The Different Types Of Eyeliner & How To Use It (2025 Epic Guide) (2025)

When it comes to makeup, one of the most versatile products is eyeliner. It can be used to create a variety of looks, from subtle and natural to bold and dramatic. However, with so many different types of eyeliner available, it can be difficult to know which one to choose and how to use it properly. In this article, I will be discussing the different types of eyeliner and how to use them to achieve your desired look.

Today, I’m sharing EVERYTHING (and I do mean everything!), when it comes to the beloved eyeliner, including the different types of eyeliner, how to apply eyeliner, eyeliner tips based on your eye shape, and more! So, let’s begin!

The different types of eyeliner products When it comes to eyeliners, there are various types available in the market. Each type has its own unique features that make it suitable for different occasions, eye shapes, and personal preferences. In this section, I will be discussing the different types of eyeliners and their uses. Pencil Eyeliner Pencil eyeliner is one of the most common types of eyeliners. It is easy to use, and it comes in a variety of colors. It is perfect for creating a natural look or a smudged effect. You can sharpen it to a fine point for a precise line or use the side of the pencil for a thicker line. It is also great for tightlining the upper waterline of your eye. Gel Eyeliner Gel eyeliner is a semi-solid, gel-like consistency that comes in a pot or a tube. It is perfect for creating a bold, dramatic look. It is smudge-proof and long-lasting, making it ideal for a night out or special occasions. It can be applied with a brush for a precise line or smudged out for a softer look.

Liquid Eyeliner Liquid eyeliner comes in a tube with a brush applicator. It is perfect for creating a sharp, precise line. It is available in a variety of colors and finishes, including matte, glossy, and metallic. It is great for creating a winged or cat-eye look. Cream Eyeliner Cream eyeliner is similar to gel eyeliner but has a creamier texture. It is easy to apply and blend, making it perfect for creating a smoky eye. It comes in a pot or a tube and can be applied with a brush or your fingers.

Felt-tip Eyeliner Felt-tip eyeliner is a liquid eyeliner with a felt tip applicator. It is easy to use and perfect for creating a precise line. It is available in a variety of colors and finishes. Kohl Eyeliner Kohl eyeliner is a soft, smudgy pencil that is perfect for creating a smoky eye. It is available in black and brown and can be used on the waterline or as a base for other eyeliners.

Waterproof Eyeliner Waterproof eyeliner is perfect for hot and humid weather or for a day at the beach or pool. It is smudge-proof and long-lasting, making it ideal for all-day wear.

Colored Eyeliner Colored eyeliner is a fun way to add a pop of color to your look. It is available in a variety of colors and finishes, including matte, metallic, and glitter.

Metallic Eyeliner Metallic eyeliner is perfect for adding a touch of glamour to your look. It is available in a variety of colors and finishes, including gold, silver, and bronze.

Marker Eyeliner Marker eyeliner is a liquid eyeliner with a marker-like applicator. It is easy to use and perfect for creating a precise line. It is available in a variety of colors and finishes. Stamp Eyeliner Stamp eyeliner is a liquid eyeliner with a stamp applicator. It is perfect for creating a winged or cat-eye look. It is available in a variety of sizes and shapes. Dual-Ended Eyeliner Dual-ended eyeliner is perfect for creating a variety of looks. It usually comes with a pencil eyeliner on one end and a liquid or gel eyeliner on the other. Smudge-Proof Eyeliner Smudge-proof eyeliner is perfect for creating a smoky eye that stays put. It is available in a variety of colors and finishes, including matte and metallic. There are various types of eyeliners available in the market, each with its own unique features. It is important to choose the type that suits your personal preferences, eye shape, and occasion.

How to Apply Eyeliner As someone who has experimented with different eyeliner styles, I have learned a few tips and tricks that can make applying eyeliner easier and more effective. Here are some steps to follow when applying liquid eyeliner, as well as some general tips for applying eyeliner. How to Apply Liquid Eyeliner Step-by-Step Start with clean, dry eyelids. If you have oily eyelids, you may want to use an eyeshadow primer to help the eyeliner stay in place. Shake the liquid eyeliner well before use. This will help ensure that the product is evenly distributed. Begin at the inner corner of your eye and draw a thin line along your upper lash line. Use short, light strokes to create a smooth line. Once you have reached the outer corner of your eye, you can choose to stop there or create a winged or cat eye look. To create a winged or cat eye, draw a line from the outer corner of your eye towards the end of your eyebrow. Then, draw a line from the tip of that line back towards your lash line, creating a triangle shape. Fill in the triangle with the eyeliner and connect it to your lash line. If you make a mistake, don’t worry! You can use a cotton swab or a pointed Q-tip dipped in makeup remover to clean up any smudges or mistakes.

Tips for Applying Eyeliner Experiment with different eyeliner styles to find what works best for you. Some popular styles include winged eyeliner, smokey eye, floating eyeliner, and graphic design.

If you want to try a more dramatic eyeliner look, consider using glittery eyeliner or trying some of the more crazy eyeliner styles, like peacock eyeliner or short-winged eyeliner.

When applying eyeliner, it can be helpful to use a magnifying mirror and a steady hand. If you need extra stability, you can rest your elbow on a flat surface while applying eyeliner.

If you’re new to applying eyeliner, start with a pencil eyeliner or a gel eyeliner. These are easier to control and can help you get used to the process before moving on to liquid eyeliner.

Don’t be afraid to play around with color! While black eyeliner is a classic look, you can also try brown, grey, or even colored eyeliner to add some variety to your makeup routine.

Apply your mascara AFTER applying your eyeliner Overall, applying eyeliner takes practice and patience. With these tips and step-by-step instructions, you can create a variety of eyeliner looks and find what works best for you.

Types of Eyeliner Brushes: When it comes to eyeliner, the right brush can make all the difference. Here are some of the most common types of eyeliner brushes and their uses: Angled Eyeliner Brush An angled eyeliner brush is a must-have for creating a winged eyeliner look. The angled bristles make it easy to create a precise line and flick at the outer corner of the eye. This brush is also great for creating a subtle smoky eye look by blending the liner into the lash line. Shop: Brush Flat Eyeliner Brush A flat eyeliner brush is perfect for creating a bold, graphic line. The flat shape allows for a smooth, even application of the liner, and the bristles can be used to create a thick or thin line. This brush is also great for applying gel eyeliner. Shop: Brush See Also How To Apply Eye Liner Bent Eyeliner Brush A bent eyeliner brush is ideal for creating a precise line along the lash line. The bent shape allows for easy application, even in hard-to-reach areas. This brush is also great for creating a dramatic cat-eye look. Shop: Brush Smudge Eyeliner Brush A smudge eyeliner brush is perfect for creating a smoky eye look. The soft bristles allow for easy blending of the liner, creating a smudged effect. This brush is also great for applying eyeshadow along the lower lash line. Shop: Brush Pointed Eyeliner Brush A pointed eyeliner brush is perfect for creating a fine, delicate line. The pointed tip allows for precise application, making it great for creating a subtle, natural look. This brush is also great for applying eyeliner to the inner corner of the eye. Shop: Brush Overall, choosing the right eyeliner brush can make all the difference in achieving your desired look. Experiment with different brush types and find the one that works best for you.

How to Remove Eyeliner Removing eyeliner can be a hassle, especially if you’re using a waterproof or long-lasting formula. Here are some tips on how to remove eyeliner effectively: Makeup Remover Tips Use a gentle makeup remover: Look for a makeup remover that is specifically designed for eye makeup. These removers are usually gentle and won’t irritate your eyes. Avoid using harsh soaps or face washes, as they can be too harsh for the delicate skin around your eyes. Use a cotton pad or swab: Apply the makeup remover to a cotton pad or swab and gently wipe away the eyeliner. Don’t rub too hard, as this can cause irritation and redness. Use an oil-based makeup remover: If you’re using a waterproof or long-lasting eyeliner, use an oil-based makeup remover. These removers are more effective at breaking down the formula and removing it from your skin. Be patient: Removing eyeliner can take some time, especially if you’re using a long-lasting formula. Be patient and take your time, and don’t try to rush the process. Wash your face: After you’ve removed your eyeliner, wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any remaining makeup and dirt. Remember, it’s important to remove your eyeliner every night before you go to bed to prevent irritation and infection. By following these tips, you can remove your eyeliner quickly and easily, without causing any damage to your skin. If you love makeup tutorials, be sure to subscribe to my beauty youtube channel!

The different types of eyeliner products As someone who loves experimenting with makeup, I am always on the lookout for new eyeliner styles to try out. Here are some of my favorite types of eyeliner styles: Classic Winged Eyeliner This is a timeless and elegant look that never goes out of style. To achieve this look, I start by drawing a thin line along my upper lash line using a liquid or gel eyeliner. Then, I extend the line outward and upward at the outer corner of my eye to create a winged effect. I fill in the space between the wing and my lash line to complete the look. Smudged Eyeliner If you’re going for a more sultry, smoky look, smudged eyeliner is the way to go. I like to use a pencil eyeliner for this look, as it’s easier to blend and smudge. I start by drawing a thick line along my upper lash line, then use a small brush or my finger to smudge and soften the line. I also like to smudge a bit of eyeliner along my lower lash line for a more dramatic effect. Tightlining Tightlining is a technique where you apply eyeliner to the upper waterline of your eye to make your lashes look fuller and thicker. I like to use a pencil eyeliner for this technique, as it’s easier to apply to the waterline. To do this, I gently lift my upper eyelid and draw a thin line along the waterline. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of it, but once you do, it’s a great way to make your eyes pop. Double Winged Eyeliner If you’re feeling bold and adventurous, double winged eyeliner is a fun and unique look to try. To achieve this look, I start by drawing a classic winged eyeliner on my upper lash line. Then, I draw a second winged line above the first one, extending it slightly higher and curving it inward toward my eyelid crease. It takes a bit of skill and precision to get both wings even, but the end result is worth it. Colored Eyeliner If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your makeup look, colored eyeliner is a great way to do it. You can use a pencil, liquid, or gel eyeliner in any color you like. I like to use a bright blue or green eyeliner to make my eyes stand out. Just be sure to keep the rest of your makeup simple and neutral so that the colored eyeliner is the focal point of your look. Overall, there are so many different eyeliner styles to choose from, and it’s fun to experiment and try out new looks. Whether you prefer a classic winged eyeliner or a bold double winged look, there’s an eyeliner style out there for everyone.

Eyeliner for Different Eye Shapes As someone who has experimented with various eyeliner styles, I can attest that the right eyeliner can make all the difference in enhancing one’s eye shape. Here are some tips on how to use eyeliner for different eye shapes: Almond Eyes Almond eyes are considered the ideal eye shape and are characterized by a slightly pointed outer corner and a wider center. To enhance this shape, try a long-winged eyeliner look. Start with a thin line at the inner corner and gradually thicken it towards the outer corner. Extend the line slightly beyond the outer corner and angle it upwards to create a wing. Wide-Set Eyes Wide-set eyes have a larger space between them than the average eye shape. To bring them closer together, apply eyeliner along the entire upper lash line and the outer half of the lower lash line. Avoid lining the inner corners as this will make the eyes appear even further apart. Asymmetrical Eyes Asymmetrical eyes have different shapes or sizes. To create the illusion of symmetry, apply eyeliner along the entire upper lash line and the outer half of the lower lash line. Thicken the line towards the outer corner of the smaller eye to make it appear larger. Round Eyes Round eyes are characterized by a circular shape and a visible crease. To elongate this shape, apply eyeliner along the entire upper lash line and the outer half of the lower lash line. Create a wing at the outer corner and extend it slightly upwards to create the illusion of an almond shape. Big Eyes Big eyes are characterized by a larger size than the average eye shape. To enhance this shape, apply a thin line of eyeliner along the entire upper lash line and the outer half of the lower lash line. Avoid creating a wing as this will make the eyes appear even larger. Hooded Eyes Hooded eyes have a fold of skin that covers the crease, making the eyelid appear smaller. To enhance this shape, apply eyeliner along the entire upper lash line and the outer half of the lower lash line. Create a wing at the outer corner and extend it slightly upwards to create the illusion of a larger eye. Close-Set Eyes Close-set eyes have a smaller space between them than the average eye shape. To create the illusion of space, apply eyeliner along the entire upper lash line and the inner half of the lower lash line. Avoid lining the outer corners as this will make the eyes appear even closer together. Deep-Set Eyes Deep-set eyes are characterized by a prominent brow bone that sets the eyes back. To enhance this shape, apply eyeliner along the entire upper lash line and the outer half of the lower lash line. Create a wing at the outer corner and extend it slightly upwards to create the illusion of a larger eye. In conclusion, the right eyeliner can enhance any eye shape. Experiment with different styles and techniques to find the one that works best for you.

Frequently Asked Questions: Different types of eyeliner Does eyeliner makeup expire? Yes, eyeliner makeup does expire, and it is important to pay attention to the expiration date. Using expired eyeliner can lead to eye infections and other eye problems. The shelf life of eyeliner depends on the type of eyeliner. Here is a table that shows the typical shelf life of different types of eyeliners: Type of Eyeliner Shelf Life Liquid Eyeliner 3-6 months Gel Eyeliner 6-8 months Pencil Eyeliner 2 years It is important to note that these are just general guidelines, and it is always best to check the expiration date on the packaging. How to store eyeliner? Proper storage of eyeliner can help extend its shelf life. Here are some tips on how to store your eyeliner: Keep your eyeliner in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Always make sure the cap is tightly closed to prevent air from getting in.

Do not share your eyeliner with others to avoid the spread of bacteria.

Avoid storing your eyeliner in the bathroom as the humidity can cause it to dry out faster. What is the best eyeliner for beginners? For beginners, pencil eyeliner is usually the easiest to use as it provides more control and precision. Here are some tips on how to use pencil eyeliner: Sharpen the pencil before use to ensure a clean and precise line.

Start by drawing small dashes along the lash line and then connect them together.

Use short strokes to create a smooth line.

To create a smudged effect, use a smudging brush or your finger to blend the line. Overall, it is important to choose an eyeliner that works best for your skill level and personal preference. Experiment with different types of eyeliners to find the one that works best for you.

Pencil Eyeliner Gel Eyeliner Liquid Eyeliner Cream Eyeliner Felt-tip Eyeliner Kohl Eyeliner Waterproof Eyeliner Powder Eyeliner Metallic Eyeliner Glitter Eyeliner Marker Eyeliner Stamp Eyeliner Dual-Ended Eyeliner

When choosing an eyeliner type, it’s important to consider your skill level, the look you want to achieve, and your personal preferences. Experimentation is key, and don’t be afraid to try new things until you find the perfect eyeliner for you.

Remember to always remove your eyeliner before bed to avoid irritation or infection, and to store your eyeliner properly to prevent drying out or bacterial growth. With the right type of eyeliner and proper care, you can achieve any look you desire.