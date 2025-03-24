The Best Toiletry Bags (2025)

We’ve tested at least 60 bags in the decade we’ve been covering toiletry bags.This is not a comprehensive list of bags we’ve tested but represents the most recent rounds.

TSA-approved 3-1-1 clear liquids bags

We loved the welded seams and bright colors of Cocoon’s Carry On Liquids Bag, but its low profile made it hard to pack bottles upright, which helps prevent leaks.

We liked Gravel’s The Pouch. It’s made out of silicone, which is more durable and less toxic than most plastics, especially cheap ones, but at 10 by 6 inches, this is the largest bag in this category. A TSA spokesperson recommended that all clear toiletry bags remain under 1 quart (typically 6 by 9 inches, though U.K. guidelines are for 7 by 7), and we don’t want to risk getting detained at the security checkpoint with the wrong-size bag. The Pouch’s zipper also frequently dislodged from its casing during use.

Clear plastic PVC pouches like these ones from Packism, Lermende, and CableintheBay are a dime a dozen on Amazon. They’re durable but cheaply made out of plastic that contains pthalates, a known carcinogen, and they leak terribly from their zippers, when inverted.

We love the quart-size Stasher as a kitchen storage alternative and thought it might make a good TSA-approved bag, too, but it wasn’t fully leakproof during tests.

The Tom Bihn Clear 3D Organizer Cube is made of scuff-proof, tear-resistant ballistic nylon, and it has YKK zippers, so it might outlast most other toiletry bags. But at just 7 by 4 by 2 inches, it is the smallest bag we tested and barely had enough room for three travel-size toiletries. It’s also twice as expensive as other clear bags.

Dopp kits

The Away Large Toiletry Bag sits between the Peak Design and Cotopaxi in terms of capacity and has a sensible, intuitive layout. If you’re drawn to its profile, it’s a fine choice, but it’s more expensive than our other recommendations, and the materials feel cheaper.

Baboon the Moon’s Dopp Kit is actually just a large, heavy-duty pouch. It’s well-constructed but heavier and nearly as expensive as Baggu’s Go Pouch Set, which comes in a set of three.

The Baggu Dopp Kit is a fun, durable black-hole-style dopp kit—our teenage panelist was drawn to it in particular—but the Osprey Daylite, which is comparable in style and function, had more to offer by way of organization and was less expensive (she liked that one too).

Dagne Dover’s trendy Hunter Neoprene Toiletry Bag has a certain style factor, and it comes with two removable pouches, which we like. But neoprene stains easily, the bag has chunky exposed seams in the interior, and the zipper didn’t do well in leak tests.

Eagle Creek’s simple, inexpensive Pack It Reveal Quick Trip (small) dopp kit is made out of durable 100% recycled polyester and holds about 2 liters’ worth of toiletries, but its fabric droops and lacks structure, which sometimes frustrated our attempts to dig through it.

Eagle Creek’s diminutive Pack-It Isolate Quick Trip (xs) is essentially a glorified pencil case with convenient pockets for a bit of organization. It’s a good choice for folks who need next to nothing, and we think this could be a good choice for kids who don’t need a lot of space, but it’s too flimsy for most adult users.

The Gravel Explorer Plus Toiletry Bag is a thoughtfully designed, if expensive, toiletry bag with compartments for everything from a condom to eyeglasses. It may appeal to folks who love a very tight system, but we found it overly determined and had trouble conforming our toiletries to the pocket shapes.

The Herschel Supply Chapter Travel Kit 5L holds more than any other dopp kit we tested, so it’s large enough for a couple to share on an extended getaway. But it isn’t leak-proof, and the bag tips over easily when full of gear.

The Matador FlatPak Toiletry Case is the thinnest and lightest bag we tested and folds flat like a sheet of paper when empty. Its roll-top design ensures there’s no wasted space, and it snaps closed with a YKK buckle. But the roll-top unfurled too easily during our tests, spilling smaller items, like travel toothpaste, onto the floor.

Patagonia’s Black Hole Cube 3L is made out of solid materials, but our pick from Osprey offers more capacity and organization, for a much friendlier price.

Royce’s handcrafted Classic Toiletry Bag, and its less expensive cousin, the Pebble Grain Toiletry Bag, are beautifully made, high-quality leather bags that would make a great gift for someone who likes old-fashioned frame-style kits, but none of our testers were drawn to them for personal use. They’re comparatively large, heavy, and lack internal organization.

State’s sleek, contemporary Nylon Hart Dopp Kit has a nifty expandable function and a cute checkered interior pattern, but it was significantly more expensive, and less water-resistant, than our dopp kit picks.

Our testers loved Steele’s Massachusett’s-made Canvas Dopp Kit for its legacy look, pleasing colors, and high-quality materials, but most of them said they’d be unlikely to use a bag like it for toiletries, since it’s quite heavy and doesn’t have any organization. The canvas was also less effectively water-resistant than the polyesters and nylons our picks are made with.

We’ve recommended the Topo Designs Dopp Kitfor years, and we still love this bag’s prismatic shape and colorful design, but we found the Cotopaxi Nido Accessory Bag more useful as a larger capacity bag for solo travel, and we also preferred the Osprey Daylite Toiletry Kit’s top-zip entry in our most recent round of testing.

WNDRD’s Large Toiletry Bag has a similar capacity to Bellroy’s Toiletry Kit Plus, which is to say, still relatively small. We liked its sleek black-on-black construction. For most travelers, though, the bag’s extra straps, hook, and handles add extra fuss, and WNDRD’s hooks and clips were finicky to use compared with the Peak Design’s.

Hanging bags

Materials and construction-wise, Aer’s Travel Kit 2 impressed us, but the pockets and compartments had a tendency to eat into each other’s space during packing tests, and we found it difficult to maximize the bag’s claimed 2.5-liter capacity.

The AmazonBasics Hanging Toiletry Kit doesn’t have as many storage pockets as other bags we tested, and the bag leaked during our moisture tests.

Away’s Hanging Toiletry Bag is more expensive but holds less than the State Bensen Toiletry bag, our previous top pick and a bag we still think is worth considering.

Bagsmart’s eminently affordable Toiletry Bag (medium) had excellent visibility and lots of zippered compartments, but its construction is noticeably cheap. Also, the body of the bag leaked during tests.

Dagne Dover’s Large Seoul Dopp Kitis unique among the hanging bags we tested for its barrel shape and structured frame. It is fun and holds a lot of stuff, but its interior pockets were hard to access and the “secret” toothbrush pouch is impossible to clean and cumbersome to use.

Eagle Creek’s Pack-it Reveal Hanging Toiletry Kit is lightweight and has a clever diagonal zipper that lets it hold more toiletries more effectively. Unfortunately, we found it easy to lose track of our things in the bag’s deep, black nylon back pockets. And it was hard to slot the plastic hook into its storage tab when the bag was full.

The Freegrace Hanging Toiletry Bag is the largest bag we tested and holds enough toiletries for a family trip. But its size makes it cumbersome to carry when full. The bag also leaked during our tests.

We liked the toughness of the Tom Bihn Deluxe Spiff Kit, with its YKK zippers, ripstop fabric, and reinforced carry handles. There’s also a fold-out shelf covered in Velcro that keeps four 1-ounce jars from falling to the floor. Our testers thought the jars were too small, though, and not worth the additional cost. The bag also leaked during our tests.