The Eyebrow Serum That Gave Me the Bushiest Eyebrows of My *Life* (2025)

After many failed attempts at microblading, brow lamination, castor oil, and hair-growth vitamins, I kinda threw in the towel on growing out my eyebrows. That is, until I tried an eyebrow-growth serum, which ~apparently~ can help thicken and lengthen your eyebrow hairs with a blend of moisturizers and strengtheners. And although I didn’t magically sprout new brow hairs, I did see my brows look a whole lot fluffier.

“Eyebrow-growth serums won’t necessarily make your brows grow faster or thicker,” says dermatologist Marisa Garshick , MD, “but they can help to strengthen and condition your eyebrow hairs, which may give your hairs a thicker and healthier appearance.” So while my brow serum didn’t spark new hair growth, it definitely made my brows look and feel better, which is what kick-started my monthslong testing mission to find the best eyebrow-growth serums of all time, which I’m reviewing below (with the help of dermatologists Dhaval G. Bhanusali , MD; Kavita Mariwalla , MD; Mona Gohara , MD; and Dr. Garshick).

Scroll on for the full list of the best eyebrow-growth serums I tested, along with dermatologists’ favorite options. Plus, I got into all of the information on how eyebrow-growth serums work and how to choose the best one for your skin and brows.