THE DEVIL LOCOMOTIVE (2025)

An image of Entity 666 taken by an M.E.G. researcher. Current whereabouts of said researcher are unknown, it is concluded the subject had succumbed into being one of the numerous victims Entity 666 possesses.

Entity 666 is an entity categorized regularly, excluding numerical value; there are believed to be numerous Entity 666's, though this is — to date — unconfirmed. No multiple cases of two or more people entering Entity 666's interior in separate locations at the same time had ever been reported. It is theorized that Entity 666 is not the locomotive itself but rather a sentient host that manifests and controls each of these locomotives.

Description [ ]

Entity 666, otherwise known as "The Death Locomotive", is a substantially treacherous entity possessing the appearance of a standard American electrical locomotive measuring approximately 50 kilometers in length. Extensive research and examinations/analysis have proven Entity 666 does not possess such machines and equipment to retain its stability and functionality, nor does it include any locomotive drivers or anyone to supervise the train under consistent circumstances. Unorthodoxly, any endeavors on damaging the train itself, ranging from scratches to explosions, had consistently been proven ineffective and a dissipation of energy, resources, and time.

At random times, a soft — or more erratically — melancholy symphony played by specifically 2 musical instruments — the saxophone or the piano — can be heard in the background echoing for what seems to be an infinite space of darkness. This music, along with the echoes, increases in volume the closer one gets to the farthest part of the locomotive. The source of this musical is unknown; it is approximately 5 meters from the end of the train, but the potential device that may be the source has yet to be discovered.

While most typical locomotives are stationed on a railway, Entity 666 is mostly positioned in a desolated location of nothingness, most likely the Void. Its interior gave the impression that it was fixed in place, stuck in one place in the middle of its location, hanging from a hook of some sort. Nevertheless, past endeavors in investigating this anomaly had determined the locomotive itself is frankly plummeting into the deep void below, indistinguishable from every object that succumbs to falling to the Void. It is theorized that the interior of the train possesses a separate gravity from the outside to minimize the ubiquitous falling sensation one usually gets in an elevator or an airplane. Peculiarly, the noise of clunking usually heard from other locomotives can be heard despite Entity 666's tendency to not run on railway tracks quite often.

The Subway [ ]

An image of the Subway

The Subway is an anomalous spatial location existing within the inaccessible regions of the Void. It is secluded from any other sites in the Backrooms; however, it may possess a conjunction with the Metro, possibly meaning a consistent endeavor on entering this location, as any known procedures on entering this isolated anomaly are inconsistent. Its architecture overall remains consistent, with its cylindrical curving space and the railway tracks habitually positioned on the right-hand side upon entering the subway itself. The walls of the interior of this subway are covered with random advertisements, which do not seem to be dictated by a filter, resulting in abnormal or inappropriate images for a typical advertisement. The characters and letters that might appear seem to be nonsensical gibberish or are written in unknown languages.

The Subway was ascertained to be the home of Entity 666, as most departures occur in this location. Most cases of surviving victims had stated the transition of transporting from their previous position to the Subway is smooth; a proportion of these persons had specified they had not noticed the transition between each space due to it being remarkably smooth.

Behaviors [ ]

A theorized stairwell in Level 666 leading to Entity 666's interior alternative to the usual exit to Level 404.

Entity 666's behavior has been determined to stay consistent (apart from the stages) within each case of its appearance, only deviating minorly. Entity 666 possesses the ability to materialize on any level, excluding the Main Nine, despite their appearance and architecture, which do not seem appropriate for Entity 666's appearance. Common examples of this case are the sudden transition between two different spaces or the entity itself appearing in a location that does not seem possible, such as the ceiling or haphazardly floating in the sky if said level takes place in an outdoor area or an expansive complex.

The justifications for Entity 666 avoiding levels that fall under the Main Nine category are undetermined and are currently under investigation; it is more likely to encounter Entity 666 as the level is assigned a higher number. Regardless, this does not address the fact that on occasion some levels might possess more traffic than others, disregarding the number it is commissioned. It is assumed the amount of traffic these levels bear is quite likely the circumstance, and it is possible Entity 666 simply possesses a grudge against wanderers for attempting to further study its behavior and biology.

Stages [ ]

Stages are the entity's endeavor to terrorize and exterminate any wanderer, entity, subject, or living thing inside of its interior. Distinguishable from the previous mention of its behavior on which levels it prefers to linger, the termination stage is inconsistent and unpredictable, resulting in difficulty in maintaining an accurate description and summarization of it. Nevertheless, the initial stages are distinctive from the killing process; they are foreseeable, and information is more abundant on these particular stages.

Initialization [ ]

Initialization is conspicuously the stage in which the entity itself commences its usual process. If a doomed soul unwittingly enters a location in which Entity 666 is present, a voice with its gender depending on the subject's sexuality will be heard by the said victim; a technique for the entity to lure wanderers into its "nest", or as previously mentioned, "the Subway". At any given time a wanderer attempts to bring and consume their supplies, they will disappear instantaneously without the respective wanderer realizing.

Termination [ ]

Termination is Entity 666 in its most hostile state; it knows it bears its next victims' whereabouts. Entity 666 will begin tormenting the subject in any endeavor possible, regardless of its properties or the risk of destroying itself in the process. However, there is a limitation that Entity 666 possesses, which is the infeasibility to summon or spawn entities to torment the said victim. The termination procedure begins 5 minutes to 6 hours after the victim's entry. Any survivors of the termination stage will be met with the misfortune of falling eternally into the Void without any escape.

Hibernation [ ]

If, in the case of Entity 666 hurts itself, it will advance to the next theorized stage. Hibernation is a process in which Entity 666 navigates through certain locations to uncover a place to hide. These locations are — precedently — yet to be discovered; numerous unconfirmed locations that possess a chance of being a hibernation site for Entity 666 had been previously discovered. It is assumed that this process is part of the entity's endeavor to fix itself and recover from the injuries it might have sustained during the termination stage.

Biology [ ]

An image of Entity 666's husk found in Level 95.

Entity 666 possesses an external architecture and overall appearance similar to other typical locomotives. It bears an existing design that one cannot possibly distinguish from the ones in normal reality. Regardless, on occasion, several abnormal geometries the train possesses can alter the perception of a wanderer on the train itself. The overall shape of the locomotive is odd and is not dictated by its counterparts in the Frontrooms, meaning it does not possess an irregular long rectangular shape.

Its inner parts, however, are comprised of inconsistently placed organs with no particular structure or consistent placement of the organ systems usually required for living organisms to survive and live. Its blood is indistinguishable from that of a human, a dark red and dense liquid that does not seem to run in any veins; it simply loads the rest of the space remaining, with the majority of the space being overwhelmed by these organs. Any further studies of the interior of the entity remain halted due to the limited sections of Entity 666's body that possess an exposed interior.

Shedding [ ]

Entity 666, by unknown means, often sheds its exterior parts, comparable to a tarantula or a snake. Recurrently, these husks appear in random locations in the Backrooms; however, due to the entity's tendency to avoid levels with lower numbers, it is more common to encounter these "husks" on these specific sites. These husks are assumed to be the entity's "skin," and it is entirely made of metal and other materials that a locomotive might be made of. It does not possess any interior designs; it is mostly empty inside, with ashes from what seems to be of human origin carpeting the floor of the abandoned locomotive, or its "husk".

Discovery & Additional Information [ ]

An image of the oldest Entity 666's husk taken in 1964.

The exact discovery of "Entity 666" is unknown; however, records of its existence date back to the 1920s. The initial discovery of Entity 666 is vague; nevertheless, it was previously a steam engine locomotive as an alternative to the present appearance of the entity itself as an electrical train to match with the current time period.

Information [ ]

The abundance of information present on this page is available due to several drone expeditions done by multiple groups, in addition to contributions made by sacrificing damned souls noble sacrifices made by many selfless individuals.

Below is a list of all confirmed expeditions by numerous groups:

M.E.G. , 152 drone expeditions and 17 human; The main source of information was gathered by expeditions done by the respective group.



K.R.O. , 70 drone expeditions and 11 human; Originally classified as an object, Kauer studied the entity's biology and effects that was previously known as Object 666. Most biology features of the entity originated from the group's effort.



B.E.O. , 33 drone expeditions and 2 human; Contributed to gather information about its most common whereabouts and its behavior.

