique square design with a round watch face, an interesting magnetic lug system, three buttons on one side, gesture support, advanced running dynamics, and more. Samsung's Galaxy AI is present in the form of wellness insights that combine into a daily score to help guide you to optimal performance, including healthy sleep levels.
Review: The Galaxy Watch Ultra convinced me to replace my Apple Watch in less than a week. Here's why
The Watch Ultra runs the Samsung-powered Google Wear OS 5.0 with One UI Watch 6.0, meaning it still looks like a Samsung smartwatch, but also supports Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Google Play Store, and more Google apps.
It has an operating system optimized for the round watch design with a virtual rotating bezel. Fall detection, messaging, phone calls, and more are available on the watch, with advanced fitness data such as VO2 Max and advanced running dynamics data also supported.
At $649, it is the most expensive Samsung Galaxy watch, but it is still $150 less than Apple's competing Apple Watch Ultra 2. There are some fantastic deals available and solid trade-in options, so if you are considering this watch, make sure to check out the latest prices on Samsung's website.
Galaxy Watch Ultra tech specs: Display: 1.5 inch, 480 x 480 pixels Super AMOLED | Battery life: Two to three days | Dimensions: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1mm | Weight: 60.5 grams | Water resistance: 10 ATM+IP68 | LTE cellular option: Yes
Read More
Show Expert Take Show less
Samsung's latest smartwatch for the masses, the Galaxy Watch 7, was unveiled along with the Galaxy Watch Ultra at its 2024 Unpacked event in Paris in July. The Watch 7 is available in two smaller sizes compared to the Watch 6 series, 44 and 40 mm, so it is likely to appeal to most Galaxy phone owners with smaller wrists. The Watch Ultra is a large 47mm watch designed for those with larger wrists.
Unfortunately, this year, there is no Galaxy Watch model with a rotating bezel, so if you like this navigation method, then you will have to rely on the software option that supports moving your finger around the outside of the watch face to scroll through lists and tiles.
Also: Hands-on with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra
The Galaxy Watch 7 is affordable at $300 for the 40mm model and $330 for the 42mm model. LTE cellular support is an additional $50, along with the cellular plan from your carrier.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 tech specs: Display: 1.5-inch 480x480 Super AMOLED (44mm) and 1.3-inch 432x432 (40mm) | Battery life: Up to 40 hours | Dimensions: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm (44mm) 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm (40mm) | Weight: 28.8g (44mm) and 33.8g (40mm)| Water/Dust resistance: 5ATM/IP68 | LTE cellular option: Yes
Health & wellness
9
Build quality/durability
9
Advanced features
5
Applications
7
Core functionality
9
Pros
- Brighter, bigger display
- Upgraded optical and electrical BioActive sensors
- New, faster Samsung Exynos processor
- Sapphire crystal display and small form factor
Cons
- Large display is likely to consumer more battery power
Samsung's latest smartwatch for the masses, the Galaxy Watch 7, was unveiled along with the Galaxy Watch Ultra at its 2024 Unpacked event in Paris in July. The Watch 7 is available in two smaller sizes compared to the Watch 6 series, 44 and 40 mm, so it is likely to appeal to most Galaxy phone owners with smaller wrists. The Watch Ultra is a large 47mm watch designed for those with larger wrists.
Unfortunately, this year, there is no Galaxy Watch model with a rotating bezel, so if you like this navigation method, then you will have to rely on the software option that supports moving your finger around the outside of the watch face to scroll through lists and tiles.
Also: Hands-on with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra
The Galaxy Watch 7 is affordable at $300 for the 40mm model and $330 for the 42mm model. LTE cellular support is an additional $50, along with the cellular plan from your carrier.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 tech specs: Display: 1.5-inch 480x480 Super AMOLED (44mm) and 1.3-inch 432x432 (40mm) | Battery life: Up to 40 hours | Dimensions: 44.4 x 44.4 x 9.7 mm (44mm) 40.4 x 40.4 x 9.7 mm (40mm) | Weight: 28.8g (44mm) and 33.8g (40mm)| Water/Dust resistance: 5ATM/IP68 | LTE cellular option: Yes
Read More
Show Expert Take Show less
While millions own various smartwatches there are still millions more who have yet to discover the benefits of a smartwatch, but thanks to Kospet then you can pick up a new high quality smartwatch for $150 or less. The M3 Ultra 2 has a square form factor while the T3 Ultra 2 has a round form factor.
The watches are made with quality materials, are attractive, have brilliant AMOLED touchscreen displays, provide accurate satellite positioning capability, and are some of the most affordable available in the market today. The integrated heart rate monitor is not as accurate as I hoped, but it does connect to external sensors for good accuracy.
The smartphone companion app is well designed and capable, with a customizable home screen, plenty of personalization options, third-party service connectivity, and much more. However, it did take several hours to update the firmware, with me repeatedly having to choose manual update in the app, so you may need to be patient with the updates.
Also: I found a tough smartwatch that won't break the bank - and it's not a Garmin
These watches are optimized for the pool in addition to the more than 170 other sports modes. The Kospet Tank M3 Ultra and T3 Ultra support stroke recognition, stroke count and rate, average swim pace, and lap count so if you spend time swimming and want an affordable wearable, these watches would make a fantastic consideration.
Kospet T3 Ultra 2 tech specs: Display: 466 x 466 pixels OLED | Battery life: 35 hours | Dimensions: 48 x 48 x 13.7mm | Weight: 83.8 g | Water resistance: 5 ATM | LTE cellular option: No
Health & wellness
7
Build quality/durability
9
Advanced features
5
Applications
3
Core functionality
6
Pros
- Gorgeous, refined hardware
- Vibrant OLED display
- 7-10 day battery life with typical usage
- Accurate GPS tracking
- Price around $150
Cons
- Heart rate tracking may overestimate beats per minute
- No third-party applications
Kospet Tank T3 Ultra 2
Best value smartwatch
3 / 5 Score
While millions own various smartwatches there are still millions more who have yet to discover the benefits of a smartwatch, but thanks to Kospet then you can pick up a new high quality smartwatch for $150 or less. The M3 Ultra 2 has a square form factor while the T3 Ultra 2 has a round form factor.
The watches are made with quality materials, are attractive, have brilliant AMOLED touchscreen displays, provide accurate satellite positioning capability, and are some of the most affordable available in the market today. The integrated heart rate monitor is not as accurate as I hoped, but it does connect to external sensors for good accuracy.
The smartphone companion app is well designed and capable, with a customizable home screen, plenty of personalization options, third-party service connectivity, and much more. However, it did take several hours to update the firmware, with me repeatedly having to choose manual update in the app, so you may need to be patient with the updates.
Also: I found a tough smartwatch that won't break the bank - and it's not a Garmin
These watches are optimized for the pool in addition to the more than 170 other sports modes. The Kospet Tank M3 Ultra and T3 Ultra support stroke recognition, stroke count and rate, average swim pace, and lap count so if you spend time swimming and want an affordable wearable, these watches would make a fantastic consideration.
Kospet T3 Ultra 2 tech specs: Display: 466 x 466 pixels OLED | Battery life: 35 hours | Dimensions: 48 x 48 x 13.7mm | Weight: 83.8 g | Water resistance: 5 ATM | LTE cellular option: No
Read More
Show Expert Take Show less
Garmin's watches are GPS sports watches focused on helping you improve your health, fitness, and performance. There are some features that rival smartwatches, but the Venu 3/3S is clearly the best Garmin to take on the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.
The Venu 3/3S is extremely well built, has a brilliant AMOLED display, lasts for more than a week, lets you accept and make calls from the wrist, and supports voice assistants via a connected smartphone. It supports various sports and activities, including golf so it is an excellent choice for multi-sport participants.
In addition to its smartwatch functions, the Venu 3/3S supports all of the amazing Garmin functions and vast ecosystem. This includes subscription music support, Garmin Pay, Connect IQ app support, and the superb Garmin Connect smartphone application.
Review:Garmin Venu 3S
Garmin Venu 3S tech specs:Display:390 x 390 pixels AMOLED |Battery life (GPS):21 hours|Dimensions:41 x 41 x 12mm|Weight:27 grams (40 grams with band)|Water resistance:5 ATM|LTE Cellular option:No
Health & wellness
8
Build quality/durability
8
Advanced features
6
Applications
6
Core functionality
8
Pros
- Brilliant AMOLED display
- More than week long battery
- Exquisite design, fit, and finish
Cons
- Expensive
Garmin Venu 3S
Best Garmin smartwatch alternative
3.6 / 5 Score
Garmin's watches are GPS sports watches focused on helping you improve your health, fitness, and performance. There are some features that rival smartwatches, but the Venu 3/3S is clearly the best Garmin to take on the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.
The Venu 3/3S is extremely well built, has a brilliant AMOLED display, lasts for more than a week, lets you accept and make calls from the wrist, and supports voice assistants via a connected smartphone. It supports various sports and activities, including golf so it is an excellent choice for multi-sport participants.
In addition to its smartwatch functions, the Venu 3/3S supports all of the amazing Garmin functions and vast ecosystem. This includes subscription music support, Garmin Pay, Connect IQ app support, and the superb Garmin Connect smartphone application.
Review:Garmin Venu 3S
Garmin Venu 3S tech specs:Display:390 x 390 pixels AMOLED |Battery life (GPS):21 hours|Dimensions:41 x 41 x 12mm|Weight:27 grams (40 grams with band)|Water resistance:5 ATM|LTE Cellular option:No
Read More
Show Expert Take Show less
One company that continues to push the limits of what you can buy for just over $200 is Amazfit. The Amazfit Balance offers an elegantly designed smartwatch with Amazon Alexa support and the ability to answer calls via a Bluetooth connection to your watch, just like all other non-cellular smartwatches. It runs the latest Zepp OS 4.0 operating system, built for a lean and mean experience.
It's tough to beat the low $220 price, and I continue to push the watch to see where the flaws are that could justify such a low price, but they don't exist. The Amazfit Balance has a brilliant AMOLED display, integrated mic and speaker, GPS, various advanced health/wellness sensors, and a battery life that lasts up to two weeks between charges. The battery life alone is something modern smartwatches cannot match and if you want to charge your watch just twice a month rather than every other day, then you might want to consider this watch.
Review:Why I wear this $220 smartwatch even after testing Garmin and Apple watches
Amazfit provides the Zepp smartphone application that provides an exhaustive experience to track every detail of the data captured by the various sensors. The one flaw is that the application may be overwhelming for some users and thankfully, Amazfit continues to refine and simplify the application to make it more useful for Amazfit Balance owners.
Phone calls sound good and it is convenient to make and accept calls from your wrist when your phone is secured in a pocket or your backpack. There is support for more than 150 sports and the available watch faces look awesome.
Amazfit Balancetechspecs: Display:1.5-inch, 480 x 480 pixels AMOLED|Battery life:14 days |Dimensions:46 x 46 x 10.6 mm|Weight:35 grams (w/o strap)|Water resistance:5 ATM|LTE Cellular option:No
Health & wellness
8
Build quality/durability
9
Advanced features
5
Applications
5
Core functionality
8
Pros
- Gorgeous AMOLED display
- Lovely, refined design
- Two week battery life
- Low price
- Extensive health and wellness support
Cons
- No Google Assistant support
- Overwhelming smartphone app experience
Amazfit Balance
Best basic, budget smartwatch
3.5 / 5 Score
One company that continues to push the limits of what you can buy for just over $200 is Amazfit. The Amazfit Balance offers an elegantly designed smartwatch with Amazon Alexa support and the ability to answer calls via a Bluetooth connection to your watch, just like all other non-cellular smartwatches. It runs the latest Zepp OS 4.0 operating system, built for a lean and mean experience.
It's tough to beat the low $220 price, and I continue to push the watch to see where the flaws are that could justify such a low price, but they don't exist. The Amazfit Balance has a brilliant AMOLED display, integrated mic and speaker, GPS, various advanced health/wellness sensors, and a battery life that lasts up to two weeks between charges. The battery life alone is something modern smartwatches cannot match and if you want to charge your watch just twice a month rather than every other day, then you might want to consider this watch.
Review:Why I wear this $220 smartwatch even after testing Garmin and Apple watches
Amazfit provides the Zepp smartphone application that provides an exhaustive experience to track every detail of the data captured by the various sensors. The one flaw is that the application may be overwhelming for some users and thankfully, Amazfit continues to refine and simplify the application to make it more useful for Amazfit Balance owners.
Phone calls sound good and it is convenient to make and accept calls from your wrist when your phone is secured in a pocket or your backpack. There is support for more than 150 sports and the available watch faces look awesome.
Amazfit Balancetechspecs: Display:1.5-inch, 480 x 480 pixels AMOLED|Battery life:14 days |Dimensions:46 x 46 x 10.6 mm|Weight:35 grams (w/o strap)|Water resistance:5 ATM|LTE Cellular option:No
Read More
Show Expert Take Show less
Withings is focused on providing advanced health and wellness products with the ScanWatch series available to capture data from your wrist. The Withings ScanWatch Nova continues to provide 30 day battery life in a hybrid watch with support for Android and iOS smartphones. It looks like a luxury watch with the included metal band, yet can be used for tracking activities with a quick switch to the included silicone band.
To navigate the watch, it's as easy as rotating the crown button through the various displays and pressing in to make selections. There is no back button, so you will need to scroll through the available screens in each widget to get to the back option on the display to return to the original main display carousel.
Review: One of my favorite smartwatches has a timeless analog look - and the features I need
With a hybrid design, the Withings ScanWatch Nova has standard analog watch hands on its face with a small OLED display that you can scroll through with the rotating crown button. The ScanWatch Nova can also perform an ECG assessment, measure blood oxygen levels, track your heart rate throughout your day, measure sleep, obtain skin temperature throughout the day and night, and track your general physical activity.
The ScanWatch Nova merges elegance and fitness tracking in one attractive device. I like being able to capture key health and wellness data while also satisfying my desire for a gorgeous analog device. At $600, it's a rather expensive piece, so I'd recommend this watch to consumers who are really committed to the look.
Withings ScanWatch Nova techspecs: Display: 0.63-inch OLED| Battery life: 30 days | Dimensions: 42 x 42 x 11 mm | Weight: 63 grams | Water resistance: 10 ATM | LTE Cellular option: No
Health & wellness
8
Build quality/durability
10
Advanced features
4
Applications
2
Core functionality
9
Pros
- Excellent battery life thanks to hybrid design
- Analog hands that adapt to digital display
- Extensive Withings ecosystem
Cons
- Some advanced metrics require a subscription
- Limited third-party support
Withings ScanWatch Nova
Best hybrid smartwatch
3.3 / 5 Score
Withings is focused on providing advanced health and wellness products with the ScanWatch series available to capture data from your wrist. The Withings ScanWatch Nova continues to provide 30 day battery life in a hybrid watch with support for Android and iOS smartphones. It looks like a luxury watch with the included metal band, yet can be used for tracking activities with a quick switch to the included silicone band.
To navigate the watch, it's as easy as rotating the crown button through the various displays and pressing in to make selections. There is no back button, so you will need to scroll through the available screens in each widget to get to the back option on the display to return to the original main display carousel.
Review: One of my favorite smartwatches has a timeless analog look - and the features I need
With a hybrid design, the Withings ScanWatch Nova has standard analog watch hands on its face with a small OLED display that you can scroll through with the rotating crown button. The ScanWatch Nova can also perform an ECG assessment, measure blood oxygen levels, track your heart rate throughout your day, measure sleep, obtain skin temperature throughout the day and night, and track your general physical activity.
The ScanWatch Nova merges elegance and fitness tracking in one attractive device. I like being able to capture key health and wellness data while also satisfying my desire for a gorgeous analog device. At $600, it's a rather expensive piece, so I'd recommend this watch to consumers who are really committed to the look.
Withings ScanWatch Nova techspecs: Display: 0.63-inch OLED| Battery life: 30 days | Dimensions: 42 x 42 x 11 mm | Weight: 63 grams | Water resistance: 10 ATM | LTE Cellular option: No
Read More
Show Expert Take Show less
What is the best smartwatch?
My pick for the best smartwatch is the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It may be debatable if an iPhone is the best smartphone or not, but it is clear the Apple Watch is the wearable to beat -- especially for Apple users. The Ultra 2 is lauded by athletes and product reviewers as the best Apple Watch ever made.
If you're an Android user, you may prefer a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -- the newest of the company's smartwatch lineup. I picked up the LTE model that provides cellular connectivity independently from my phone, but when paired with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it's a perfect combination of elegance and power. The new Google Pixel Watch 3 may also catch your eye with its minimalist elegance and two size options to fit all wrist sizes.
|Smartwatch
|Price
|Battery life
|Display size
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|$799
|36 hours
|49mm
|Apple Watch Series 10
|$399
|18 hours
|46mm and 42mm
|Google Pixel Watch 3
|$350
|24 hours
|41mm and 45mm
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
|$650
|40 hours
|47mm
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
|$300
|18 hours
|44mm and 40mm
|Kospet Tank T3 Ultra 2
|$150
|35 hours
|48mm
|Garmin Venu 3S
|$450
|10 days
|41mm
|Amazfit Balance
|$220
|14 days
|46mm
|Withings ScanWatch Nova
|$600
|30 days
|42mm
Which is the right smartwatch for you?
If you're in the Apple ecosystem, we highly recommend the Apple Watch Ultraor Apple Watch Series 10 due to the easy connectivity and convenience of features like Apple Pay and Apple Music.
The Google Pixel Watch 3 is the prime option for Pixel owners and for those Android smartphone users who want the best available from Google. It doesn't have the battery life of a Samsung Galaxy Watch, but there are other compelling features that stand out.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 are great smartwatches built to last with stellar sensors and the ability to work with Android devices.
However, finding the best smartwatch for you can be more complicated, especially if you're looking for one that fits a specific use case. Check out my expert recommendations below.
Choose this smartwatch...
If you need...
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The best, longest-lasting smartwatch with buttons to quickly launch your favorite apps or perform critical functions. It's a durable, rugged watch that can be your iPhone companion in all situations.
Apple Watch Series 10
A well-rounded smartwatch for fitness and communication. There's also Crash Detection, which can detect when you're involved in a car crash and connect you to emergency services.
Google Pixel Watch 3
A compelling smartwatch for Pixel and Android smartphones. The Pixel Watch 3 also serves as the best Fitbit available, along with possibly the best watch for helping keep you safe.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
An Apple Watch Ultra 2 competitor from Samsung with similar design elements. It's a Google Wear OS-powered device for Android owners and removes the influence of the Apple Watch Ultra in convincing people to move away from an Android phone.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
A reliable Google Wear OS watch for your Samsung phone. It supports Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Wallet, Google Play Store, and more Google apps.
Kospet Tank T3 Ultra 2
A very affordable smartwatch that surprises with its build quality, long battery life, and accurate location positioning. It's a solid first smartwatch for Android and iOS owners.
Garmin Venu 3S
A smartwatch for advanced health tracking. You can see your recovery levels, advanced heart rate tracking, running metrics, and race time predictors. It also supports calls and your voice assistant.
Amazfit Balance
An affordable smartwatch that punches far above its price. Its powerful smartphone application provides access to a wealth of health/fitness data while supporting calls and Amazon Alexa.
Withings ScanWatch Nov
A hybrid watch that looks like a luxury watch with analog hands, metal band, and high quality fit and finish. Hidden inside this elegant exterior is the power of the Withings health and wellness ecosystem.
Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch
Smartwatches serve as companions to our smartphones, and there are several things to consider as you explore the many options available to you. Several factors will help you quickly narrow down available candidates, so let's take a closer look and help you select the best smartwatch for you.
Primary smartphone: Start by looking at the phone in your hand. If you own an iPhone, then you can consider an Apple Watch, or a watch running an operating system that is not powered by Google's Wear OS. If you own an Android smartphone, forget about buying an Apple Watch, as they do not even work with an iPad or Apple computer, let alone your Android. Android users can consider Google Wear OS watches, as well as those running a real-time operating system like Amazfit offers.
Price: Most smartwatches are priced in the $250 to $400 range, so there is not a lot of variance in price, especially if you use your smartwatch daily and want a reliable watch. Apple offers the high-end Apple Watch Ultra 2, while there are some specialized Google Wear OS and Garmin watches that can cost more than $1,000.
Battery life: Expect your smartwatch to last a full day and night, so you can track your sleep and then charge it while you get ready for work. A few new smartwatches are now easily lasting 48 hours between charging, with some pushing that another day or two so we are seeing improvements in battery life.
Cellular connectivity: While smartwatches serve as companions to our smartphones, some models support cellular connectivity. If you buy one of these then you will need a watch line with your carrier, but these are typically $10 per month. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra include LTE support by default, but you are not required to enable cellular service. Cellular capability is great for those who want to leave their phones behind and still remain connected for communications, application usage, and safety.
How we test smartwatches
All of the smartwatches included in this list were chosen based on how they performed when tested in the real world by the ZDNET team. When we test smartwatches, we typically follow the same routine for each one to see which performs best.
- Daily wear: We wear the smartwatch as our primary watch with communications, applications, and other elements being tested as if it was our only smartwatch.
- Application selection and performance: One aspect that makes smartwatches different than standard watches is the support for applications. We load up the watch with apps and then test the performance and functionality of those applications. Apple excels in the area of third party application support with Google's Play Store improving each year. Garmin, Amazfit, and others also are expanding the number and selection of apps available on watches.
- Workouts: Smartwatch makers have embraced health and fitness so we take our smartwatch out for running with GPS, rowing on the Hydrow, biking on trails, and walking with the family. GPS and heart rate data is tracked and then we evaluate the accuracy against proven GPS sports watches.
- Sleep and activity tracking:Sleep tracking has improved with smartwatches over time and we evaluate them as compared to smart rings and other watches. Nighttime is also a good time to charge your smartwatch, so you may choose not to use your watch to track sleep so your watch can serve faithfully all day and into the night.
For a deeper look into our testing process, check out our comprehensive smartwatch testing methodology.
FAQs on smartwatches
Are there any smartwatches I should avoid?
There are many reasons why a person might want a smartwatch, so depending on your needs, it's hard to recommend watches that will satisfy everyone. However, based on my testing, there are a couple of smartwatches that you may want to leave off your list of considerations as you conduct your research.
Fossil has been offering smartwatches for a long time, and I still have a working Fossil Wrist PDA that is powered by Palm OS and has a tiny stylus. For the past few years, Fossil has been making Google Wear OS-powered smartwatches and offering a fairly compelling option with some unique styles. However, in January 2024 Fossil Group announced that it would no longer be releasing smartwatches, with the last Gen 6 model released in 2021. You can still find some Fossil watches available, and Fossil Group stated that they will continue to update the watches for the next few years, but be careful when you are considering one of these watches.
There was a great promise with a luxury Wear OS watch in 2022 when Montblanc released the Summit 3 smartwatch. While we provided a preliminary review as we looked for a future update that was supposed to add some core functionality, that update never came, and the watch sits idly by running the same older version of Wear OS on a processor that is now a couple of generations old. It's a lovely luxury watch so if you want a basic smartwatch with those good looks, maybe you can find one on sale.
How do I set up my smartwatch?
Watches in our list, other than Google Wear OS or Apple Watch models, are typically set up by downloading and installing the associated companion smartphone application and then pairing the watch with that application. Some Google Wear OS watches also use this method since those models have additional applications beyond what Google provides on Pixel Watch.
If you own a Google Wear OS smartwatch, primarily from Google or Samsung, then the Google Watch or Samsung Wearable application must first be installed on your Android smartphone. Google Pixel Watch models also now have Fitbit integrated into the watch, but to take advantage of this vast health/fitness ecosystem the Fitbit smartphone application is also required. Samsung also has its Samsung Health application so pairing and setting up a Google Wear OS watch is a bit of a process that generally requires two or more smartphone applications.
Apple Watch users turn on the watch and then follow the prompts to pair it to an iPhone, often with the iPhone camera scanning an image that appears on the Apple Watch face. Apple has the Watch smartphone application preloaded on the iPhone so set up is quick and easy. If you had a previous Apple Watch then you can also have all of that data synced over to a new model, which makes upgrading Apple Watch models one of the experiences that keep people upgrading on a regular basis.
Can you use a Samsung or Google watch with an iPhone?
Google Wear OS watches used to work with both Android and iPhone devices, but the latest versions of Wear OS from Samsung and Googleonly support Android smartphones. iPhone users should stick with the Apple Watch, while Android phone users should seriously consider a Google Pixel Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch model.
Garmin, Amazfit, and Withings watches work flawlessly with both Android and iPhone devices.
Can I text from a smartwatch?
You absolutely can! However, most of their screens are too small to type on, so you'll compose messages with speech-to-text or other dictation functions or choose from several generic, auto-generated responses.
Garmin watches support quick-response text messaging via a connected Android smartphone. Apple restricts third-party text messaging on the iPhone.
Can you use a cellular Apple Watch as a standalone device?
While you can leave your iPhone at home while you run, go to the store, or stroll on the beach, you must have an iPhone turned on and connected to the internet at this other location. This is one reason why connecting to an iPhone and switching to an Android makes the Apple Watch useless with an Android phone.
After initial setup, a cellular-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch or Google Pixel Watch can act as a stand-alone mobile device. With the latest Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, or Pixel Watch 3 running Wear OS, many more apps can be used on the go, so you can leave the phone behind in most cases.
What are the hot new features in the latest smartwatches?
Health and fitness tracking have been the areas with the most innovations and improvements in the last few years. While these watches are not medical devices, they have sensors, algorithms, and applications that help you track trends in your heart rate, stress levels, and blood oxygen levels, even allowing you to detect when ovulation occurs. You can use it as a basic ECG to check if further investigation is needed. The latest Galaxy Watchcan also measure your body composition; testing indicates it matches other methods reasonably well.
These smartwatches can also serve as capable GPS sports watches to track the details of your outdoor activities. Exercise guidance is provided on the watch with connected health applications on your smartphone so you can keep track of your progress, too.
What's the future of wearable technology?
We will likely continue to see expansion of the health and wellness features in smartwatches, but what's next on the horizon for these wrist-based computing devices? With increased connectivity and widespread adoption, smartwatches will likely become more integral to our daily lives. This may include connectivity to other devices in our lives. For example, as you approach your electronic door lock, your paired smartwatch could unlock your door so you can keep both hands on your groceries or luggage when you return home.
People also regularly have video calls with family and friends, not just coworkers, so future smartwatches may integrate tiny cameras so that users can communicate in this same manner while out and about.
In addition, as AI continues to integrate into our lives, having this technology available in our watches should help provide data faster and more accurately than simple web search queries that we may carry out with Siri or Google Assistant. Samsung integrates AI in its Energy Score metric, Amazfit integrates an AI coach in its Zepp companion smartphone application, and Google uses AI to screen calls, translate voice recordings, and customize your run coaching based on your performance.
What's the best smartwatch for health monitoring?
All smartwatches today integrate advanced heart rate sensors, temperature sensors, blood oxygen sensors, and more, as our health data is tracked 24/7. Samsung led the way with its smartwatch health monitoring, which includes body composition, advanced sleep tracking, ECG, blood oxygen, running power, and even blood pressure measurements.
Google acquired Fitbit, and now the Fitbit ecosystem is deeply incorporated into the Pixel Watch experience. This includes helpful insights, personalized running workouts based on your sleep, activity, and lifestyle, and more practical and helpful feedback to optimize your health and wellness.
Apple has advanced its health monitoring technology, and WatchOS 11 brings even more capability with detailed data measurements in its Vitals application. Training Load is also now available, challenging the likes of Garmin, Coros, and Polar with this advanced fitness metric.
Can smartwatches monitor blood sugar?
The FDA released a safety communication to the public that advises consumers not to use smartwatches or smart rings that claim to measure blood glucose levels without piercing the skin. That said, there are indeed FDA-authorized blood glucose level devices that attach to your body and then send that data to smartwatch applications so that you can use your smartwatch to view the readings from an approved device.
Devices, like those from Dexcom, send real-time glucose data directly to a compatible watch. For Dexcom monitors, this includes most versions of the Apple Watch. Make sure to check both your glucose monitor and your smartwatch compatibility before deciding whether or not to use your smartwatch to connect to your monitor and smartphone.
What about tracking blood pressure?
There are a few models out there that can measure health stats like blood pressure, which are great for giving you a general idea of how your health journey is going so you can keep your doctors up-to-date with your healthcare plans. However, they're not as accurate as a blood pressure monitor, so you shouldn't rely solely on your smartwatch to monitor your heart or general health.
Samsung provides blood pressure monitoring via its Galaxy Watch models in countries outside the US, with rumors that Apple may launch watches supporting this functionality in 2025.
Should I choose a smartwatch based on compatibility?
Eric Potter, USA weightlifting Level 1 Coach and Performance Coach atFutureFitness, encourages people to choose a smartwatch based on compatibility, recommending an Apple Watch for iPhone users and a Samsung Galaxy Watch for Android fans. He notes that both smartwatches can track steps, heart rate, and exercise, but there are also crucial differences.
"The Apple Watch has a larger interface allowing for easier viewing," he said. "On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is cheaper than the Apple Watch, and the battery life tends to last longer."
Other smartwatches we've tested
Best budget alternative
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5
A Samsung Galaxy Watch is likely the best smartwatch for most Android phone users, but the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 may arguably be the better choice for some people. It has a unique dual-layer display, long battery life, and extensive health/wellness support.
View at Mobvoi
Meet the experts
ZDNET sourced external industry experts for this article. Here is more information about them:
- Emma Clark: A former University of San Diego track athlete.
- Dr. Richard Newman, MD: A now-retired head and neck surgical oncologist.
- Eric Potter:A USA weightlifting Level 1 Coach and performance coach atFutureFitness.
ZDNET’s Smartwatch Guide
Smartwatch Roundups
Smartwatches Reviewed & Compared
Apple Watches Explained
ZDNET Recommends
- The best smartwatches you can buy: Apple, Samsung, Google, and more compared
- The 5 best VPN services (and tips to choose the right one for you)
- The best Android phones you can buy (including a surprise pick)
- The best robot vacuum and mop combos (and if they're worth the money)
Show Comments