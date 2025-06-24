The Chase’s Shaun Wallace shows off impressive weight loss in shirtless clip (2025)

Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace revealed last year that he was forced to stop running, but that hasn't stopped the star from shedding the pounds.
ByBethany Whittingham, Senior Showbiz Reporter
Shaun Wallace has opened up about his impressive weight loss (Image: ITV)
The Chase star Shaun Wallace has shown off the results of his epic weight loss after he admitted last year that he “can’t run anymore”. The 65-year-old broadcaster has been a fixture on ITV gameshow since its debut in 2009, regularly swiping thousands of pounds from unlucky players on the teatime quix show.
But last year, the legal expert opened up about his health battle after piling on the weight in recent years. On Tuesday (April 8), the Dark Destroyer took to X – formerly known as Twitter – to reveal that he has dropped an impressive three kilos after following a rigorous diet and exercise routine. Sharing a clip of himself topless in his bathroom, he began: “End of the first week of the Janeplan diet journey, let’s see if I’ve lost weight.”
The professional quizzer lost an impressive three kilos in one week (Image: Instagram)
He captioned the post: “It’s weigh in time! I’ve lost 3 kilos!! Keeping up with my Janeplan diet.” It didn’t take long before fans flooded to the comments to congratulate the star online.
One user penned: “Good man Shaun [muscle emoji, trophy emoji]” as another agreed: “Wow!!! Congratulations!!! [two party popper emojis]” A third echoed: “Well done Shaun, you always ‘practice what you preach’. Such an inspiration to help everyone. Please keep doing what you do! Love to you as always Shaun [heart emoji].”
A fourth chimed in with: “YAY. Not easy. Well done. Don’t waste away though!! [heart-eyes emoji].” as another agreed: “Nice one Mr Wallace, keep going [thumbs up emoji].” It comes after the TV star revealed that he can’t run anymore after receiving a devastating health blow.
The Mastermind winner used to run at least one mile a day, and in 2016 he took on the London Marathon. The professional quizzer clocked in an impressive six hours and 18 minutes which he described as “one of the biggest achievements of his life.”
During an appearance on The Hearing podcast, Shaun has revealed his running ambition suffered a big blow when doctors told him he had to stop his fitness routine. It saw the trained barrister having to alter his daily workout routine.
Speaking to host Yasmin Sheikh, he explained: “I train every single morning to keep myself fit and ready for the day. I can’t run anymore. I used to run a mile a day but because I have problems with my knees now, I just use the outdoor gym and have a rowing machine.”
The Chase Shaun Wallace Weight loss ITV