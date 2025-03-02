The Best Sunscreens for Your Face (2025)

Chemical sunscreens contain active ingredients that absorb UV light. Compared with physical and combination sunscreens, chemical formulas are generally easier to rub in, blend well with other skin-care and makeup products, and look and feel less noticeable on the skin.

Those okayed by the FDA for sale in the US contain one or more of the following active ingredients (PDF): avobenzone, cinoxate, dioxybenzone, ensulizole, homosalate, meradimate, octinoxate, octisalate, octocrylene, oxybenzone, padimate O, or sulisobenzone. (The FDA says it is working with sunscreen manufacturers to further establish the safety and efficacy of these 12 UV filters.)

Banana Boat Light As Air SPF 50+

Top pick Banana Boat Light As Air SPF 50+ A tropical-scented, smooth sunscreen This chemical sunscreen goes on smooth and leaves no white cast or pilling. Testers noted how easily it blended into their skin, and they found its fragrance to be mild. Buying Options $20 from Amazon(6 ounces, pack of two) $17 from Walmart(6 ounces, pack of one)

This sunscreen—Wirecutter’s top pick chemical sunscreen for body application—also works well as a face sunscreen, and it’s ideal for people who want an unfussy, non-greasy option that’s widely available for a great price.

SPF: 50+

50+ Type of protection: chemical

chemical Active ingredients: avobenzone (3%), homosalate (9%), octisalate (4%), octocrylene (5%)

avobenzone (3%), homosalate (9%), octisalate (4%), octocrylene (5%) Water resistant: yes, up to 80 minutes

yes, up to 80 minutes Price per ounce (at the time of publication): $1.67

Why it’s great

It’s a crowd-pleaser. Banana Boat Light As Air SPF 50+ rubs in easily and blends well on a range of skin tones. And it has a nice, breezy scent—one tester likened the smell to a “mild cantaloupe” upon application (the scent disappears after this formula is fully dried down).

It blends in quickly. We also liked that it didn’t take a lot of effort to spread this sunscreen on skin and that it stayed in place, which meant there was less chance it would sting the eyes. One tester said it immediately melted into their skin and gave their face a “soft, slightly powdery texture,” which they liked.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

The fragrance may not be for everyone. Though none of our testers seemed to mind, this sunscreen does have a noticeable scent that might bother some. Also, a couple of testers noted a slight burning or tingling sensation on their skin right when they applied this sunscreen.

The “face” formula costs more. Banana Boat Light As Air Face SPF 50+ is the same formula repackaged in a smaller bottle. At the time of publication, it cost $3 more per ounce than the “body” version.

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30

Top pick Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 Also hydrating, but stickier This moisturizing sunscreen is lightly scented and leaves a nice, dewy finish. It’s thick, though, and some testers had a hard time rubbing it in. Buying Options $8 from Amazon(2 ounces) $22 from Walmart(2 ounces) $16 from Ulta(3 ounces)

This sunscreen is a great choice for people who want a less-expensive hydrating option that won’t leave a white cast.

SPF: 30

30 Type of protection: chemical

chemical Active ingredients: avobenzone (3%), homosalate (10%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (2.75%)

avobenzone (3%), homosalate (10%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (2.75%) Water resistant: yes, up to 80 minutes

yes, up to 80 minutes Price per ounce (at the time of publication): $5.00

Why it’s great

It’s thick yet blends smoothly. Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 has a nice, full texture to it (one tester compared it to Greek yogurt). It smells faintly of classic sunscreen—the kind you catch a whiff of at the beach as kids breeze by—but it isn’t overpowering. Upon application, this sunscreen does not immediately melt into the skin; it takes a little elbow grease to fully blend in the white formula.

It’s moisturizing. We like this sunscreen’s creamy texture, which testers said felt weightless on their skin. Because this sunscreen feels so hydrating, a tester who normally wears a separate moisturizer said they were able to skip it. It leaves a dewy finish that most of our testers appreciated, though some thought it made them look greasy.

It’s for everyone. Despite its name, this sunscreen will appeal to a wide array of people. If your skin is prone to dryness, this one may be a good fit for you.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

You may not like it if you have oily skin. Because Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 is slow to dry, it can leave what feels like a sticky layer on the skin after application. Though some testers liked that this produced a glossy finish, others thought it made them look too shiny. If you have oily skin, you may not like the sheen of this sunscreen.

Coola Refreshing Water Plumping Gel Serum SPF 30

Top pick Coola Refreshing Water Plumping Gel Serum SPF 30 An expensive, ultra-hydrating formula This sunscreen comes out of the bottle in a glossy white cream that feels cooling and moisturizing, and it rubs in with no white cast. But it’s pricey, and it isn’t water resistant. Buying Options $48 from Amazon $48 from Ulta

This serum-like sunscreen is for people who want a very lightweight, moisturizing sunscreen and who don’t mind splurging.

SPF: 30

30 Type of protection: chemical

chemical Active ingredients: avobenzone (3%), homosalate (6%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (7%)

avobenzone (3%), homosalate (6%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (7%) Water resistant: no

no Price per ounce (at the time of publication): $48

Why it’s great

It’s a lightweight hybrid between a moisturizer and a gel. Coola Refreshing Water Plumping Gel SPF 30’s airy cream consistency feels almost cool against the skin. It has a faint tropical scent, and it rubs in especially quickly and easily. It’s got a green-ish tint that blends immediately into the skin, and it feels nicely hydrating.

It blends well with facial hair. Of the 18 sunscreens we evaluated in 2024, this sunscreen was the only one that passed our bearded tester’s facial-hair test.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

It might be too shiny for people who want a matte finish. One tester didn’t love that this sunscreen left them looking dewy before completely drying down. They did say that it “looked very neutral after a while,” but they also didn’t like that it made their skin tingle.

It’s expensive. At $48 an ounce, this sunscreen is the costliest formula we recommend.

Supergoop Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50

People who want a lightweight, almost invisible formula may like this sunscreen the best. It will also appeal to those who want the option of buying an economical jug with a pump dispenser.

SPF: 50

50 Type of protection: chemical

chemical Active ingredients: avobenzone (3%), homosalate (10%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (7.5%)

avobenzone (3%), homosalate (10%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (7.5%) Water resistant: yes, up to 80 minutes

yes, up to 80 minutes Price per ounce (at the time of publication): $10 (small tube), $3.78 (large jug)

Why it’s great

It’s nearly imperceptible on the skin. We’ve found Supergoop’s Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 easy to rub in and nearly invisible after application. We like the way Play Everyday smells: minty with a hint of floral. Right out of the bottle, it binds quickly with the skin and doesn’t leave a white cast.

It comes in a wide range of bottle sizes. Unlike our other picks, this one comes in four sizes. Play Everyday is currently $10 per ounce in the smallest bottle. But if you buy the 18-ounce jug, it’s currently $3.78 per ounce—which is less expensive per ounce than any of our other face-sunscreen picks. “I’m partial to this giant pump format,” said one Wirecutter staffer who has relied on this sunscreen for the past five years and finds it nicely moisturizing. “It’s great encouragement for making sure you slather on the right amount every day.”

It’s not so pricey that you won’t want to use it. Another long-term tester said the economy size was “affordable enough that I can use it on more than just my face.” And they added possibly the strongest endorsement: “My preschooler tolerates it.”

Flaws but not dealbreakers

It may not be for you if you’re looking for something more mattifying. Some testers noted that this sunscreen left them feeling greasy, like there was a layer of gunk on top of their skin that never completely dried. If you’re unsure whether this is the right sunscreen for you, try the 2.4-ounce tube first.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Top pick Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 No white cast whatsoever This clear chemical sunscreen is a good choice for wearing under makeup or for those with dark skin. However, among our picks, this one is on the greasier side, and it’s pricey. Buying Options $38 from Amazon(1.7 ounces) $38 from Supergoop(1.7 ounces) $38 from Nordstrom

This sunscreen is a great choice for people who are willing to splurge a little for an invisible formula that spreads easily, and for those seeking something that layers well with makeup.

SPF: 40

40 Type of protection: chemical

chemical Active ingredients: avobenzone (3%), homosalate (8%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (4%)

avobenzone (3%), homosalate (8%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (4%) Water resistant: yes, up to 40 minutes

yes, up to 40 minutes Price per ounce (at the time of publication): $22

Why it’s great

It goes on like a makeup primer. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a clear gel, so you’ll avoid any white cast whatsoever. It spreads on skin much more easily than just about anything else we tried: One tester said it was “instantly absorbing” and felt sort of like a makeup primer. In fact, this formula shares a main ingredient—dimethicone crosspolymer—with some primers and thus creates a smooth, if slightly greasy, surface.

It’s easier to reapply than most sunscreens. The Unseen sunscreen “stays on great under makeup or can be reapplied throughout the day on top of makeup without looking oily or sticky,” said a long-term tester. It’s also small enough to stash in a bag or purse. Wirecutter contributor Hunter Harris proclaimed it’s “the only sunscreen that’s actually invisible” on her skin.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

The texture can be off-putting to some. Some testers didn’t like that this sunscreen felt greasy, with a texture like watery petroleum jelly.

It’s pricey. At $22 per ounce, this is one of the most expensive sunscreens we recommend. Since this formula is essentially invisible and doubles as a makeup primer, we think it may be well worth it for people who prioritize these qualities in a sunscreen. But we’ve found that Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 is nearly as good, for about a quarter of the price.

Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40

Top pick Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 A less expensive clear option Another clear chemical sunscreen, this formula looks and feels a lot like Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 but costs a lot less. It’s harder to find, however. Buying Options $9 from Trader Joe's(1.7 ounces)

People who want the look and feel of Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 without spending as much may find Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 to be a satisfying substitute.

SPF: 40

40 Type of protection: chemical

chemical Active ingredients: avobenzone (3%), homosalate (12%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (6%)

avobenzone (3%), homosalate (12%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (6%) Water resistant: yes, up to 40 minutes

yes, up to 40 minutes Price per ounce (at the time of publication): $5.80

Why it’s great

It’s a near-perfect lower-cost dupe for the pricier Supergoop Unseen. Among all the Supergoop Unseen-like formulas we’ve evaluated, the Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen is our favorite. It's a clear-gel chemical sunscreen that leaves no white cast at all. This formula has all of the same active ingredients (in slightly different concentrations) and many of the same inactive ingredients as its pricier counterpart. One tester thought it settled in a velvety texture without “that weird matte feeling.” Another tester thought we’d simply sent them another sample of the Unseen Sunscreen. (All of our testers try brand-concealed samples.) Like Supergoop Unseen, Trader Joe’s Daily Facial Sunscreen contains no added fragrance and is nearly unscented.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

It’s available only in stores. Like all Trader Joe’s products, this sunscreen is available only in stores (and even then it can be difficult to find). You might find tubes for sale online through third-party sellers, but there’s no guarantee they will be the real deal or have the best pricing.

CeraVe AM Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion With Sunscreen SPF 30

Top pick CeraVe AM Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion With Sunscreen SPF 30 A moisturizing option for sensitive skin This lightweight formula balances moisturizing and sun protection well. But the classic sunscreen scent is more noticeable than in our other picks. Buying Options $16 from Amazon $16 from Walmart $20 from Ulta

This formula may be great for people with sensitive skin who want a combination moisturizer and sunscreen, and for those who don’t mind a scented sunscreen.

SPF: 30

30 Type of protection: chemical

chemical Active ingredients: avobenzone (3%), homosalate (10%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (2.7%)

avobenzone (3%), homosalate (10%), octisalate (5%), octocrylene (2.7%) Water resistant: no

no Price per ounce (at the time of publication): $9.14

Why it’s great

It’s a good compromise between moisturizer and sunscreen. If neither all-chemical nor all-physical formulas have been cutting it for you, and your skin needs a little extra moisture throughout the day, try CeraVe AM Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion With Sunscreen SPF 30. It rubs in easily without leaving a greasy feel on the skin. One tester said it has a “nice, silky feel and a matte appearance, but isn’t drying.” Nearly all of our testers found that it blended well with their various skin tones.

It’s a thinner formula than the classic version. We still like the original formula, the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion, which is a combination sunscreen, but the Ultra-Light version scored higher in our most recent round of testing. Testers previously thought the OG formula was hard to rub in and left a slight white cast, but no one who tried the Ultra-Light version had these complaints.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

It has an overpowering “sunscreen” smell. The negative feedback testers gave about this sunscreen had mostly to do with the scent. One said it “smelled like sunscreen from the ’90s.”