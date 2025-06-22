The best smartwatches of 2025: Expert tested and reviewed (2025)

Google's third-generation Pixel Watch 3 is sure to please the masses with two size options, improved displays, and software enhancements that provide a richer user experience. This watch integrates several Fitbit features, including improved heart rate sensors and GPS tracking, making it secretly the best watch available for both Fitbit and Google Pixel fans.

While it is clearly the best Fitbit made, it also challenges every other watch regarding support for runners. Google incorporated a running workout builder that gathers your health data over a two-week period and then creates a program that adapts to your data regularly. Real-time guidance is provided as you run, advanced metrics are tracked and then Google shows you how to improve the metrics, a Daily Readiness Score is provided even if you are not a Fitbit Premium subscriber, and Cardio/Target load features are available. The Cardio and Target load features may even trump some of the best sports watches.

One of the best functions of the Pixel Watch 3 that even beats out the Apple Watch is the focus on safety. While the Apple Watch can appear in your Find My application, and you can share your location with family and friends, that's a passive setting that requires people to physically check the app to find you. The Pixel 3's Safety Check feature allows you to set a check-in timer whenever you're moving from point A to B and want your emergency contacts to be notified if anything goes wrong -- the most reliable feature I've seen on any wearable I've tested. It also supports immediate emergency alerts/SOS and fall detection alerts, similar to the latest Apple Watches.

The new Loss of Pulse Detection feature was recently approved by the FDA and will soon be available for US owners. This feature has the potential to save lives and I look forward to hearing of success stories soon since my own father could have possibly been saved by this feature.

Review: Hands-on with the Pixel Watch 3: The three features Google got right

Bottom line: If you're a Fitbit fan and are looking for the latest and greatest Fitbit in a watch form factor, then the Google Pixel Watch 3 is the wearable for you. If you also enjoy Google's take on wearables and want years of updates, then this is the watch to consider.

Google Pixel Watch 3 tech specs: Display:1.2-inch (41mm) and 1.45-inch (45mm) AMOLED | Battery life: 24 hours with AOD | Dimensions: 41 x 41 x 12.3mm and 45 x 45 x 12.3mm | Weight: 31 g (without band) and 37 g | Water/Dust resistance: 5 ATM/IP68 | LTE cellular option: Yes