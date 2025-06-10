The change coming to state schools that will save parents money (2025)

Students at public schools will be permitted to wear non-branded shorts, pants, skirts and socks under a state government change designed to ease financial pressure on families.

Public schools will be banned from using logos on these items from next year, after a policy review found scrapping the branded clothing could provide significant savings for parents.

Education Minister Ben Carroll will announce the change to student dress codes on Wednesday, following a months-long review into uniform affordability.

Carroll announced last May that consultation with families, schools and suppliers was under way to understand the scale and nature of the issue. The review found the items branded with school logos, stripes or other markings were the biggest contributor to uniform costs, particularly those that were used daily and had to be replaced often.