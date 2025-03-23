The best toothpaste, mouthwash, floss and more — grab the top picks for dental hygiene (2025)

As you browse the dental care aisle trying to find the best toothpaste for whiter teeth or fresher breath, know that what you pick affects much more than just your smile. The products you choose should, of course, help protect you from tooth decay and gum disease, but they should also help prevent issues like diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

"Your mouth is the gateway to the rest of your body, which means poor oral hygiene can lead to infections that can impact your whole system," says Whitney White, DDS, a dentist in Las Vegas. In fact, maintaining good oral health helps protect against over 60 health conditions caused by gum disease, including, stroke, heart disease, diabetes and RA. A healthier mouth may even make for a healthier mind. Research has linked gum disease with an increased incidence of dementia.

If you think gum disease happens only to "other people," here's a surprising news flash for you: If you're over 30, flip a coin — those are roughly your odds of having periodontitis right now, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This severe form of chronic gum disease quietly eats away at the bone around your teeth, and, yes, it can lead to tooth loss.

Here's the good news: You can easily protect your teeth, gums and overall health by regularly caring for your mouth. Don't worry. We've done the hard work for you. After speaking with five experts and testing more than 60 products over the course of six months, we've narrowed down the overwhelming wall of dental care options to the absolute top choices. From the best mouthwash to the best tongue scrapers — we'll help you build the ideal oral care arsenal. Read on for our expert-backed, thoroughly tested recommendations.

Best toothpaste

Colgate Best toothpaste Colgate Optic White Pro Series Whitening Toothpaste Type of product: Whitening toothpaste | Standout features: Whitens in two weeks Our testers rank Colgate Optic White Pro Series not only the best whitening toothpaste but the one dentists highly recommended too. It contains hydrogen peroxide, which research shows is a more effective whitener than alternatives like baking soda. (Peroxide's foaming action can get to the areas between teeth that are typically hard to reach.) While the whitening results are impressive — I noticed a significantly brighter smile in just three days, much faster than the promised two weeks — I found the 5% hydrogen peroxide content too potent for my sensitive gums. But don't worry: I tested 20 whitening toothpastes in total and found that Sensodyne Extra Whitening is a good alternative if you have sensitivity. If you don't have sensitive teeth or gums, this product is for sure your best option. As one 5-star Amazon reviewer shared: "This toothpaste is the best! It keeps my teeth feeling incredibly clean and noticeably whiter. The 5% hydrogen peroxide is both gentle and effective, providing a bright smile without any irritation. I’ve seen great results and love how fresh my mouth feels after every use." Pros Visibly whitens teeth in as few as 3 days

Mild taste leaves mouth feeling fresh

Gluten-free, vegan and enamel-safe Cons Hydrogen peroxide can aggravate sensitive gums

Pricier than other toothpastes $8 at Colgate

Best tongue scraper

Best floss and flossing tools

Reach Best waxed floss Reach Waxed Dental Floss, Mint Type of product: String floss | Standout features: Waxed and shred-resistant Reach waxed dental floss in mint has been my standby for over two decades. I've tried many other brands, both waxed and unwaxed, but this one is by far my favorite. Some "easy glide" waxed flosses are too slippery and don't grab onto the stuff between my teeth. On the other hand, Reach floss has enough wax to slide in easily but with enough texture to grab food particles and plaque. Plus, the price is hard to beat at about a buck per spool. Orthodontist Randy Kunik says string floss is the gold standard for cleaning between your teeth. "It's highly effective at removing plaque and food particles from tight spaces and is recommended for daily use." If you're not a regular flosser, this one is a beginner-friendly option thanks to its easy grip, as this Amazon reviewer attests to. Another Amazon reviewer (who's clearly as committed to the brand as I am) said, "I hope this product will stay around forever or for eternity. I had been using them for over 20 yrs and they are the only ones that get plaque out." One customer shared, "Tried many other brands, this is the BEST. Durable (does not start to break apart), easy to glide between teeth, and good price." Even so, not every customer left a positive review — some said the floss split and shredded (although that's never been my experience). Pros Affordable

Shred-resistant

Widely available Cons Thicker than unwaxed floss

Some may find the waxed texture unpleasant $1 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $2 at Walgreens

Biöm Best natural floss Biöm's Silk dental floss Cost: $10 per spool |Type of product: String floss | Standout features: Expands on contact with saliva Biöm's Silk Dental Floss is coated with black seed oil and features a woven texture that works beautifully to remove trapped debris between teeth — even in a crowded mouth — making it our top pick for natural floss. As an avid flosser myself, I can confidently say it's one of the best flosses I've used — on par with my beloved waxed floss, which says a lot. With its reusable glass container and natural ingredients — like beeswax, eucalyptus and black seed oil — this floss is sustainable and environment-friendly while being ultra-effective. While this floss is priced higher than many dentist-recommended options — and its eucalyptus flavor may not appeal to everyone — I find the taste refreshing and worth the splurge. Remember: Regularly flossing prevents plaque buildup, which is important because plaque that hardens turns into tartar that can lead to cavities and gum disease, says cosmetic dentist Michael Wei, DDS. And once you've got tartar, it can only be removed during a dental cleaning. One Amazon customer with crowded teeth raved: "I really really like this thicker floss because it gets into everywhere I need it to and GRABS onto food stuck in between my teeth and under gums." Pros Animal-cruelty free

Expands to maximize debris removal

Great for crowded teeth Cons Higher price point

Flavor may not appeal to everyone $10 at Amazon

Plackers Best floss pick Plackers Micro Line Floss Picks Type of product: Pick flosser | Standout features: Easy-to-use design Not only are Plackers Micro Line Floss Picks our favorite; they're White's top pick as well. "Floss picks are great for helping remove plaque buildup between teeth and where teeth meet the gums," she says. An Amazon reviewer who admittedly hates flossing wrote: "These make it so easy to floss … I recommend these for people who hate traditional flossing." Another happy customer shared: "The fresh mint flavor really stands out, leaving a nice taste and freshness in my mouth after each use. It's like having a mini mouthwash session each time I floss." It's important to remember, however, that while floss picks are convenient, they may not clean as thoroughly in certain areas. "It's best to use them when you’re short on time or need something quick and easy," says Kunik. But if it comes down to using a floss pick or not flossing at all, 100% use the pick. As White says, "I recommend any floss that you'll actually use. So if a floss pick functions best in your hands, I'm happy as a dentist." Though I'm a traditional floss person, I see the pick perks after trying them out. They a nice option to keep stashed in the glove compartment, and my son, who hasn't quite mastered flossing yet, loves to use them, which is a big dental-health win! Pros Easy to use

Great for on the go

Gentle on gums Cons Not as effective as traditional floss

Potential quality issues $2 at Plackers

See Also Interdental Brushes Brief Guide: 6 Surprising Benefits 2025 GUM Best interdental brushes GUM Proxabrush Go-Betweens Type of product: Floss mini brush | Standout features: Angled and soft-bristled Interdental mini brushes are designed to help you clean between and along the sides of your teeth, no matter how tight or wide the space. Our No. 1 choice — GUM's Proxabrush Go-Between — features an angled shape that makes reaching those tricky molars surprisingly easy. Plus, the soft bristles deliver a thorough clean without irritating sensitive gums. A win-win for anyone who's struggled with other brushes. According to research, interdental cleaning tools are excellent for maintaining healthy gums and preventing disease, with these mini brushes working especially well for folks with gum disease or inflammation. "These are GREAT if you have gum problems," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "The design of it is what sets it apart. The angle makes them easier to reach back teeth. I have tried two other types of interstitial brushes … but this is the best one, by far." Another group who greatly benefits from interdental brushes? People with braces or other dental devices. As White explains, they make cleaning much easier in areas that are typically hard to reach with traditional flossing and brushing methods. (They're "great for cleaning under and around bridges," wrote an Amazon customer.) Before buying, talk to your dentist. Interdental brushes aren't appropriate for everyone, including those with crowded teeth or large fillings. Pros Travel-friendly

Works well with braces

Soft bristles are gentle on gums Cons Not appropriate for everyone

Can be uncomfortable at first $16 at Amazon

Best mouthwash

TheraBreath Best mouthwash TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse Type of product: Mouthwash | Standout features: Alcohol-free TheraBreath's Fresh Breath Oral Rinse earned its spot as our best mouthwash for a few reasons, including its lack of alcohol. This alcohol-free formula leaves breath fresh and clean without the drying or irritating effects that can occur with alcohol-based options. And I can attest: TheraBreath is definitely gentler than other rinses. Another reason to go alcohol-free: Alcohol creates an acidic environment that not only encourages harmful bacteria to grow, it can eliminate beneficial bacteria, disrupting the balance of microflora that actually exacerbates bad breath, says Fraundorf. While some Walmart customers disliked the flavor and wrote that the rinse left an unpleasant aftertaste, the majority of reviewers gave positive feedback. One pleased customer shared: "Excellent product, does not contain alcohol, protects the sensitivity of my teeth, contributed to my oral post-operative period and did not hurt the surgery wounds." Another raved: "There's no burning sensation, and the results are almost immediate—I can feel and see the difference right away. I recommend it to everyone I know. If you're looking for a gentle yet effective solution, this is it!" I'm not a habitual mouthwash user, but I enjoy how fresh my mouth feels after using this one. It doesn't burn or trigger tooth sensitivity like the harsher brands I've tried. I even had a canker sore when testing it. Surprisingly, it didn't cause any aggravation! While I probably won't use it daily, it's nice to have TheraBreath in my oral health toolbox. Pros ADA-accepted

Non-burning

Kills odor-causing bacteria Cons Pricey

Slight aftertaste $15 at Amazon

Best water flossers

Waterpik Best water flosser Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional |Type of product: Water flosser | Standout features: 10 pressure settings After trying out eight water flossers, our tester chose the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser as their top pick. It includes seven floss tips, 10 pressure settings and 360-degree rotation to meet all of your flossing needs. All these customizable features make it an ideal choice for those with braces or sensitive teeth and gums. Plus, its compact design makes it excellent for smaller spaces without compromising on function. The biggest drawback is that it's noisy. Water flossers like Waterpik use a pulsating stream of water to clean between teeth and along the gumline, making them super helpful for those who have difficulty using traditional floss, especially people with braces, notes Wei. With more than 140,000 Amazon reviews, the Waterpik Aquarius maintains an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars. One pleased reviewer wrote: "The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser has exceeded my expectations. With its range of 10 pressure settings, I can adjust the intensity to suit my preferences. The massage mode is particularly beneficial for gum health, providing stimulation to the area." Another customer shared: "I absolutely hate flossing my teeth, so I figured if I got a water flosses, it would be less of a chore for me and it actually is kind of fun to use!" Pros Multiple tips and pressure settings for a personalized clean

Easy to use

Effective Cons Noisy

Must be plugged in $80 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $100 at Walgreens

Proclaim Best oral hygiene splurge Proclaim Custom-Jet Oral Health System Type of product: Customized oral water jet | Standout features: Works in 7 seconds When it comes to next-level oral hygiene, our best splurge — Proclaim's Custom-Jet Oral Health System — delivers results that justify its premium price tag. Unlike standard water flossers, this device uses a customized mouthpiece, which is designed from a 3D digital scan of your mouth, and cleans deep below the gum line, targeting areas other devices simply can’t reach. The result? A remarkably thorough clean that leaves your mouth feeling fresher than ever — in after just seven seconds! After using it for 30 days, my gums feel healthier and less sensitive, something I struggle with due to thin gum tissue. Even though the device is pricey and requires a trip to the dentist for the scan, for me, the superior cleaning is worth the investment. Cosmetic dentist Jon Marashi, DDS, who uses Proclaim twice daily, agrees, noting using it "can save you thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars in oral and medical care costs" resulting from poor oral care. Marashi adds, "Proclaim has superior performance in reducing gum bleeding, gum inflammation and plaque accumulation compared to manual string floss, including hard-to-reach areas like molars." Proclaim has an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trust Pilot, with a minority of negative reviews. One pleased customer said the device is "great for freshening up my mouth anytime, like after coffee or Korean food," and another raved that "the system works very well and provides a deep and swift cleaning, almost like a spa treatment for your mouth." Pros Contains 60 water jets to clear debris from the teeth and gumline

Customized to fit your mouth

Cleans where floss and brushing can't reach Cons Pricey

Requires a dentist visit $600 at Proclaim

Best toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare Best electric toothbrush Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Electric Power Toothbrush Type of product: Electric toothbrush | Standout features: Anti-scrub and pressure sensors After testing 15 manual and electric toothbrushes, the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Electric Power Toothbrush emerged as our top electric pick. Its AI-powered app guides users through optimal brushing duration, coverage and pressure. Our tester, who typically brushes too hard, particularly appreciated the sensor light that alerts you when you're applying excessive pressure. One 5-star Amazon reviewer who also appreciated the AI direction wrote: "The detailed guidance and feedback has me gradually and naturally improving my brushing technique effortlessly. I am brushing consistently. There was an immediate jump in ability with initial use, so this is a no-brainer for anyone with the funds to spare." Although the Sonicare 9900 Prestige is pricey, our tester shared, "it's one of the most incredible toothbrushes I’ve ever used. 'Incredible' isn't a word you'd usually associate with a toothbrush, but once you experience what the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige can do, you'll understand why." If the price tag is just a little too much to handle, though, you may want to consider our budget pick, a battery-operated Spinbrush Pro+ ($12), or our top pick for whitening, the Aquasonic VIBE ($40). Pros Long-lasting battery life

AI-powered app helps monitor usage

Proven to remove 20 times more plaque than manual toothbrushes Cons Pricey $329 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $380 at Target

Colgate Best manual toothbrush Colgate 360 Advanced Floss Tip Bristles Toothbrush Cost: $8 for a 2-pack | Type of product: Manual toothbrush | Standout features: Built-in tongue and cheek scraper The Colgate Advanced 360 Plus Floss Tip earned our top spot for best overall manual toothbrushes. "If you're searching for that just-from-the-dentist clean with a manual toothbrush, this is your best bet," raved our tester. The magic lies in its soft, tapered bristles that can dive deep between teeth and around the gumline, ensuring a thorough clean. Another plus for this manual brush: lt features a built-in tongue and cheek scraper. "It worked as well as a tongue scraper," noted our tester. Other users agree. One happy Walmart customer shared: "I love these! They actually have very soft bristles unlike many other so-called 'soft' toothbrushes. They don't hurt my sensitive teeth and they make brushing much more efficient and thorough with the 360 technology. My teeth feel so clean with this brush!" That's great news, since Wei notes that a "good quality toothbrush with soft bristles helps to effectively remove plaque and food particles from the teeth and gums," making it an essential component of daily oral care. Pros Two-pack

Tapered bristles reach easily between teeth

Ergonomic handle Cons Only one head size

Soft bristle option may be too hard for some $7 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $8 at Target$8 at Walgreens

Types of oral hygiene products

Your mouth deserves the best care possible, and today's dental products make that easier than ever. Whether you're looking to brighten your smile, protect against cavities or maintain healthy gums, understanding the right tools for the job is a must. Let's break down the essentials:

Toothbrush: "Choosing the right toothbrush is key to effective cleaning," says Kunik. Soft-bristled manual toothbrushes are great when used correctly because they're gentle on gums and enamel. But electric toothbrushes can take the clean a step further. They're more effective at removing plaque and improving gum health, making them a worthwhile investment.

Interdental brush : Also known as mini brushes, interdental brushes are ideal for cleaning significant gaps between teeth or around braces, bridges and implants, says Kunik. Mini brushes are also an A+ choice for people with gum recession or periodontal issues. (But make sure to consult your dentist before using.)

String floss: Flossing is a crucial step for removing debris and plaque from between teeth, areas your toothbrush can't reach. And finding the best floss is simple — it's the one you'll actually use, says White. What matters most of all is simply making flossing a consistent part of your routine.

Water flosser: Water flossers use an adjustable pressurized stream of water to remove food and plaque between your teeth. They're especially effective for folks with braces, implants, gum disease or sensitive gums, says White.

Floss pick: This convenient device consists of a string of dental floss attached to a plastic handle. While a great choice for flossing on the go, Marashi notes that it's not as effective as traditional floss.

Tongue scraper: This U-shaped metal or plastic tool is useful for removing bacteria, food debris and dead cells from the surface of the tongue, says Wei. Using a tongue scraper regularly can help promote better oral health and reduce bad breath.

Mouthwash: Regularly swishing mouthwash allows you to reach areas in your mouth that may be missed by brushing and flossing alone. "Choose a mouthwash that fits your oral health needs, such as fluoride mouthwash for cavity prevention or antibacterial mouthwash for gum health," says Wei.

At-home oral care is essential — and so is care from a dentist. "Only a professional cleaning can remove calcified plaque (tartar) stuck between your teeth, below the gum line and on top. No mouthwash, brushing or flossing can fix this. You must have it professionally removed," says Marashi. The American Dental Association recommends dental cleaning every six months or, if you have gum issues, every three to four months.

Factors to consider when purchasing oral hygiene products

To help you choose the right oral hygiene tools for your daily routine, here's what Kunik recommends considering:

User-friendly design: The easier a product is to use, the more likely you'll stick with it. For example, someone who finds traditional floss frustrating might have better success with a water flosser.

Effectiveness: Always look for products with a proven track record. The ADA Seal of Acceptance signifies approval from the American Dental Association, which is a great way to ensure a product has been tested for safety and effectiveness.

Comfort: Oral care should never hurt. Soft-bristled toothbrushes, gentle floss and alcohol-free mouthwash are all smart options if you experience sensitivity or irritation.

Ingredients: Pay attention to what's in your products. Fluoride is essential for cavity prevention, while alcohol-free mouthwashes are better for people with dry mouth. If you're sensitive to specific ingredients, look for alternatives tailored to your needs.

Flavor: While a blast of peppermint might be right for some, you might prefer unflavored options. Whatever you choose, know that taste can make a big difference in whether you use a product regularly.

Cost: You don't need the priciest products for a healthy smile. While some premium tools might be worth the investment, many budget-friendly options deliver excellent results. Focus your spending on the basics that matter most.

How we chose

We carefully evaluated 62 dental hygiene products over the course of six months, including mouthwashes, tongue scrapers, flossers and toothpastes, to identify the best options for enhancing your routine. Our approach combined hands-on testing, expert insights and extensive research. Five dental professionals, including cosmetic dentists, general dentists and orthodontists expertly guided our understanding of what matters most in oral care tools. Our team rigorously tested each product, assessing factors like performance, comfort and everyday usability. We also analyzed hundreds of verified user reviews to assess long-term reliability and satisfaction. Final selections were based on proven effectiveness, practical design and overall value.

FAQs

What's the best type of flosser for beginners?

While dentists generally consider traditional floss most effective, water flossers like the Waterpik are ideal for beginners or those with dexterity challenges. Their easy-to-handle design is often easier to manage than string floss.

What's the difference between waxed and unwaxed floss?

Waxed floss glides more smoothly between teeth thanks to its protective coating, making it ideal for tight spaces. Unwaxed floss offers a thinner profile but tends to fray or break more easily during use.

Why should I use a tongue scraper?

Tongue scrapers are highly effective at removing stubborn debris and odor-causing bacteria from your tongue's surface, fighting bad breath and supporting oral health. Regular use leaves your mouth feeling fresher and cleaner.

What's the best way to clean a tongue scraper?

Regularly cleaning your tongue scraper helps maintain hygiene and ensures effective use. Some are dishwasher safe, while others should be cleaned with soap, toothpaste or sanitized in boiling water. Check the manufacturer's instructions before tackling the job.

What's the best type of mouthwash for bad breath?

Dentists recommend using an alcohol-free mouthwash to help protect the natural balance of microbiota in your mouth while effectively combating bad breath. Our top pick is Therabreath, known for its powerful, long-lasting freshening effects.

What should I look for in a mouthwash for sensitive teeth?

If you have sensitive teeth, avoid alcohol-containing mouthwash, which may exacerbate sensitivity. Instead, opt for formulas with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and CoQ10 that can help calm irritation. Many mouthwashes are specifically labeled for sensitivity relief.

Other products we tested

In the lead-up to this article we thoroughly tested eight water flossers, 15 toothbrushes and 20 toothpastes. We then added 18 dental hygiene products to our testing protocol to round out our oral hygiene list. Some of those items are featured above. The ones that didn't quite make the cut are included here.

The Autobrush U-shaped toothbrush is ADA-approved and features a 30-second timer, but it fell short of our top picks. Though it cleans effectively, I prefer the precision and control of a traditional electric toothbrush, even if it requires more effort. However, this could be ideal for children or those with dexterity challenges that make brushing difficult.

Cocofloss dental floss is available in a whopping 15 flavors. I tried "delicious mint" and loved the taste and texture of the floss, which slid easily through my tightly spaced teeth. Though I'd use it again, it did not do a better job than our top-pick Reach waxed floss, which costs 80% less.

Biöm's Swish mouthwash has an invigorating, spicy mint flavor, leaving my mouth feeling extra clean without burning. It's alcohol-free and contains all-natural flavorings like peppermint essential oil and licorice extract, but it costs more than twice as much as our best overall mouthwash pick.

Spry's xylitol mouthwash is alcohol-free and gentle enough to use if you have bleeding gums, canker sores or similar mouth woes. While it contains soothing, healing ingredients like echinacea, chamomile and aloe vera, the aftertaste is slightly bitter. Spry may be an excellent choice for those with tooth or gum sensitivity.

The stainless steel tongue scraper by drTung has easy-to-grip handles, making tongue cleaning simple and efficient. Recommended by both Wei and Kunik, it's a reliable choice for maintaining oral hygiene. It performs similarly to our top pick but is about 60% more expensive.

DenTek's Easy Brush interdental cleaners have small brushes that fit comfortably between teeth but tend to bend easily, making them tricky to use. They might be a better option for someone with orthodontics.

Tom's of Maine Antiplaque Floss is made with natural waxes and is free of artificial ingredients, but it's too thick to slide easily between my crowded teeth. If you have wider spacing, this would likely be a solid option.

Riven's probiotic mouthwash tastes fantastic and leaves my mouth feeling fresh, but at $22 a bottle, it's hard to justify. While there's research behind the importance of a healthy oral microbiome, large-scale research is still needed to confirm the benefits of probiotic mouthwash. Even so, Fraundorf believes it can be a helpful addition to your routine if used alongside traditional methods like brushing, flossing and regular dental visits.

Meet our experts

Erin Fraundorf, DMD, MSD, orthodontist and founder of BOCA Orthodontic + Whitening Studio in Ladue, Mo.

Randy Kunik, DDS, orthodontist and founder of Kunik Orthodontics in Austin, Texas

Jon Marashi, DDS, is a cosmetic dentist in Los Angeles

Michael J. Wei, DDS, FIADFE, general, cosmetic and restorative dentist and founder of Manhattan Cosmetic Dentist in New York City

Whitney White, DDS, dentist and practice owner of Aspen Dental in Las Vegas

