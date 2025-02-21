The Coolest Nail Trends You Need to Know in 2025 (2025)

Jump to: Mocha Mousse Nails

Dark, Short Nails

Velvet Nails

Russian Manicures

Blooming Designs

Soft Neutrals

Abstract Patterns

Subtle Metallic Accents

Layered Nail Art

What's on the menu for nail art in 2025? We're so glad you asked. To stay ahead of the curve—and understand the big color and design trends about to happen—we spoke to nail artist and industry expert Mazz Hanna. Hanna has her finger on the pulse of what's inspiring in the world of nails across tone, texture, and general vibes. Here, we break down the top manicure trends on the rise in 2025 and the polishes you need to get each look. Whether you like your nails short and bold or shaped to an almond tip and glossed with a barely-there pink, you'll find a manicure trend that will suit your taste, and maybe push you beyond your comfort zone.

Mocha Mousse Nails

At this point, you've probably heard about Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s 2025 color of the year. According to Hanna, the warm, creamy brown is a "versatile neutral" that will become a staple in nail salons. "Mocha Mousse feels grounded and comforting," she explains, "making it a natural fit for a year focused on simplicity and warmth."

Get the look: Dazzle Dry Broadway Beige

Dark, Short Nails

Complement your short, rounded nails with a dark and nuanced polish shade, like deep red, espresso, or navy. "Darker tones are rich and sophisticated, so this trend is ideal for anyone who wants a polished look without long extensions," says Hanna. "This trend is perfect for 2025 because it’s modern and elevated but still practical."

Get the look: Manucurist Red Cherry

Manucurist Red Cherry $14 at manucurist.com A timeless cherry red nail polish from the Green™ range.A must-have. Classic and elegant, it's THE perfect red.

Velvet Nails

Velvet nails and magnetic gels will continue their rise this year. People will gravitate toward them "for their soft shimmer that moves with the light," Hanna says. "It’s a great choice for anyone wanting a little extra shine without heavy embellishments."

Get the look: Gelcare Oyster Velvet

Gel Care Oyster Velvet $22 at gelcare.com This unique polish features particles that come to life with the stroke of a magnet. See the instructions below on how to use this product.

Russian Manicures

Beauty fans are more than ever prioritizing manicure quality, durability, and longevity. Hanna suggests the demand for Russian manicures and cuticle care will continue to grow. "Russian manicures focus on precision, offering an immaculate finish and longer-lasting results," Hanna explains. These techniques ensure nails look groomed and flawless, appealing to those who value durability and minimal upkeep." With this trend, simple, single-color nail art looks great. For example, a glossy sable brown that will last for weeks.

Get the look: Olive and June CN

Blooming Designs

Blooming gel polishes—which create a custom watercolor effect on the nails—are rising in popularity. "This technique is perfect for aura nails, marbled effects, or soft floral patterns, offering endless possibilities with just a few adjustments in color or layering," explains Hanna. "The creativity and versatility of blooming gel designs make them an ideal choice for 2025’s focus on self-expression."

Get the look: Gelcare Blooming Gel

Gelcare Blooming Gel $20 at Revolve A gel polish like no other, developed by top-notch artists specifically for easy at-home use. Drop any color onto this product and watch it bloom!

Soft Neutrals

Even softer than light mocha tones, light, nuanced shades like beige, muted pink, and taupe are becoming increasingly popular. "They pair effortlessly with minimal looks and more intricate designs, making them a great option for any occasion," says Hanna. "As understated beauty continues to dominate, these shades offer a classic look."

Get the look: Dazzle Dry in Cashmere Taupe

Abstract Patterns

Bold, artistic, abstract patterns are fun and highly customizable to suit any style. "The individuality and creative freedom that abstract patterns provide make them a perfect fit for 2025’s focus on personal style," says Hanna. We love this "witchy tarot" set designed by nail artist Hang Nguyen, which is painted on a sheer neutral-pink base.

Get the look: OPI Bubble Bath

Subtle Metallic Accents

A line of glitter or chrome can immediately elevate a manicure, especially when done subtly. "Metallic accents add just the right amount of edge," says Hanna. "They’re easy to pair with other trends, like minimal nail art or bold color blocking, making them endlessly versatile."

Get the look: Essie Summit of Style

Layered Nail Art

Layered nail art mixes textures, colors, and finishes to create depth and dimension. "Techniques like chrome overlays, translucent layers, and tiny accents give nails a look that feels rich and complex," says Hanna. "With 2025 leaning toward more experimental designs, this trend is ideal for those who love to push boundaries with their nail art." The first thing you need is a builder gel. From there, you can have fun with add-ons.

Get the look: ORLY Builder In A Bottle