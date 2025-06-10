The change coming to state schools that will save parents money (2025)

Advertisement
- National
- Victoria
- Education
By Alex Crowe
,
or subscribe
to save articles for later.
Save articles for later
Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time.
Students at public schools will be permitted to wear non-branded shorts, pants, skirts and socks under a state government change designed to ease financial pressure on families.
Public schools will be banned from using logos on these items from next year, after a policy review found scrapping the branded clothing could provide significant savings for parents.
Education Minister Ben Carroll will announce the change to student dress codes on Wednesday, following a months-long review into uniform affordability.
Carroll announced last May that consultation with families, schools and suppliers was under way to understand the scale and nature of the issue. The review found the items branded with school logos, stripes or other markings were the biggest contributor to uniform costs, particularly those that were used daily and had to be replaced often.
Some branded items were found to cost more than $56 and could usually be bought from only one provider.
Loading
“School costs can add up, and that’s why we’re helping with uniform costs and saying goodbye to expensive branded shorts, skirts, trackies and socks,” Carroll said.
In addition to shifting from branded pants, shorts, skirts and socks, the statewide dress code policy will require schools and school councils to ensure their student uniform is affordable.
The Education Department said it would work with schools to review and update student dress codes and consult their communities as part of the process. There will be transitional arrangements to ensure uniforms already bought can continue to be worn.
Advertisement
“Schools can continue to have branding on hats, tops, shirts, dresses and jackets – everything from the waist up – because it’s important for school pride and recognising students in a crowd,” a department spokesperson said.
Premier Jacinta Allan said the uniform change was to ensure parents doing it tough had one less thing to worry about.
“Government school uniforms should be worn with pride, but we need to make sure they’re affordable for families,” Allan said.
The change follows reports from charities, including the Smith Family and Foodbank, of increased demand from families due to the cost-of-living crisis.
State Schools’ Relief, a not-for-profit providing education supplies to disadvantaged Victorian students, reported an unprecedented demand for its services in the past financial year. More than 94,000 families from 1344 schools applied for support for supplies, the most in the organisation’s 94-year history.
Loading
Pants and shorts made up almost 20 per cent of the 261,257 uniform, footwear and essential educational items the organisation provided.
Parents Victoria has lobbied to reduce school uniform costs and ease the burden on families for some time. Chief executive Gail McHardy, who is also on the board of State Schools’ Relief, said school uniform policy must not impact on a student’s right to access a public education.
“We hear too many stories where students and the school workforce are impacted on enforcing unreasonable uniform policy expectations, like the wearing of logoed compulsory uniform items such as socks, shorts, pants and sportswear,” McHardy said.
She said providing school councils with clearer policy parameters would help them in choosing affordable and practical uniforms.
“These can have a direct impact on student learning and wellbeing and on the family budget. We welcome the changes and new guidance for schools.”
With Caroline Schelle
Get the day’s breaking news, entertainment ideas and a long read to enjoy. Sign up to receive our Evening Edition newsletter here.
,
or subscribe
to save articles for later.
License this article
- Education
- Primary school
- High school
- For subscribers
Most Viewed in National
Loading