The 'Dirty 15' percent: Some countries will take a harder hit from Trump's tariffs (2025)

President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 28, 2025.

President Donald Trump is about to announce his biggest batch of tariffs yet. And while major details about them are shrouded in mystery, one thing is clear: Some trade partners are about to feel a lot more pain than others.

Trump is set on Wednesday to unveil "reciprocal tariffs" against other countries that have their own duties on U.S. goods, or other policies that the White House considers unfair trade barriers. He has hyped up the kickoff date as America's "liberation day" and "the big one."

The plan has created significant uncertainty, and many of its core components — including the number of countries affected, how each country's tariff rate is being calculated, and which nations will be hardest hit — remain unclear.

While Trump has touted the new tariffs as the key to resetting America's economic relationship with the rest of the world, some in his administration have suggested a narrower focus on a handful of prime targets.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a Fox Business interview on March 18, singled out what he called the "Dirty 15."

He was referring to the 15% of nations that account for the bulk of U.S. trading volume while imposing hefty tariffs and other "non-tariff barriers" on U.S. goods.

Bessent did not name those countries.

Kevin Hassett, director of Trump's National Economic Council, said in a subsequent interview on the network that the administration is looking at 10 to 15 countries that account for America's "entire trillion-dollar trade deficit."

Hassett also did not name those countries. Data from the Commerce Department shows that in 2024, the U.S. had the highest goods trading deficit with China, followed by the European Union, Mexico, Vietnam, Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Canada, India, Thailand, Italy, Switzerland, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Austria and Sweden.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, in a notice seeking public comment as part of a review of unfair trade practices to be delivered to Trump by Monday, listed 21 countries in which it is "particularly interested."