The Chase fan claims there is one 'lost' celebrity special episode (2025)

A superfan of The Chase has claimed there is one 'lost' episode of the Bradley Walsh-fronted quiz show that the channel 'refuses' to broadcast, despite hundreds of repeats

Victoria Johns Showbiz Reporter and Georgia Burns

22:58, 12 Apr 2025

A super fan of The Chase has suggested that a 'lost' episode exists, which the broadcaster allegedly 'refuses' to air. ITV, known for rerunning numerous episodes of the adored quiz show, reportedly possesses a celebrity special featuring ITV News personalities that was broadcast only once, causing exasperation among fans of the show.

In a one-off 2013 charity special, hosted by Bradley Walsh, ITV news anchors Matt Barbet, Charlene White, Romilly Weeks, and Alastair Stewart faced The Chaser.


According to the die-hard fan, aged 52, this high-profile episode has never been repeated since.

Speaking with MailOnline, the passionate follower explained: "Occasionally they have an episode which isn't part of the regular production. Most of the episodes fall into the daytime series or the celebrity series, but the Text Santa episode was a standalone and that's why it's never been repeated."

The fan highlighted how problematic it would be to rebroadcast the episode as it promoted the now-defunct Text Santa campaign, which could require significant editing due to its dated content reports the Mirror.


He remarked: "It had all the Text Santa logos and phone numbers all over it telling you how you could text in. So they would need to do a bit of work to pixelate various parts of that."

Moreover, he noted that another Text Santa instalment had aired as part of the regular lineup and had indeed been rebroadcast on channels like Challenge.


Having started to collect detailed statistics about 'The Chase' since 2016, a devoted fan has visited the show's live recordings three times.

The Chase fan claims there is one 'lost' celebrity special episode (2)

He offered an insight into what happens off-camera, explaining that the neatly packaged 45-minute episodes are, in fact, finely edited from over three hours of footage.

He shared that before filming begins, Bradley engages with the audience: "There's little things. When Bradley first chats to the contestant, that's a lot longer than they ever edit for TV."

He also noted the behind-the-scenes adjustments: "When he's asking the questions, he's at a podium, but when you do the next bit at the table, the podium is not in the shot anymore. So there's little things they have to do to rearrange the set."

The Chase fan claims there is one 'lost' celebrity special episode (3)

Recently another fan of 'The Chase', having been a contestant on the show, took to social media to field questions from other fans, recounting his own unique experience and describing the production team as extremely welcoming.

However, he unveiled some unexpected behaviour from Bradley Walsh: "The Larkins star," he remarked, "swore a lot", something he hadn't anticipated.

Although any coarse language was removed for television, he commented: "He [Bradley] was just as nice in real life. What surprised me is that he swore a bit, and they just edited that out."

Alexander mentioned that "the joking around is pretty much nonstop, and it's a chill atmosphere", adding that despite the packed schedule, he didn't get to spend much time with the host. Nonetheless, he shared that "going down to London, filming for TV, and meeting someone like Bradley and the Chasers is also a very novel experience".

