The Cow & Gate range (2025)

Cow & Gate has over 100 years of experience in formula feeding.

Cow & Gate fully supports the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation that infants should be exclusively breastfed for the first six months of life and continued breast-feeding up to two years and beyond, combined with the safe introduction of appropriate complementary foods. However, when parents cannot or choose not to breastfeed, Cow & Gate offers a range of products formulated to an infant’s specific stage.