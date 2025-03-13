The Different Types of Nail Art | A Play Salon Guide (2025)



Nail Art has grown to be one of the most trending makeovers today which turns simple nail polish into pieces of artwork. Nail art style can be in simple and elegant designs depending on the fashion of the individual. Whether one likes to get their nails done by themselves or hire professionals, this guide will provide what you can expect with the versatile nail art available at all Play Salons. The right nail art style will provide you with a sense of confidence in keeping up with the trends.

Nail art is like a blank sheet of paper that you can freely paint on, with the shape reflecting one’s individuality, character, and manner of dressing. It does not matter if you are getting into Nail art for the first time. Even if you are a professional, there is always something that would capture your attention. Over time, the attractiveness of Nail art style as an added form of self-ornament has gained currency in this society.

Understanding the Basics

Before we delve into the different types of nail art, let’s cover some essential tools and techniques:

Base coat : Prevents the tips of your nails from chipping and uneven. This makes the polish stick better on the nails.

: Prevents the tips of your nails from chipping and uneven. This makes the polish stick better on the nails. Top coat : Seals the design. Does not allow chipping, and gives a shine.

: Seals the design. Does not allow chipping, and gives a shine. Cotton pads : To strip off the polish.

: To strip off the polish. Toothpick : For detailed designs.

: For detailed designs. Dotting tool : This is for making dots and circles.

: This is for making dots and circles. Striper brush : For thin lines and details the following steps should be followed.

: For thin lines and details the following steps should be followed. Nail art stickers or decals : And once again, for designs that are not extremely complex.

: And once again, for designs that are not extremely complex. Rhinestones: For adding sparkle.

Popular Nail Art styles

There are many types of Nail art designs: a French manicure with clean white tips or a Royal 3D design and many more. Here is a quick guide to captivating nail art styles.

1. Classic French Manicure

French manicure is one of the most popular Nail art styles. This timeless design is characterized by an unpainted nail plate of a light shade with a snow-white ending. The use of the two shades gives a professional look that makes it suitable for any occasion and with any cloth. Before painting the nails, it is recommended to put on a coat that will protect the nails in the process of French manicure. Next, using the white polish apply it at the tips of the nails, to avoid a droopy line make sure you follow the curve of the nails. Lastly, seal the design to a shiny tap by polishing it using a clear coat. This style is rather elegant and is characterized by having a nude or pink background with white tips that are as clean as freshly washed linen. It is very ideal for those who are looking for a stylish appearance.

The types of nail art design that beauticians apply at the salons are well trimmed such that the tips should be perfect and the base coat sheds a perfect layer. However, for a distinct change, many of the modern-day salons provide nails that are tipped with a different color altogether, not the conventional white. For instance, attending a wedding in the evening wearing a beautiful delicate gown with pink tips, having a French manicure, your pink tips will equal the gown.

2. Ombre Nails

Ombre nails are stunning designs that vary gradually from one color to another, like a painting. It is possible to apply this technique to any shade, from tender pastel ones to the most intense and vivid ones. For the low gradient, first, paint the nails with the faintest color you want on the tips. You should then take a makeup sponge and press it on the darker shade before it dries, so you mix it with the wet polish on top. Continued doing this until you get the gradient feel that you want. In the final stages apply a coat, to enclose the artwork. Pink and nude shades can be combined for a gradual shading effect on the fashion layout. Try laying down dark blues, purples, or intense reds and oranges for a bold statement. You can create your type of nail art design by experimenting with colors.

3. Negative Space Nail Art

Negative space nails are a simple form of Nail Art style that involves painting or filing away the nail bed. This involves leaving some parts of the nail surface untarnished while painting other parts. This allows for a stark-naked painted look. The first step in the attempt to attain the look of the negative space is applying a base color to your nails. Then, it is necessary to cover the zones that should remain untouched by using special tape or a nail art brush. Finally, prepare the nail polish color of your choice and paint the areas exposed by the tape, you can remove the tape itself or the brush after the paint has dried. At the last, you need to apply a final coat which will help to seal the design.

These nails can be designed into more than one shape and styled in more than one design. It can be basic lines or geometric shapes, flowers, and many other things. This style suits those people who do not like gaudy and bright items much but like a more strict and elegant appearance.

4. 3D Nail Art

3D Nail Art is one of the newest trends in nail designing. This style entails working various garnishes on the nails where short nails are studded with items like rhinestones, and beads. This can be done along with other short charms to make them look like they are three-dimensional. To create a 3D Nail Art design, you should apply a base color. Subsequently, you are supposed to use nail glue or an acrylic medium to fix the 3D elements on the surface of the nail. Salons have a variety of 3D elements and skilled technicians who can create intricate designs.

5. Glitter Nail Art

The application of glitter nails is elegant and beautiful making the nails look engaging. Regardless of the decision to go for a completely glittered nail or just a few line accents, this nail art style will attract attention. That is why to obtain a glitter nail look you have to apply a base coat to your nails. Next, apply a glitter lacquer or place the glitter pieces separately on the nail angling them appropriately. Finally, paint the design with the last layer of clear or any other favorable color to make the surface shiny and protect the structure. Glitter nail art is perfect to add shine and shimmer to festivals like Diwali, New Year, and Christmas.