The effect of the music-supported education program on the awareness and health beliefs of Roma women about cervical cancer and screening (2025)

Design

This study was conducted between June 2021- January 2022 in accordance with the single-blind randomized controlled pretest-posttest experimental research model. The study was reported using the Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT) stages and the TIDieR report.

Participants

The target population of the study consisted of Roma women between the ages of 30–65 who are registered to Yavuz Selim Family Health Center in Canik district of Samsun, where the majority of Roma citizens reside. With national population-based cervical cancer screenings in Turkiye, women in the 30–65 age group who do not show any signs of disease are screened with pap-smear and HPV-DNA testing every five years, free of charge [29]. The inclusion criteria were being married or having had or having a partner, being literate, having received no training on cervical cancer, not having been screened for cervical cancer before, not being pregnant or in the postpartum trimester, and having no communication barriers. Having had a problem with the cervix before and having had a hysterectomy operation before were the exclusion criteria. Not participating in the sessions of the music-supported education program once or more than once was also determined as the criteria for exclusion from the study.

Sample size

An analysis was performed in G*Power 3.1 program to determine the sample size of the study. Those with a perceived barriers to pap smear mean score of 27.59 ± 10.83 in the Health Belief Model Scale for Cervical Cancer and Pap Smear Test were assigned to the experimental group, while those with a mean score 20.74 ± 7.04 were assigned to the control group [30]. According to these values, the sample size was determined as 58 at 95% confidence interval, 5% error margin, and with an effect size of 0.97 and 95% power to represent the target population. Considering a possible data loss, the sample size was determined as 80. A pool of participants was created with the Roma women who applied to Yavuz Selim Family Health Center and who met the sample selection criteria. Randomization was performed using the website https://www.randomizer.org.

Blinding was achieved by randomly assigning Roma women to groups and by ensuring that they did not know which group they belonged to. In addition, the coded data were shared with the statistician as Data Set 1 and Data Set 2, and the statistician who performed the analysis was not told which data belonged to which group. In this way, statistician blinding was also ensured.

Data collection

Data were collected using the Personal Information Form and the Health Belief Model Scale for Cervical Cancer and Pap Smear Test.

Health belief model scale for cervical cancer and pap smear test

The scale was developed by Champion to assess Health Belief Model structures related to breast cancer and screening behavior. It was adapted for cervical cancer and screening by Güvenç et al. in 2010 and its validity and reliability studies were conducted. The Health Belief Model Scale for Cervical Cancer and Pap Smear Test consists of 35 items under 5 factors: susceptibility, seriousness, perceived benefits and motivation, health motivation, and Pap smear barriers [31].

Data collection process

Pre-tests/post-test

The data collection forms were administered to the participants who agreed to participate in the study, in a training room in Yavuz Selim Family Health Center before the education program was implemented. Data collection took approximately 15–20min. After the completion of the training program, the post-test was administered to the experimental and control groups 3 months later.

The Music-Supported Education Program was given in a training center. The education program which was developed based on the Health Belief Model and factors to increase the awareness and health beliefs of Roma women about cervical cancer and screening was presented to three Public Health Nursing academicians, one Obstetrics and Gynecology Nursing academician, and one Obstetrician. The experts were asked to evaluate the training program according to the Lawshe Content Validity Form, and upon the approval of the experts, the program was administered to the participants. The content validity index of the education program was determined as 0.99, and the content validity ratio was determined as 1. A female pelvis model was used in the training sessions. The education program continued for 4 weeks in sessions of 45–60min with power point presentations. The trainings were given face to face individually by the same researcher on the day and time when the participant was convenient.

After the completion of the education program, the participants learned a song created by the researchers to reinforce the messages of the training. The researcher has a music therapy certificate and worked with Roma musicians to create the music. The lyrics took into account the Health Belief Model including cervical cancer and risk factors and were presented for the expert’s opinion. Upon the expert’s approval, the music was added to the lyrics, having been composed by a Roma musician and his team using a 9 − 8 rhythm,. This is a characteristic rhythm of Roma music also called Roma rhythm [32]. The created composition was performed. The lyrics were used both to create an enjoyable learning environment and to convey the desired messages through music.

The music-supported training was implemented in two sessions. In the sessions the participants listened to the 5.13min-song. The participants in the experimental group listened to the song in each session and they were asked to give feedback after the sessions. Each session lasted for approximately 20min. Considering the social distance rules, the classroom layout was designed in such a way that interaction was minimal. In addition, since the study was conducted during the global pandemic, personal protectors were mandatory for the participants during the entire study. The music composed was sent to the participants in both the experimental and control groups via WhatsApp at the end of the study. The participants who listened to the song expressed their feelings about the song by saying, “This song is all about our lives”. No intervention was made in the control group during the research process. After the study was completed, the interventions performed in the experimental group were also performed in the control group.

Data analysis

IBM SPSS V23 package program was used to analyze the data. Descriptive statistics, paired t test, Wilcoxon test, Chi-square test, Mann-Whitney U test, independent t test, two-factor ANOVA and Pillai’s Trace Test were performed to analyze the data.

Ethical considerations

Ethics Committee approval was obtained from Ondokuz Mayıs University, Faculty of Medicine Ethics Committee prior to the study (B.30.2.ODM.0.20.08/725). In addition, necessary legal permissions were obtained from Samsun Public Health Directorate. The participants were ensured that their personal information would be kept confidential, and their verbal and written consent for voluntary participation was obtained. The study was registered in the Clinical Trials Registry (no: NCT04756440), and it was conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki.