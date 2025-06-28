The dating history of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas as pair sparks dating speculation (2025)

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been seen out and about in London, fuelling reports that they have a budding, and unlikely, romance.

Whether idle tabloid gossip or the beginnings of a relationship, the Mail has published photos of the actress getting out of the Mission Impossible star’s helicopter.

It is understood they had flown back from Spain together in the chopper, and this comes after they were photographed eating dinner together in London’s Soho on Valentine’s Day.

On that occasion, they were mobbed by fans and were required to pose for selfies. This latest escapade was a more private affair, and de Armas was pictured with her two dogs.

Cruise, 62, wore a white polo shirt under a pea coat with dark trousers. He was seen hanging off a plane in the most recent trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which comes out on May 23.

De Armas, 36, carrying her smaller dog Elvis and holding her larger pet Salsa. Her next film, Ballerina, comes out a few weeks later on June 6 and is part of the John Wick franchise.

It is unclear if the two have been hanging out socially, to discuss future film projects, or if indeed they are actually dating.

Here is who they have previously been attached to.

The dating history of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas as pair sparks dating speculation (2)

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were married for six years

AFP via Getty Images

Tom Cruise

While his choice of film has been safe in recent years, Cruise’s personal life has been the subject of more controversial speculation.

He has been married three times; to Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990 and Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, before being married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012.

He has had three children - including Suri with Holmes. His third wife said that she had left the marriage with concerns that her daughter might come under the influence of Cruise’s Scientology beliefs. “That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” Holmes said of the divorce period in 2012.

Over the years, Cruise has also been romantically linked to Vanilla Sky co-star Penelope Cruz, and he was said to have dated her from 2001 until 2004.

More recently, Cruise has been attached to Russian influencer Elsina Khayrova, whom he is said to have dated for a period in 2023 and 2024 before finding they were “not compatible”.

The dating history of Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas as pair sparks dating speculation (7)

Ana de Armas has been married once before

Getty Images

Ana de Armas

De Armas has been married once to the Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013.

The Cuban actress was only 22 when she tied the knot and it came well before her Hollywood breakthrough in the late 2010s.

She dated Ben Affleck after meeting the actor while filming Deep Water in 2019. They are said to have split up in 2021.

