The Biggest Nail Color Trends of 2025 Are an Ode to the Classics (2025)

When it comes to nail color trends for 2025, one word comes to mind: easy. A sigh of relief for those who might be overwhelmed by the mere thought of going against their color analysis, one can take solace in knowing that the biggest nail colors won’t have you reaching too far out of your comfort zone.

The experts are predicting a call back to some tried and true shades that we all know and love. You’ve got the classics, such as bright red, deep cherry, and neutrals galore. Mix in a few bold pops of color like the bright Tiffany Blue or deep ocean shade and pretty finishes like light shimmers and iridescent shines, and you've got plenty of fun colors to choose from. Plus, a simple base will pair quite nicely with the more intricate nail designs that are bound to trend in 2025, should you want to elevate your mani. Everyone wins.

Below are 10 of the biggest and brightest nail color trends for 2025, straight from the pros. Keep this guide handy for your next nail appointment.

Tiffany Blue

Olive & June Gel Polish $10 OLIVE & JUNE Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Polish $35 NORDSTROM

OPI Natural Origin Nail Polish $13 AMAZON Essie Vegan Nail Polish $10 TARGET

According to celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards, the iconic Tiffany Blue will be everyone's go-to shade in 2025. Shades like OPI’s Cactus What You Preach, Essie’s Mint Candy Apple, Gucci’s 713 Dorothy Turquoise, and Olive & June’s KMC will give you a rich mix of baby blues, mint green, and turquoise that’s just really pretty on.

Royal Ocean

Manucurist Ultramarine $14 MANUCURIST Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel $60 SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

JINsoon Cool Blue $18 JINSON Lights Lacquer The Night Before $13 LIGHTS LACQUER

If you’re wanting a deeper blue shade, Edwards suggests going for a royal ocean blue. She loves the Manicurist’s Ultramarine, which is an electric deep blue that really pops. We also like JINSoon’s Cool Blue for the same pigment intensity or Lights Lacquer’s The Night Before if you wanted a pretty shimmer finish. For something more muted, try Hermès’s 81 Bleu Agate.

Light Caramel

A neutral base that’s rich in pigment without being too overwhelming, light caramel is one shade Edwards loves for 2025. For a warmer feel, we love CND’s Running Latte or Cote’s Adobe. For cooler tones, opt for Apres Nail’s Camel-Ot or Gitti’s No.15. As an added bonus, it will also satisfy that mocha mousse palette, should you want to lean into the Pantone’s color of the year.

Deep Cherry Red

Essie Vegan Nail Polish $10 TARGET Dior Dior Vernis $32 DIOR

Nails Inc. Meet Me On Regents Street Quick Drying Nail Polish $9 NAILS INC Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour $32 CHANEL

Celebrity nail artist and Tweezerman Pro Artist Tom Bachik loves a deep burgundy for 2025. And while Bachik loves a good wine-colored or plum nail, deep cherry is the clear standout. Edwards agrees. Some of our favorites include Nails Inc.’s Meet Me On Regents Street, Dior’s in 047 Nuit 1947, Chanel’s Rouge Noir, and Essie’s Berry Naughty. The dark red with purple hues are a classic and there are many ways to approach the shade. “Just think of your favorite classic vampy colors,” he says.

Greyish Blues

Essie Expressie vegan quick-dry nail polish $10 TARGET Dear Sundays No.31 $18 DEAR SUNDAYS

Deborah Lippmann Grey Day Gel Lab Pro Color Nail Polish $20 DEBORAH LIPPMANN Zoya Tommy $12 ZOYA

Greys are the perfect happy medium for when you want a neutral that’s still striking to the eye.

Edwards particularly loves greys with blue undertones for next year. Something Like Zoya’s Nail Lacquer in Tommy and Essie’s Air Dry are deep and creamy shades of the moody grey. For something a bit lighter and airy, opt for Sundays No. 31 and Deborah Lippmann’s Grey Day that let the blue undertones shine through.

Red Staple

Essie Vegan Nail Polish $10 TARGET Hermès Les Mains Nail Polish 46 Rouge Exotique $57 HERMES

Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Nail Colour $50 NORDSTROM Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour $32 CHANEL

Reds are always trending, especially once award season starts rolling around which Bachik says you’ll find a lot of great nail inspo. His go-to red is Essie’s Not Red-y For Bed for a bright take on the classic shade. We also love Chanel’s 147 Incendiare for a red-orange that’s bold and fun or the Hermès in 65 Rouge Pigment that has blue undertones for added dimension. And you can’t go wrong with the most iconic red of all: Christian Louboutin’s Rouge Louboutin.

Bare Neutrals

OPI Oh, For Oz Sake $12 AMAZON Habit Cosmetics Habit Cosmetics Nail Polish $12 TARGET

If the paradox of choice overwhelms you, then stick to the basics. Neutral shades reigned supreme in 2024 and Bachik predicts it’s one trend that will carry over to the next year. “We’ll see a ton of nude and minimalistic nails in 2025,” he says. Opt for something like JINSoon’s Muse or Sunday’s No. 48 if you’re looking for something with a light pink base and a milky finish. OPI’s Bare My Soul has a mauve undertone which makes for a great nude for darker skin tones, while Habit’s Moon Rock has a bright white base that makes nails really pop.

Pro tip: If you want your nude—or really any color—nails to look shiny and last long, he recommends the Tweezerman & Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set to cover all your grooming needs.

Iridescent Finishes

Mooncat Witch Hazel $15 MOONCAT OPI Oh, For Oz Sake $12 AMAZON

Olive & June Pink Goldfish $9 OLIVE & JUNE

Bachik also loves iridescent nails for the new year (“It’s more defined than glitter,” he says) and expects that we’ll see these metallic-like finishes in fun colors. Mooncat always makes the most fun iridescent shades and Witch Hazel is a pretty peach yellow that goes on so soft. OPI’s Oh For Oz Sake from its Wicked collection is a pretty silver-white shimmer that works for any season and Olive & June’s Pink Gold Fish is a barely there pink shimmer. But if you’re looking to go a bit bolder, opt for Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri Galactic in Center of the Universe, which is a metallic alien green that’s just stunning to look at.

Sheer & Shimmery

Olive & June Frosted Gloss $9 OLIVE & JUNE Addiction Tokyo The Nail Polish $19 ADDICTION TOKYO

Dear Sundays L.07 $20 DEAR SUNDAYS Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour $32 CHANEL

You can wear whatever shade you want, says Bachik, but for 2025 you’ll want to wear them in sheer finishes—just look what he's been selecting for Selena Gomez recently. He loves the Chanel Le Vernis in Songe D’été, which is a faint bubble gum pink with a subtle shimmer that’s still fun. We love to stick within the pink-purple shade range and love something like Addiction Tokyo’s Aurora Veil or Sunday’s No. 07. For a more striking contrast, Olive & June’s Frosted Gloss is a silver sheer shimmer that can work on its own or can be layered.

Soft Lavender

Butter London nail lacquer $9 BUTTER LONDON JINsoon Ube $18 JINSOON

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour $32 CHANEL Nails Inc. Euphoria Highlight Nail Polish $8 TARGET

As far as pastels go, nothing is as striking as a pretty lavender. Edwards recommends something like the Chanel Le Vernis in 135 Immortelle for a classic creamy shade of the pastel or Nails Inc. Euphoria Highlight in That Euphoria Light if you want to add a pink metallic sheen to it. We also love JINSoon’s Ube for a bright lavender pink or the Butter London Patent Shine 10x Nail Lacquer in English Lavender for some extra gloss.