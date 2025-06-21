The Cool Men’s Brand Behind Pedro Pascal’s Viral ‘The Last of Us’ Jacket Offers Plenty More Apocalypse-Ready Styles for Spring (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The Last of Us‘ long-awaited second season has finally arrived — and with it, an unlikely style icon.

When the TV adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game debuted in 2023, Pedro Pascal’s Joel dons a utilitarian trucker jacket — and a broken Lum-Tec watch that’s long-discontinued — that survives an epic trek with teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through a Cordyceps-infected country. The tough outerwear was none other than Flint and Tinder’s flanned-lined waxed trucker jacket, which was featured in the show’s promo images and quickly sold out throughout the first season. Costume designer Cynthia Ann Summers was also nominated for a Creative Arts Emmy nomination for creating the post-apocalyptic wardrobes.

Following Joel’s viral fashion moment, the Emmy-winning series teamed with Wrangler on a denim capsule that embodies the character’s Americana aesthetic in season two. And for fans who want to replicate his exact mopey dad style, Flint and Tinder’s trucker (in the same Field Tan color seen onscreen) is back in stock for $298 in a variety of sizes and colors at online retailer Huckberry, the menswear brand’s parent company.

Available in classic and tall fits, the durable piece is made in the USA from weather-resistant waxed 7-oz. sailcloth, a 100 percent canvas fabric coated in Martexin wax that’s made by New Jersey-based Fairfield Textiles. The brand notes that it’s similar to “selvedge denim or finely tanned leather [and] will only get better with age.”

The garment’s exterior can be re-waxed to ensure rain and other liquids keep rolling right off, and the waxed on both sides for “warmth and insulation,” per Huckberry. The body and sleeves are lined with a soft, striped blanket lining for comfort, and the jacket is finished with exterior and interior pockets.

The silhouette offers “a traditional trucker fit that hits right at your hip,” and the brand recommends sizing up if you plan on wearing extra layers underneath. It comes in sizes XS to 3XL in the classic fit or M to 4XL in the tall length. Wool-lined and hooded versions are also available.

Flint and Tinder also makes denim trucker jackets alongside other pieces fit for surviving a fungal-powered apocalypse, including cargo shorts (for stowing away all of your pocket-sized weaponry), waffle overshirts (for layering in those chilly Wyoming winters), hemp henleys (for those balmier nights) and long-sleeved flannel button-downs (for making an impression at your next New Year’s thing). There are plenty of options if you don’t anticipate encountering a clicker or runner, such as embroidered camp collar shirts, ribbed sweater polos and seersucker blazers, to name a few.

The well-priced label’s other goods range from $18 for military spec socks and $38 for vintage-washed T-shirts to $798 for a suede and shearling jacket.

The Last of Us season two premiered on April 13, and new episodes air on HBO and stream on Max every Sunday until the finale on May 25. In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, the series stars Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley alongside newcomers Young Mazino, Isabela Merced, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Wright and Kaitlyn Dever.

See all of the colorways below, and shop the jacket before it sells out again online ahead this Sunday’s latest episode at huckberry.com.

