The Crime K-Drama That's Perfect For Fans Of Netflix's Mindhunter - SlashFilm (2025)

"Mindhunter" is one of Netflix's most popular and acclaimed original series, as fans are still holding out hope that the psychological crime thriller will get a season 3. While executive producer and director David Fincher has cast doubt on these prospects, there are plenty of similar thrillers to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. One genre that K-dramas, aka South Korean scripted television programming, are particularly prolific in are crime thrillers. And one K-drama that stands above the rest as being notably thematically and tonally similar to "Mindhunter" is "Stranger" (which, just like the Netflix series, premiered in 2017).

Also known as "The Forest of Secrets" in some territories, "Stranger" has criminal prosecutor Hwang Si-mok (Cho Seung-woo) team up with police detective Han Yeo-jin (Bae Doona) for an investigation. As the pair look into a grisly murder, they discover the case involves deep corruption within the prosecutors' office and an unscrupulous business conglomerate (or chaebol). As a unique wrinkle in their partnership, Si-mok was left unable to feel basic empathy after undergoing surgery to correct his hypersensitivity to sound, impacting his social awareness. "Stranger" received a second season in 2020 along with a spin-off in 2024 titled "Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard," which follows a different criminal prosecutor.

Apart from both shows being crime procedurals, there are also some thematic links between "Stranger" and "Mindhunter" that audiences will appreciate.