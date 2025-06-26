The Best Toiletry Bags for Every Kind of Traveler (2025)

Other Good Toiletry Bags

There were multiple great bags we tried whose features or designs just didn't add up to a place in the top spots above. However, everyone has something different they're looking for in a toiletry bag, so while not perfect for us, some of these options may still be perfect for you.

Photograph: Calpak Travel

Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case for $85: Constructed largely of water-resistant, wipe-clean PVC, this clear cosmetic case (I tested the medium size) zips all the way around and folds flat to reveal two zippered compartments and one smaller zippered mesh bag. It also looks like a cute little purse with its 16 trendy color options, dual handles, and metal bottom studs. However, contents aren't as easy to access as other cosmetic cases that just open from the top—you have to lay the Calpak flat to open both sides, which requires a 16-by-10-inch footprint, and the all-clear construction isn't very discreet.

Photograph: Kat Merck See Also The 12 Best Women's Toiletry Bags of 2024 - Reviews by Your Best Digs

Nex Dopp for $75: The small and large Dopp kits I tested, part of Nex’s 2024 Hawaii collection, consisted of a roomy, single compartment with a dual zippered strip. They’re made of microfiber leather, which is a higher-quality synthetic leather, said to be softer and more durable. The bags were stiff and well-structured, which felt protective of my cosmetics when jammed into my carry-on. There is a slight synthetic smell from the microfiber leather, which is hard to miss, since you must lean your face quite close to the bag to see the contents in the cavernous single compartment. I also felt that when the bag was unzipped, the zippered strip was either in the way or had to be splayed out, which took up too much space on my tiny hotel-bathroom shelf. Otherwise, this is a fine option that offers both a lifetime warranty and unlimited trade-in program.

State Bags Benson Toiletry Kit for $68: This is a solid, simple bag with three mesh pouches and a snap-in/snap-out plastic envelope that can hold a toothbrush and toothpaste or shower items like soap. The navy version I tested had a coated polyester wipe-clean exterior and interior made from recycled bottles, and I liked that it had the option to hang. However, the organization was more rudimentary than similar-category bags we tested, and it was missing some of the thoughtful details featured on other bags in the same price range, like a quick-access pouch on the back and a larger hook with a rubber tip to prevent slipping. (This bag's thick, small plastic hook wasn't even wide enough to hang on a towel rack.)

July Hanging Toiletry Bag for $85: I own and love July's carry-on suitcase, so I was excited to try the brand's popular hanging toiletry bag. It's a great design with a zippered pouch on the back, plus a body that zips flat to reveal PVC and pouch zip compartments and a large, rubber-tipped metal hook that tucks away. It looks well-made and stylish with leather trim and gunmetal hardware, but my husband took it on a business trip and found that its pockets are actually quite small, confirming a worry I had when I tested it in my bathroom at home. It wouldn't be an issue if the bag itself were small, but it took up a full quarter of the carry-on.

Fjallraven Kanken Toiletry Bag for $55: I love this thing, which makes me feel like a Red Cross nurse on the battlefields of World War II. It’s made from a proprietary Fjallraven fabric blend that combines organic cotton with recycled polyester, so it feels like fabric but is more waterproof and durable. It has a clamshell design with a sturdy interior plastic hook. My quart bag of bottles goes into the enormous lower zip compartment, my toothbrush and deodorant in the top compartment, and there’s mesh pockets and MOLLE webbing so that your tiny things are easily visible. However, its dimensions are very large, so this might not be for you if you’re a minimalist with just a toothbrush and a comb. —Adrienne So

Sympl Dopp Kit for $75: I liked this bag’s durable Cordura exterior and stow-away clip for hanging, as well as the fact it has a lifetime warranty. The bag opens clamshell-style to reveal four simple waterproof zip pockets—two thin and horizontal, one small rectangle, and one larger rectangle. It's an interesting idea, but in practice, this severely limits utility since a user is restricted to specific toiletry-sized products that fit the shape of each of the pockets. (My deodorant did not fit, nor did a toothbrush in a case.)

Lululemon Command the Day Dopp Kit for $48: This simple, water-repellent canvas bag has an appealing unisex design (in black only). I like that it’s made out of recycled polyester and that the spacious bottom mesh compartment can hold full-sized products. However, the bag doesn’t hang or zip open all the way to lay flat, nor does it sit up on its own, so it is forced to take up a sizable (roughly 8.5 x 11-inch) footprint on the counter. I also found myself frustrated on multiple occasions trying to access my toiletries during the testing period, especially with the lower mesh compartment. This compartment needs to be zipped all the way open and closed for access, and items frequently rolled out due to the bag's inability to lay flat.