The Best Styling Products for Fine Wavy + Curly Hair (2025)

This is the fourth article in my recent series on how to care forfine wavy and curly hair. The first two articles focused more on tips, advice and techniques best suited to fine wavy and curly hair. This one features the best styling products for fine wavy + curly hair, with products that are available worldwide and some really great discount codes. The last one features the best washday products.

The Best Styling Products for Fine Wavy + Curly Hair

Okay a quick heads up, because this article is going to beveryproduct heavy. However, it’s not an exhaustive list ofallthe products best suited to fine wavy and curly hair. But they are the best onesI’vefound that give long-lasting, consistent results with volume and frizz-free definition. Almost all of the best products mentioned in this post are available worldwide. I’ve also included a Budget, Affordable and Best option for each product category where possible.

Quick Reminder:“Fine hair” relates to the thickness of the hair strand, not the density (or amount) of hair you have.

Leave In Conditioner

Okay so there’s not really a *best* in this category of the best products for fine wavy and curly hair. All of these leave in conditioners are amazing. It just depends on budget and personal preference. The Innersense Sweet Spirit Leave In Spray contains protein and is the most lightweight. Any spray leave-in conditioner is going to be great for fine hair. The Flora + Curl Detangling Lotion is also incredibly lightweight, smells amazing and has the best slip and shine. The Giovanni Direct Leave In is protein free and cannot be beaten for price!

Mousse + Foam:

If you want more definition, shine, hydration and hold go for a mousse. Pantene Defined Curls Mousse or Herbal Essence Totally Twisted Mousse were my favourite for decades but have both been discontinued. The best one I’ve found since is the Umberto Giannini Curl Whip Mousse, read this for a comparison. If you want more volume, body, texture movement and softer curl definition, then go for a foam.They’re more lightweight and volumizing than a mousse, and some can be a little more drying too. Which can be great if your fine hair lacks volume and body, and tends to lean be a little over-moisturized. If you want volume without having to sacrifice definition, or you’re going for a more lived-in, less perfectly-defined look – then a foam would be perfect for you! Read this article on the top 5 foams for wavy + curly hair.

Top Tip: if a foam is too drying for your hair, use a leave in conditioner before applying the foam.

Serum:

Serums are more hydrating than mousses and foams, and give thicker, juicier curl clumps, with some light – medium hold. If you have fine hair that gets easily weighed down and you want want texture and Diana Ross x Tina Turner level volume, thenInnersense I Create Volumeis for you! Use it like a dimmer switch to turn the volume up. Best applied to wet hair, but not soaking, dripping wet. Although it will help with definition, shine and hold, this is definitely a volumizing serum.

If you want more definition, then the TréLuxe Reflex Serum is literally ringlets in a bottle!Alightweight curl enhancing and defining formula that won’t weigh fine hair down. You don’t need a lot, and it plays really well with lots of other products too. No other product gives my hair thick, juicy curl clumps and ringlets like this!It also adds hydration, shine and hold.

Gel:

Gels are so important for fine hair. You’ve just got to use the right ones! Ffind the gel that works best for your hair and the look you’re trying to create. I’m not talking about those thick, sticky gels – or even creamy custard gels. But lightweight gels that are almost like a serum or liquid. You need something to enhance and define the curl, such as a mousse, foam or serum. And something to hold it, such as a gel. You don’t need to spend a tonne of money, or use a lot of product. Just find the consistency, texture and hold you like. If you don’t get the hold you want, use more product. A gel is just to seal everything in, lock in shine and hold it all together for frizz-free defined waves and curls.

Hair Spray:

Think of these less like the traditional hairsprays you may be used to. And more like super lightweight liquid gels. They can also add a little more body, texture and grit to fine, wavy or curly hair. You don’t NEED to use any or all of these products. You can add them to your routine if you’re looking for a little more of what they offer, as outlined below. All work great applied to wet or damp hair on washdays. Or on the days in between to revive looser, fine wavy hair. Adding some volume, body and texture back into the hair.

How to dry your hair

After applying your chosen styling products, how you dry it matters. Especially if you’ve got fine wavy and curly hair. Do NOT plop, ever! See this post for a list of other things you shouldn’t do if you have fine hair. For the best shape, volume and definition, I always recommend diffusing your hair as soon as possible, for as long as possible. My favourite hair dryer is the Lanai BLO – use code CURLMAVEN for FREE shipping in Ireland, with the Diva Professional XXL Universal Diffuser.

Diffuse on medium heat, and medium speed. If you’re in a hurry, up the speed not the heat. You’re trying to dry your hair faster, not hotter.

If time is really up against you, and you don’t have time to diffuse it until it’s fully dry. Then diffuse as soon as possible for however long you’ve got. Then either root clip and let it air dry the rest of the way. Or use a cotton t-shirt, cotton towel like this one from Bouclème to scrunch dry. CURLMAVEN for 21% off at LOOKFANTASTIC. But only do this AFTER you’ve diffused! Otherwise that dry towel or t-shirt will soak up your styling products, way quicker than your wet hair will!

Important!

Although this post is aimed to help you find the best styling products for fine wavy and curly hair. It all about trial and error; patience, persistence and consistency. You need to try a product forat least2-3 weeks to know if it’s making a difference or working for your hair. And that’s just to see any signs of improvement! It takes 4-6 weeks or sometimes more, to see more long-lasting improvement. Depending on how healthy/damaged your hair is. Yousimplycannottell from one wash day! But most importantly,if you want consistent results, you have to have a consistent routine!Youcannotkeep switching up your products and somehow expect your hair to look amazing every time.

Did you like this product recommendations post?

So that completes the best styling products for fine wavy + curly hair, and fourth and final article in my fine hair series. What did you think? Have I introduced you to any new products that you want to try? Are there any products or brands I haven’t mentioned, but you have found work really well for your fine wavy and curly hair? Or have I listed some products that justdon’twork for you? Let me know in the comments below.

