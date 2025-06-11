The compact TheraGun Mini is under $180 at Amazon to soothe sore muscles (2025)

Home > Tech
Travel-ready for summer vacation.
By
Lauren Allain
Lauren Allain
Contributor
Lauren Allain is a freelance journalist covering deals at Mashable. She graduated from Western Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and holds an M.B.A from Webster Leiden. You can find more of her work online from publications including Reader’s Digest, U.S. News & World Report, Seattle Refined, and more. When she’s not writing, Lauren prefers to be outside hiking, bouldering, swimming, or searching for the perfect location for all three.
Read Full Bio
on
All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.
Credit: Therabody
Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication. Learn more about how we select deals.
SAVE $30.99: The black TheraGun Mini (3rd gen) is on sale at Amazon for $179, down from the normal price of $209.99. That's a 15% discount and the lowest we've seen at Amazon.
Credit: Therabody
TheraGun Mini (black, 3rd gen)
$179 at Amazon
$209.99 Save $30.99
Keeping to a routine while on vacation is sometimes impossible. That's especially true if you'll be crossing several time zones and dealing with jetlag once you arrive. But if your summer vacation plans involve keeping to your workout routine, you'll want to pack along this massage gun that's super portable and on sale.
As of April 28, the Theragun Mini (black, 3rd gen) is on sale at Amazon for $179, marked down from the standard price of $209.99. That works out to a savings of $30.99 from the 15% discount which is the lowest we've ever seen at Amazon.
SEE ALSO:
That run each morning or trips to the weight room at the hotel might lead to some muscle soreness. Sleeping in an uncomfortable position on the plane can also lead to a sore back. For these reasons and more, it's smart to pack along a portable massage gun and the TheraGun Mini is one of the best in the business.
The TheraGun Mini clocks in at 30% lighter, smaller, and quieter compared to the original model which makes it a great vacation companion. Plus, the travel lock feature means it won't turn on randomly at the airport while it's stashed away in your luggage.
Related Stories
- The best fitness trackers you can buy in 2025: From smartwatches to rings
- Oura Ring 4 review: It's got this edge over Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Ring
- Asus, of all brands, might have a real Apple Watch competitor
- Samsung Galaxy Ring review: I wore it for 7 days and it upstaged my Apple Watch Series 9
- Is the Peloton App worth it if you don't own the bike? We tested it to find out.
Mashable Deals
Want more hand-picked deals from our shopping experts?
Sign up for the Mashable Deals newsletter.
By clicking Sign Me Up, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Thanks for signing up!
The Mini comes with three adjustable speeds, and the ergonomic grip is designed to make it easy to use. That'll come in handy when trying to soothe sore legs after getting in 20,000 steps. Another travel-friendly benefit of the TheraGun Mini is the 180 minutes of life before it'll need to recharge. But since recharging is done via USB-C cable, it's likely you packed one anyway.
If you tend to deal with sore muscles on vacation or are simply looking for a massage gun that can easily go into your gym bag, the TheraGun Mini is on sale at Amazon for $179 which is the lowest price we've ever seen.
Topics Fitness Tech Fitness Equipment
Lauren Allain
Contributor
Lauren Allain is a freelance journalist covering deals at Mashable. She graduated from Western Washington University with a B.A. in journalism and holds an M.B.A from Webster Leiden. You can find more of her work online from publications including Reader’s Digest, U.S. News & World Report, Seattle Refined, and more. When she’s not writing, Lauren prefers to be outside hiking, bouldering, swimming, or searching for the perfect location for all three.
Recommended For You
Amazon deal of the day: Another $50 price drop on the M4 MacBook Air? Yes, please.
You can also slash up to $100 off the Sonos Ace headphones, Theragun Mini, M3 iPad Air, and Fitbit Sense 2.
By Christina Buff
The muscle-restoring TheraGun Prime massage gun is $70 off at Amazon and Best Buy
Deep muscle massage is now travel-ready.
By Lauren Allain
The adorable new Shark NeverChange Compact Pro air purifier is already 20% off at Amazon
Get better protection from pollen, germs, smoke, dust, and more.
By Lauren Allain
Snag a Merach rowing machine at Amazon for 40% off and get ready for summer paddles
A full-body fitness machine for under $180.
By Lauren Allain
Time for a new tablet? Get $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
Plus, get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds3 with your purchase.
By Brittany Vincent
Trending on Mashable
NYT Connections hints today: Clues, answers for April 29, 2025
Everything you need to solve 'Connections' #688
By Mashable Team
NYT Strands hints, answers for April 29
Every hint, nudge and outright answer you need to complete today's NYT Strands puzzle.
By Mashable Team
Wordle today: Answer, hints for April 29, 2025
Here are some tips and tricks to help you find the answer to "Wordle" #1409.
By Mashable Team
NYT Connections Sports Edition today: Hints and answers for April 29
Everything you need to solve Connections Sports Edition #218.
By Mashable Team
Jon Stewart gives a brutal assessment of Trump's first 100 days on 'The Daily Show'
"Trump is so arrogant. He thinks the leverage is his. It's ours. We, the people."
By Sam Haysom
The biggest stories of the day delivered to your inbox.
These newsletters may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. By clicking Subscribe, you confirm you are 16+ and agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Thanks for signing up. See you at your inbox!