The Eight Best Products For Curly Hair - GLOSSYBOX Beauty Unboxed (2025)

If you have curly hair, chances are that you have a cupboard full of unused products that promised to deliver but were a huge let down. Believe me, I can relate. I have tried every lotion and potion under the sun to give my fine and frizzy curls (picture loose ringlets) more definition. It’s been a long and expensive process, but I’ve finally found the products that really do work. So, to save you some time and money, here’s my list of all the best products for curly hair.

The Best Products For Curly Hair

Why These Products Work

The Shampoo: Wella Professionals Nutricurls Shampoo for Waves

As a beauty editor, I often get asked if curl specific shampoo is necessary. Short answer: yes. You see, curly hair needs a lot of moisture and frizz-reducing ingredients, so starting with the right shampoo is essential. Plus, when you have hydrated curls, you won’t need as many products to style and define them.With that in mind, I’d recommend using the Wella Professionals Nutricurls Shampoo for Waves.

Since I started using this shampoo, my curls have a more defined shape and look more voluminous.

It boasts a nourishing, lightweight formula that enhances your natural texture without weighing your locks down.

The Conditioner: Paul Mitchell Spring Loaded Frizz Fighting Curl Conditioner

Of course, when your objective is to lock in as much moisture as possible, a conditioner becomes key too. I’ve fallen in love with the Paul Mitchell Spring Loaded Frizz Fighting Curl Conditioner.

This conditioner gives my curls just the right amount of bounce, making them soft, glossy and defined.

Formulated with jojoba oil and hydrating natural extracts, this rich and creamy conditioner helps to fight frizz and define your curls. As the texture is quite heavy, I was fully expecting it to weigh down my locks. Instead, it left them full of life and springy. It’s definitely one of the best products for curly hair!

The Cleanser: Bouclème Hydrating Hair Cleanser

As curly hair is more prone to dryness, it is often recommended that we only wash our hair every three or four days. Of course, this can leave your tresses feeling unclean. So, I’ve been using the Bouclème Hydrating Hair Cleanser in between shampoos to eliminate impurities and keep my hair hydrated.

On days when my hair needs a little extra oomph and lift, this cleanser gives it a new lease for life, without having to go through a full shampoo and conditioning routine.

Blending coconut, mongongo and camellia oils, this cleanser nourishes and strengthens fine and loose curls. You can expect clean and nourished locks that are soft and bouncy. I would highly recommend!

Insider Tip : A little goes a long way with this cleanser. Be careful though, it doesn’t really lather so don’t waste the product. Just use a 20 pence-sized amount and trust that it is doing the job.

The Hair Mask: Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Intensive Treatment

While the Philip Kingsley's Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment may not have been specifically developed for wavy tresses, it is still one of the best products for curly hair. Formulated to increase your locks' elasticity, it can put some serious spring back into frizzy and frayed curls.

I use this mask once every two weeks as part of a pamper session. It gives my hair more bounce and leaves it looking oh so silky.

To make the most of your mask, work it through your wet hair before shampooing. Leave it on for at least 20 minutes (though an hour will give you the best results), then rinse with your cleanser. This will ensure that your hair soaks up all of the moisture from the treatment but doesn’t get weighed down by it.

The Styler: Bumble and bumble Curl Defining Crème

To ensure that your curls look bouncy, healthy and resilient, it’s worth adding a styling cream into your haircare routine. That’s where the Bumble and bumble Curl Defining Crème comes in.

I apply a very small amount into my hair after washing it, scrunch my curls, then leave them to dry naturally. They look defined and feel soft (no crispiness!).

Blending beeswax and squalene, this crème keeps your hair hydrated, adds fullness and improves elasticity. Honestly, if your curls tend to droop throughout the day, then you need to use this cream. It will make them look more defined all day long.

For Second Day Hair: Moroccanoil Curl Re-Energizing Spray

I think we can all agree that second day hair is the worst if you have curly hair. Barring wetting your hair (which can really dry it out) and re-styling, it’s so hard to get nice, bouncy curls on day two. Luckily, Moroccanoil have bottled the solution: their Curl Re-Energizing Spray.

Your quick-fix solution to bounce curls, this spray is an absolute must! I can’t live without it now.

Formulated with argan oil, green tea, and Aloe leaf juice, this spray instantly adds body and bounce to your curls. You just spritz it over your dry curls and scrunch. It has the same effect as wetting your curls, only it keeps them nourished too.

For A Night Out: label.m Curl Define Foam

I don’t know about you, but I rarely bother to dry my hair. If you ask me, curls just want to do their own thing and it’s best to let them dry to their natural shape. However, if I’m going on a night out or to dinner where I can’t go out with wet/damp hair, then I’d use label.m’s Curl Define Foam to define my curls.

My hair rarely looks better than when I use this foam. It gives my curls so much definition and bounce.

Combining rice and keratin amino acids with tomato biofermant, this foam increases the protein in your hair to enhance your curls, give them long-lasting hold and add some serious volume. Apply and comb the foam through your damp hair, then use a diffuser to dry them. Tamed and defined curls await!

Aquis Hair Towel Waffle Luxe Dream Boat

Again, this product isn’t specific to curly hair, but it is honestly life changing. Unlike normal towels, the soft fibres don’t damage your hair. Instead, it minimises frizz and dries your tresses so quickly!

I have seen such a difference in my hair quality since I started using this towel. It absorbs all of the excess water from my hair that used to weigh it down and dry it out.

This towel is undeniably one of the best products for curly hair as it speeds up the natural drying process, helping your curls to find their natural shape faster. I actually use it to dry my hair after shampooing and before applying my conditioner. It allows the conditioning treatment to better treat my hair cuticles (as there’s no water barrier preventing it from being fully absorbed). I then use it again after conditioning, apply my styling product and leave my hair to dry naturally. I can’t explain how essential this towel has become!

And there you have it, the best products for curly hair. Trust me, you'll have the bounciest, most well-defined curls of your life!

