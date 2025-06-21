The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Suggests When A Revival Could Happen - SlashFilm (2025)

"The Big Bang Theory" aired for 12 successful seasons and ended on its own terms, allowing Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), and Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch) to bow out on a happy note. The show also spawned the spin-offs "Young Sheldon," "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," and the upcoming "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," so viewers can look forward to the franchise continuing for years to come. However, the original series is still as popular as ever, and some folks would love to see it return down the line — but what are the chances of that actually happening?

In an interview with the New York Post, Nayyar revealed that he's open to playing Raj again someday. At the same time, he believes that the "Big Bang Theory" should be given time to rest before Chuck Lorre and company even think about reviving the series. As he put it:

"I think that would obviously have to mature a little bit. Even though the show ended in 2019, it's still on every single day, so it feels like even though the show is over, it's still on. So I think some time would have to pass, and hopefully, if I'm not too old to wear a T-shirt or a sweater vest, yes, I would love to come back on."

Nayyar being open to a "Big Bang Theory" return is good news for fans, but how do the other main actors feel about it? Well, they have mixed views on the idea, but getting them all on board isn't beyond the realm of possibility.