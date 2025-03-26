The Best Tattoo Power Supplies in 2023 - AuthorityTattoo (2025)

Written By Dan Hunter on February 02, 2023

Last Updated: October 11, 2023

You’ve invested in your new tattoo machines and are excited to get started with creating tattoos. You’ll need a power supply to power your tattoo machine before you can do anything. It used to be a challenge trying to find a suitable power supply that’s compatible with your tattoo machines. However, times have changed, and there are now lots of power supplies out there that have been designed specifically to power your tattoo machine. We’ve reviewed the top four power supplies to see which is the best tattoo power supply out there. We’ve also given you a buying guide so that you know what you’re looking for.

Below are the best tattoo power supplies available right now:

Best Tattoo Power Supplies Reviewed

Aurora II Power Supply – Best Overall

BRONC Professional Tattoo Power Supply—Highly Rated

The BRONC tattoo power supply is a great-looking device that gives outstanding performance for a relatively small budget; what more could you ask for?

It has a large touch screen that’s innovative and gives you lots of readings so that you know exactly what you’re doing with the power supply and how much power you’re using.

The power supply can be used for more than one tattoo machine at a time, meaning that you can use your liner and shader tattoo machines simultaneously without any issues. It can also be used with both coil and rotary tattoo machines. You don’t have to choose which to use or buy two power supplies to be compatible with all of your tattoo machines.

The power supply supports a wide range of input voltage and gives you a great output voltage, which is suitable for all types of tattoos. It has output current overload protection and works well in a large range of temperatures.

Users love the BRONC professional tattoo power supply, and you can see a couple of the comments that we found online below:

“Works great. Definitely a quality supply. A giant bang for your buck. I have used some of the $300+ power supplies and have the same exact feel. This supply is easy to use. Barely had to open the instructions to engage, program presents, or work the stopwatch. Great product!”

“I recommend this power supply to any and all tattoo artists. Believe me you won’t be disappointed. Awesome professional equipment. You guys knocked it out of the park with this one.”

Specifications

Type: LCD Digital Dual.

Output Voltage: 3 to 18 Volts.

Weight: 653 grams.

Tattoo machine compatible: Rotary and coil machines.

The BRONC tattoo power supply is a great all-round addition to your tattoo kit. It’s compact and can be used just about anywhere. It may be affordable, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it’s not great quality; it is!

It’s easy to set up, easy to use and is compatible with most coil and rotary tattoo machines. It also comes with a screen protector to protect the power supply from dust and scratches.

Pros

Able to connect more than one tattoo machine at one time.

Great performance at an affordable price.

Offers a powerful voltage for all tattoo styles.

Digital display with lots of readings.

Touch screen with screen protector.

Cons

Only offers a one year warranty.

Dragonhawk LCD Dual Tattoo Machine Gun Power Supply—Best Value

If you’re looking for a cheap power supply for your tattoo machines but still want it to perform well, the Dragonhawk dual power supply may be the one for you. It’s suitable for work with all kinds of tattoo machines and is resistant to vibrations.

It’s a durable power supply made from aluminum so that it will last for a long time. It’s a small, compact power supply that’s ideal for using if working on the go.

The power supply is quite basic, with no additional features. However, it has six different pre-programmed voltage settings for each mode, is reliable and gives you a great performance without any frills. Ideal for those tattoo artists on a budget.

People who have purchased the Dragonhawk power supply like everything about it. Below are just a couple of the comments we found online:

“I would recommend this power supply to any tattoo artist out there that is on a budget and can’t afford $200 to $400 for a power supply. You won’t be disappointed.”

“Definitely a good power supply. Simple and easy to use, it does its job very well.”

Specifications

Type: LCD Digital.

Output Voltage: 3 to 18 Volts.

Weight: 145 grams.

Tattoo machine compatible: Rotary and coil machines.

The Dragonhawk power supply gives you the power you need and is compatible with all types of tattoo machines out there. It offers great value for money and is ideal for those tattoo artists on a budget.

It’s compact and fits in the palm of your hand. It’s made from durable aluminum, so it will last for years. For those looking for the aesthetics of their power supply, it’s available in two different colors.

Pros

Great value for money – suits those on a budget.

Digital display screen.

Strong and stable performance.

Available in different colors.

Cons

Some users reported the dial not working correctly after a few uses.

Mast U1 Tattoo Battery Wireless Power Supply—Best Wireless Power Supply

The Mast U1 wireless power supply is a great portable power supply to keep your tattoo machines powered when on the go. It works with most RCA rotary tattoo pen machines and is easy to use.

It has different voltage settings that can be adjusted to suit the type of tattoo that you’re doing. It’s automatically set up to work at 10V, but this can be easily adjusted to suit the needs of your tattoo machine. It operates at a range from six volts to eleven volts and can be changed in increments of one volt.

The power supply is quick charging and can reach full charge in as little as two hours. It has five indicators of power, showing 20 percent to 100 percent charge.

The frame of the device is made of aluminum alloy and high-quality insulating plastic.

Users like the portability of this power supply, among other things. You can see a couple of the comments below:

“I was so excited about getting this and I wasn’t disappointed. I love it, the price was good and it arrived fast and came fully charged.”

“I am impressed with the solid build, it runs smooth, and the battery holds a charge for over 6 hours.”

Specifications

Type: Wireless.

Output Voltage: 6 to 11 Volts.

Weight: 73 grams.

Tattoo machine compatible: RCA rotary tattoo pen machines

The Mast U1 wireless power supply is a great wireless option that you can use with most RCA rotary tattoo pen machines. It’s easy to use, and the high-quality lithium battery is quick to charge.

It shows you just how much battery you have remaining with the indicator lights on the power supply. The power supply is ideal for those tattoo artists working while on the go as it’s fully portable. It also comes in a choice of three colors to suit your personality and tattoo kit.

Pros

Fully wireless and is portable for use on the go.

Battery indicators let you know when you need to charge it.

Quick to charge in under two hours.

Available in different colors.

Cons

Limited with tattoo machine suitability.

Dragon Art Aurora II Tattoo Power Supply —Best Dual Power Supply

The Dragon Art Aurora II is a solid choice for tattoo artists looking for a versatile, user-friendly power supply that works with both coil and rotary machines.

Pros

Compatible with all coil and rotary tattoo machines

Easy voltage adjustment and two foot pedal modes

CNC-machined anodized aluminum housing for durability

Cons

Foot pedal connection can be problematic

Potential longevity issues after a few months

Voltage clarity could be improved

The Dragon Art Aurora II Tattoo Power Supply stands out due to its compatibility with both coil and rotary tattoo machines, ensuring that users have a reliable and versatile option for their tattoo studios. Specifically, we found the ease of voltage adjustment and the choice of two foot pedal modes (maintained or momentary) quite convenient.

Constructed with a CNC-machined anodized aluminum housing, the Aurora II is built to last and can withstand the rigors of daily use in a tattoo studio. Additionally, the built-in magnets and silicone grips allow easy placement on a variety of surfaces, which helps to maximise workspace convenience.

However, we did encounter some issues with the foot pedal connection, and longevity became a concern after using the power supply for a few months. Furthermore, while the LED display and illumination colour provide voltage information, we think that the clarity of voltage indication could be improved.

Overall, if you require a versatile tattoo machine power supply that supports both coil and rotary tattoo machines, we believe the Dragon Art Aurora II Tattoo Power Supply is worth considering, despite some minor drawbacks.

Specifications

Type: LCD Digital Dual

Output Voltage: 1.5 to 18 Volts.

Weight: 780 grams.

Tattoo machine compatible: Rotary and coil machines.

The Pirate Face power supply is easily affordable and works well, giving you an excellent performance with all of your tattoo machines. You can connect two tattoo machines to the power supply at once, so you don’t have to keep changing over.

It offers a consistent voltage that can be easily adjusted to suit your needs, and you can be confident that no matter how long your tattoo session is, the power supply won’t overheat.

Pros

Dual power supply – connects two tattoo machines at once.

Inexpensive giving value for money.

It doesn’t overheat.

Stainless steel foot pedal.

Cons

Some users reported that it’s not very sturdy.

Best Tattoo Power Supplies Buying Guide

There are many things that you need to look for when choosing a power supply for your tattoo machine. We’ll let you know what these are and help to make it easier for you.

Types of Power Supply

There are different types of power supplies out there for your tattoo machine and you should choose the one that’s most suitable for you.

Analog

If you understand how to read electrical values, an analog power supply could be the right choice for you. This type of power supply will give you a steady power output to your tattoo machines.

Digital

If reading voltage and power values is not for you, a digital power supply could suit you better than an analog power supply.

This will give you a more accurate reading and will look more professional in your tattoo studio. You can also check the readings when your tattoo machine is powered off on this type of power supply.

Many digital power supplies come with a touch screen, making it more intuitive when checking the settings.

Wireless

A wireless power supply can be useful when tattooing on the go or in an area with limited space.

However, this type of power supply generally doesn’t offer the same great performance as digital or analog power supplies.

Dual Power

A dual power tattoo power supply allows you to connect more than one tattoo machine at once. These are suited to professionals who are working with separate liner and shading tattoo machines.

Voltage

One of the first things you’ll look for when choosing a power supply for your tattoo machines is voltage. This will determine the amount of power that you’ll get from the power supply.

You’ll find a variety of different voltage outputs from each power supply. They offer from as little as 1.5 volts up to the most powerful power supplies that offer 20 volts.

You need to be able to easily adjust the voltage to suit your tattoo machine and the style of tattoo that you’re doing. Many power supplies adjust the voltage in increments of three volts, but some are more accurate and can be adjusted in one volt increments.

Portability

If you’re visiting clients to complete tattoos, you need a power supply that can be easily carried around with you. This is where a portable power supply or a wireless power supply comes in handy.

It helps if the power supply is lightweight as you don’t want to carry a heavy power supply around with you all day.

Portability is also valuable for a power supply when you have limited space available. This will take up minimal space, and a wireless option will remove the need for lots of wires taking up space and making things messy.

Screen

The screen on your power supply should be easy to read. However, you will get some older models of power supplies that don’t have a screen and just have analog dials to use manually.

An LCD digital screen gives you the information that you need close to hand, and a touch screen makes it even easier to use.

Safety

When using a power supply for your tattoo machine, you need to make sure that you understand how it works and the power that’s given out.

A reliable power supply is vital for a professional tattoo artist, and it shouldn’t overheat when being used for long tattoo sessions. You must never put yourself or your client at risk with a low-quality power supply.

Price

There are power supplies on the market for as little as $20. The price then increases to the most expensive power supply units that can cost up to $500. The price depends on the type of power supply you choose as well as if the power supply is regulated or unregulated.

Unregulated power supplies cost less than regulated devices but are not the safest option available. This is because they don’t compensate for power fluctuations that happen, and you and your client may feel the change in voltage.

Regulated power supplies correct the fluctuations of power that happen while the device is operating. This means that the change is not noticeable, and it won’t affect you or your client.

Your budget shouldn’t play a big part in the power supply that you choose. The most expensive option isn’t always the best in the same way that the cheapest option isn’t always the worst. Base your decision on your requirements and how the power supply matches up to these.

Conclusion

A powerful tattoo power supply allows you to complete stunning tattoos with a seamless operation. Make sure you have the right voltage suited to your tattooing style and that the voltage is easily adjustable with a clear reading.

We hope that you found our review of the best tattoo power supplies helpful, and you’re looking forward to choosing the right one for you and putting it to work.