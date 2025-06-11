The compact TheraGun Mini is under $180 at Amazon to soothe sore muscles (2025)

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication. Learn more about how we select deals.

SAVE $30.99: The black TheraGun Mini (3rd gen) is on sale at Amazon for $179, down from the normal price of $209.99. That's a 15% discount and the lowest we've seen at Amazon.

Keeping to a routine while on vacation is sometimes impossible. That's especially true if you'll be crossing several time zones and dealing with jetlag once you arrive. But if your summer vacation plans involve keeping to your workout routine, you'll want to pack along this massage gun that's super portable and on sale.

As of April 28, the Theragun Mini (black, 3rd gen) is on sale at Amazon for $179, marked down from the standard price of $209.99. That works out to a savings of $30.99 from the 15% discount which is the lowest we've ever seen at Amazon.

That run each morning or trips to the weight room at the hotel might lead to some muscle soreness. Sleeping in an uncomfortable position on the plane can also lead to a sore back. For these reasons and more, it's smart to pack along a portable massage gun and the TheraGun Mini is one of the best in the business.

The TheraGun Mini clocks in at 30% lighter, smaller, and quieter compared to the original model which makes it a great vacation companion. Plus, the travel lock feature means it won't turn on randomly at the airport while it's stashed away in your luggage.

The Mini comes with three adjustable speeds, and the ergonomic grip is designed to make it easy to use. That'll come in handy when trying to soothe sore legs after getting in 20,000 steps. Another travel-friendly benefit of the TheraGun Mini is the 180 minutes of life before it'll need to recharge. But since recharging is done via USB-C cable, it's likely you packed one anyway.

If you tend to deal with sore muscles on vacation or are simply looking for a massage gun that can easily go into your gym bag, the TheraGun Mini is on sale at Amazon for $179 which is the lowest price we've ever seen.