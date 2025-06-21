The Democrats need a new opposition strategy - MinnPost (2025)

Well Democrats, what’s so damn difficult about opposing Trump and MAGA? In the latest MSNBC Insights Survey, 60% of respondents rated Democratic Party response to Trump as ineffective, which is likely a reason the protests at town halls and online forums are so vigorous. He dominates the narrative by the hour with deceptions, exaggerations, outright lies and lawless decisions. He rarely provides meaningful evidence for his assertions, and he demonstrates little interest in effective or legal change or empathy for those affected by his decisions. Despite his many and obvious failings, his ten-week blitzkrieg has been remarkably successful. Without a coherent and focused response from the opposition, he wins the news cycle and feeds red meat to the MAGA crowd, amply aided by right-wing media.

To quote Bob Dylan: “I feel a change comin’ on/And the fourth part of the day’s gone.” My deep fear is that the change that’s comin’ on is the desecration of our republic. My greatest hope is that the change that’s comin’ on is a new strategy by the opposition.

See Also Entergy Texas names Abby Weaver vice president of business operations and strategy

I propose a two-pronged opposition strategy: a whistleblower and a visionary.

First, take a page out of the Trump playbook and find a Musk of our own, not a current politician and someone who has excellent communication skills. This whistleblower is omnipresent daily to call out the lies and misinformation and label the lawlessness. So, Trump appears on FOX News for a softball interview to teach his followers how to mimic his talking points on one day. The next day, the Democratic whistleblower is all over social media and news outlets, fact-checking and correcting. Imagine a Pete Buttigieg-type, who understands government and politics and can critique and challenge with specifics. This must be a pleasant person with a telegenic smile who exudes empathy and patriotism while unambiguously calling out lies and deceptions. Good on TV is a prerequisite.

Second, choose a leader who casts a vision for a country governed wisely and well, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and in line with democratic values. This is the person who extols the virtues of diversity, equity and inclusion and tells the failed history of America First by uplifting the benefits of American leadership in the global community. The vision-caster is not someone auditioning for office but is someone who captivates audiences and calls them to direct action to make the country safer, healthier, wealthier and wiser by sound policies and uncompromising principles. The visionary gives us talking points of our own to counter the Trump talking points. Imagine a Michelle Obama-type who speaks from head and heart and inspires audiences to believe in “a more perfect union” for this multi-cultural and multi-ethnic country we call home. The visionary does not beat around the bush on climate change but promotes decisive and specific actions to counter the effects of severe weather, for example. A compelling vision is a necessary companion to withering critiques.

Let current politicians fight back inside the bureaucracies where they reside. Governors like Newsom, Pritzker, and Walz are now explaining how to win back voters. Senators like Sanders, Murphy, Booker, Kelly and my Sens. Klobuchar and Smith are pushing back forcefully, as are Reps. Raskin and Ocasio-Cortez and former members Kinzinger and Cheney. Attorneys General like Keith Ellison and Leticia James are promoting legal strategies. These are all helpful, but not as effective as they could be when buttressed by a whistleblower and a visionary. Voters need to have a crystal-clear understanding of the mission, vision, goals and priorities of the national Democratic Party.

Sadly, I fear that the party will be hard-pressed to name a whistleblower and a visionary without long debates and protracted discussions. One more speech on the floor of the Senate with few members in the room is not what’s needed. One more politician’s interview on “Meet the Press” may be necessary, but it is not sufficient. What happened to “the fierce urgency of now?” Can the party move quickly to enable credible leaders to articulate the dream of a just, safe and healthy world (visionary) and castigate the direction we are now headed (whistleblower)?

The democracy train is barreling down the wrong track at full speed, Democrats, and not far down the line the bridge over the ravine has been washed out. You need to divert the train soon by both crash warnings and a beautiful vision of the train enroute to “purple mountain majesties above the fruited plain.”

As Shakespeare wrote, “Action is eloquence.”

James Pence, of Alexandria, is a retired college professor and former academic dean who now consults with nonprofits on planning and fundraising.

Related