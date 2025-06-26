The Best Toiletry Bags and Dopp Kits to Stay Organized On the Go (2025)

There is nothing worse than getting to your destination and realizing that something spilled in your suitcase. Having a reliable Dopp kit or toiletry bag that suits your skincare and grooming regimen is a critical part of having an organized suitcase. The best toiletry bags are durable enough to protect your favorite products, and spacious without being bulky or heavy. Some of our editor's most-used toiletry bags are water-resistant, have removable shower caddies, can be hung on a door hook, and have the option to monogram them, so it truly feels like it was made for you.

Below, we rounded up more than a dozen of the best toiletry bags on the market, starting with the ones our editors travel with regularly. They'll keep your essentials organized and secure, whether you’re packing for aweekend trip or headed on a multi-week expedition.

Calpak clear cosmetic case Tested by: Meaghan Kenny, commerce editor

How long I’ve been using it: It's been my go-to for over a year.

Why I love it: Calpak is among our editor's favorite brands for luggage and travel gear, including this clear cosmetic case. It's ideal for travelers who want to bring all of their skincare or makeup products, like me, because well, it fits a lot. The case unzips fully so each side can lay flat and products can be separated into its different compartments. This helps keep my products organized, and since the case is clear, it's easy to find everything quickly. There's also an extra mesh interior pocket for smaller essentials and a top handle that makes it easy to carry or store on a bathroom door hook. I also love how durable it is—I've dropped it several times and all of my products have been protected. I bring this case on most trips, from weeklong vacations to short business trips. Calpak's clear cosmetic cases are also available in a small and a large size. Senior commerce editor Madison Flager uses the large size when she's checking a bag for a long trip—we'll warn you, the large is large!). $85 at Calpak

Dagne Dover Hunter Neoprene toiletry bag Tested by: Paris Wilson, commerce writer

How long I’ve been using it:I’ve been using this for about a year now. This is my go-to toiletry bag when I’m traveling anywhere for under five days.

Why I love it: Dagne Dover is also among our top brands for travel accessories, including this super-soft toiletry bag. I love the fabric, it’s super easy to clean, and I often just throw it in with the rest of my laundry. Its neoprene material is very flexible, so it’s easy to squeeze into an overly-stuffed bag. $65 $33.75 at Dagne Dover $65 at Nordstrom

Peak Design Wash Pouch Tested by: Madison Flager, senior commerce editor

How long I’ve been using it: Since 2019; I use this one when I'm traveling with just a carry-on.

Why I love it: This Peak Design wash pouch is water-resistant, making it easy to clean up any spills, and I like that there is a specific compartment for my toothbrush and another for my razor. Inside, there are a ton of small pouches to keep items organized. It’s my go-to for a long weekend trip. $60 at Peak Design

Pond Los Angeles floral toiletry bag Tested by: Meaghan Kenny, commerce editor

How long I’ve been using it: I've been using this for over a year.

Why I love it: This floral toiletry bag is so functional and versatile: It works just as well to organize makeup products and toiletry essentials as it does tech accessories. I'm always impressed with how much I can fit inside this seemingly small bag. I'm able to keep my travel-size face wash and moisturizer laying flat inside, along with other must-haves like sunscreen and deodorant. I use the two elastic slip pockets to keep Q-tips and my contact lenses separate from everything else. I also utilize the thin slip pockets on the top of the bag for my go-to lip balm and lip liner. The bag is compact enough that it doesn't take up much room in my weekender bag, but still tall enough that some products can stand up straight inside, like my contact solution and small Vaseline tub. Bonus: It’s made of water-resistant fabric and features a top handle to easily carry it around. $40 at Pond Los Angeles

Ceremonia Pouch de Mercado Tested by: Talia Abbas, senior commerce editor at Vogue

How long I’ve been using it:Two years and a half years.

Why I love it:There’s something about Ceremonia's colorful "market" pouch that puts me in instant vacation mode. It’s more of a makeup bag than a traditional Dopp kit, with a single main zippered compartment and no internal pockets, but that’s why I love it. Well, that and the fact that it’s also very cute and handmade from upcycled materials. It has a spill-proof lining—ideal for throwing greasy sunscreen bottles and my smudgy Marvis toothpaste in—and can fit about a weekend’s worth of product, which is really all I need and tend to use anyway (even on longer trips). Did I mention it’s also a great beach bag companion? $20 at Ceremonia

More toiletry bags we recommend:

Bagsmart hanging toiletry bag Bagsmart's hanging toiletry bag is a bestseller on Amazon for good reason. It features four separate compartments and a metal hook inside, providing ample storage space for your items and an easy way to keep it off the hotel bathroom counter. With two main compartments and two foldable side panels, you'll be able to store bulkier items inside while using the side panel pockets for smaller essentials. There's enough room to also store jewelry, hair accessories, and makeup cleansing pads. $28 $23 at Amazon $38 $23 at Bagsmart

Monos Metro toiletry case This sleek and sophisticated toiletry bag from Monos comes in nylon and vegan leather materials, both of which are water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about spills. The durable case features three internal pockets that can fit your favoritehand cream,lip balm, and a set of Q-tips. The center compartment will easily keep yourskincare essentials standing upright and well-organized. $60 at Monos

Telena Travel toiletry bag The Telena toiletry bag is made of a durable, waterproof polyurethane leather. The quick-drying material is easy to clean and can survive any humid bathrooms or shower areas. It has one main compartment with four smaller pockets inside to keep products separated. Thanks to the double zipper and button design, you can have peace of mind that your items won't fall out. $28 at Amazon

L.L.Bean personal organizer toiletry bag This hanging toiletry bag from L.L.Bean lets you save plenty of bathroom counter space at the hotel. Hang this on the back of the bathroom door so you can find everything you need without having to dig around. When you’re ready to go back home, just fold it closed and zip it back up. Bonus: It's made with abrasion-resistant material, so it will hold up well trip after trip. $35 at L.L.Bean

State Bags Bensen toiletry kit This toiletry kit offers three compartments for you to store everything from vitamins and lotion to moisturizer. It also has a collapsible hanger so it can be hung wherever you need. Its roomy and has a handle for easy carrying. $68 $48 at State Bags

OlarHike hanging toiletry bag Another hanging toiletry bag we recommend is this bestseller from OlarHike. We love that it has a separate pocket specifically designed to hold jewelry and it's water-resistant. There's enough compartments to hold makeup, skincare, and hair care products. $20 $17 at Amazon

Baggallini toiletry kit With 13 colors and patterns to choose from, you'll find a perfect match to go with the rest of your luggage. Baggallini's toiletry kit features multiple exterior compartments, including a small front pocket and two zippered pockets on the side. Inside, you'll find a hook, as well as nylon latches that can hold slender, rounded items such as toiletry bottles, sunscreen, and your toothbrush. $45 at Amazon $45 at Baggallini

Bagsmart Dopp kit This Dopp kit features three compartments. The front pocket has elastic straps to hold everything in place and organize everything from nail clippers to toothbrushes. The dual zipper design opens up the main compartment that is outfitted with additional elastic straps and pockets to hold bottles upright. Damp towels and shaving tools can be placed in the waterproof back pouch so they don't drip all over your skincare essentials. $20 at Amazon

Wandf Clear Travel toiletry bag If you're looking for something affordable that gets the job done, look no further. These TSA-approved toiletry bags come in a pack of two and hold the basics. Don't expect any frills, but they're water-resistant, clear, and under $10. $8 $7 at Amazon

This article has been updated with new information since its original publish date.