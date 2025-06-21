The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Suggests When A Revival Could Happen - SlashFilm (2025)

The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Suggests When A Revival Could Happen
"The Big Bang Theory" aired for 12 successful seasons and ended on its own terms, allowing Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch) to bow out on a happy note. The show also spawned the spin-offs "Young Sheldon," "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," and the upcoming "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," so viewers can look forward to the franchise continuing for years to come. However, the original series is still as popular as ever, and some folks would love to see it return down the line — but what are the chances of that actually happening?
In an interview with the New York Post, Nayyar revealed that he's open to playing Raj again someday. At the same time, he believes that the "Big Bang Theory" should be given time to rest before Chuck Lorre and company even think about reviving the series. As he put it:
"I think that would obviously have to mature a little bit. Even though the show ended in 2019, it's still on every single day, so it feels like even though the show is over, it's still on. So I think some time would have to pass, and hopefully, if I'm not too old to wear a T-shirt or a sweater vest, yes, I would love to come back on."
Nayyar being open to a "Big Bang Theory" return is good news for fans, but how do the other main actors feel about it? Well, they have mixed views on the idea, but getting them all on board isn't beyond the realm of possibility.
What the Big Bang Theory cast has said about a revival
"The Big Bang Theory" wouldn't feel the same if any of its main characters were missing. For a revival to work, every core cast member would have to return, and some of them are reluctant to ever reprise those roles. Jim Parsons has been vocal about having no desire to play Sheldon Cooper again, but he's open-minded enough to never rule it out. Johnny Galecki and Simon Helberg, meanwhile, have kept quiet on the matter, so no one knows what their stances are.
The good news, though, is that Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik are on Kunal Nayyar's side. Cuoco has said that she'd jump at the chance to play Penny again, and Rauch would return under the right conditions. Bialik is also optimistic about a "Big Bang Theory" revival, as she believes people love the characters enough for it to work. Elsewhere, series co-creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre haven't ruled out a potential revival at some point. During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the former said that he's happy with how the show ended, but he'd love to spend more time with the characters:
"Would I like to stand on a stage someplace and watch those characters again? Yes, absolutely. Can I imagine a way to do it? I can't. But, personally, would l like to go to Stage 25 and see that set and those costumes and those people? Yeah, I get choked up just thinking about it. But I don't know how we'd do that."
Lorre is also content to leave the series alone, but he has some ideas for what life will be like for Sheldon in the future. However, whether or not he ends up bringing this vision to the screen remains to be seen.