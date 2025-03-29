'The Breakthrough' Ending Explained & Finale Recap: Who Killed Adnan And Gunilla? And Why? (2025)

The Breakthrough’s ending was all about unveiling the identity of the killer who stabbed Adnan and Gunilla to death in Linkoping, Sweden. The investigation by the Swedish police, headed by John, began all the way back in 2004 and made no headway for the next 16 years. When it was about to shift into the cold cases division, John threw a Hail Mary and contacted a genealogist named Per in the hopes that he could strike gold with the help of the mountains of evidence and data John had collected over a period of almost 2 decades. Stinna, a journalist who had covered the case when it first broke and nearly tanked John’s career by publishing her personal conversations with him as an official press release, decided to do a follow-up article by interviewing Per. While explaining the process of using genealogy to nab the killer, Per took Stina’s oral swab sample and gave her a brief idea of how building a family tree helped him unpack a lot of convoluted situations. Although that interaction seemed like a massive waste of time, Stina turned out to be the key to solving a case that was about to be shelved. Who was the perpetrator? Let’s find out.

David Nilsson Was Arrested

Francy, one of the police officers working with John on the double murder case, sent the results of the last few oral swabs that they did (which included Stina’s) to Per, and while going through them, he saw that Stina was linked to two men, already in the directory, as their cousin. The names of these two men were David and Stefan Nilsson, and Per was extremely certain that one of them was the perpetrator. Now, for the love of everything that’s holy, don’t ask me to explain what the process that Per used to do this is because I’m not a genealogist. It had something to do with putting together the family tree of a person to determine the age group of every member in it. If the birth year and location matched with that of the person that the authorities were looking for, I guess it allowed Per to come to a somewhat concrete conclusion. Anyway, based on this theory, Per, John, and Miran went to the prosecutor to get a warrant for David’s arrest. Why not Stefan? Because Stefan had a stable family and job, meanwhile David was a loner, which fit the profile of the suspect.

The prosecutor was hesitant at first, because using genealogy mapping to nab a killer was a method that hadn’t been tried before, and he wanted John, Per, and Miran to run some more tests. But John convinced the prosecutor that they needed to make haste, because if David got the slightest hint of the fact that the police were looking for him, he might escape, and the prosecutor issued the warrant for David’s arrest. Stina somehow learned about the police’s use of a genealogist to catch the killer and cornered John with a bunch of questions about the methods that the authorities were using. John kind of silenced Stina by saying that all of it was connected to her (I’ll come back to this in a bit) and then met Per at the site of the crime that had transpired over a decade ago just to digest the notion that this long-drawn-out saga was finally coming to an end. A few hours later, John returned to the spot with Francy, Lollo, and a bunch of armed and armored police officers to arrest David, who didn’t put up much of a fight.

David Nilsson killed Adnan and Gunilla

After running all the available tests on him, Maria (another one of John’s colleagues) announced that David was in fact the one who had murdered Adnan and Gunilla. John thanked Per (who was pursuing his personal investigation in Algbosatter, because that’s where the Nilsson family tree led him to) and then sat down with David to just understand why he did what he did. After confessing to committing the crime, David said the voices in his head had told him that killing two people would give him peace. That’s it. John announced that the case was over. He opened a bottle of champagne in his office and shared it with Francy, Lollo, and Per. Then he conveyed the information about David’s capture to Kjell (Gunilla’s husband) and Saad (Adnan’s father), who relayed the final details of the investigation to Maya (Adnan’s sister) and Elena (Adnan’s mother). Later on, John and Per met Saad, Maya, and Elena to remember Adnan and sort of summarize everything that they had had to go through to get to this deceptively simple conclusion. Saad, in an effort to move on while also expressing his sense of gratitude, gave away Adnan’s watch to John, who did accept it.

While parting ways, John learned that Saad and Elena had named their youngest daughter Gunilla in order to honor the deceased murder victim and her efforts to save Adnan. At the end of The Breakthrough, John decided to finally tend to his familial duties—something that he had ignored for the past 16 years, thereby leading to his divorce with Anna and his estranged relationship with his son, Henry—and met Henry at their favorite pizzeria. The two decided to go diving in order to start this new chapter of their lives. Elsewhere, Stefan Nilsson was informed about David’s arrest, and he told Stina about how their brother was a murderer. So, Stina decided to meet up with Per and write a book about the murders and the use of genealogy to solve a case that was almost shut down. Now, I understand that that’s the note on which the miniseries chose to end in order to link it with Anna Bodin and Peter Sjolund’s book, which was the source material for this miniseries. However, oh my god, was that a bizarre way to finish the story.

Why Was The Ending So Abrupt?

I’m not going to go into the authenticity of this ending (since there are articles on this website on that topic) because that’s not the reason why it didn’t feel cathartic. It just felt abrupt, as if the writer just got bored and stopped typing. The show spent so much time on Stina and how she used her powers as a member of the press to question the way John worked. Naturally, I assumed that it was going to play into the revelation of her connection to the killer. Heck, I thought that she was purposefully throwing a wrench in the police proceedings to protect her brother. Again, I don’t know if this happened in real life and if Anna Bodin and Daniel Nyqvist were actually related to each other or not. I’m saying that the miniseries chose to connect the two of them and use that as the motivation to compel the supposedly fictional version of Bodin to write a fictional version of the real book that this nonsensical show is based on. What?! Also, what the hell happened to David Nilsson? I tried searching for what happened to David’s real-life counterpart, Daniel, and didn’t find any updates on the case after 2020. He went on trial, was sentenced to indefinite psychiatric care, and then he refused to make an appeal against it for reasons known only to him. So, the fate of the fictional version of this murderer had to be equally ambiguous?

I mean, I kept thinking that David, or his defendant, was going to plead insanity because of “the voices” and evade any kind of real punishment, but after seeing that ending, I realized I was overthinking it. After spending three and a half episodes going in circles, The Breakthrough was happy with this La La Land-ish finale, so why should I worry so much about a proper epilogue to this decade-spanning journey, right? The only thing that sort of made some narrative sense was John ruining his family life to give closure to two families and then apologizing to his son (but not his own wife, for some reason) for being so distant. Except that it was executed so poorly that it lacked any emotional punch. I’m sure Per got his little backstory, where his daughter had a habit of running off, to give the character some depth, but all it did was pad the runtime. I don’t know why this show was even made. We didn’t even get to learn the effectiveness of genealogy in crime-solving. If somebody from the world of investigators, detectives, and crime analysts can educate me about it, the comments section is open for you. The rest can tell me how they felt about the ending of The Breakthrough. Did it hit you in the feels, or did it feel like a waste of time?

