The Fantastic Four: First Steps gets a final trailer as tickets go on sale (2025)

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the film is determined to give Vin Diesel a run for his money in talking about the importance of family. The new trailer showcases a bit more about the world that our heroes inhabit, notably the alternate futuristic retro look of New York with our heroes soaring through the air in this incarnation’s Fantasti-car. Additionally, we get a peek into a bit more interaction between Johnny Storm and Reed Richards.
Kevin Feige recently talked about finally getting to do Marvel’s version of the Fantastic Four and stated, “I think that there are no four characters that are more important for the history of Marvel. When Disney bought Fox, it was really an unexpected dream come true. It came at the perfect time, to help us launch into a new era. They are Marvel’s First Family, and I really wanted to do them justice.“
Tickets have gone on sale for the big summer movie and the press release reads,
The countdown begins forthe epic film’s July 25th theatrical opening:tickets are on sale now forMarvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.”Future fans can purchase advance tickets wherever tickets are sold. Marking the milestone,a75-second new lookand partnerposters are available.
Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, theymust defend Earth from a ravenous space god calledGalactus(Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And ifGalactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also starsPaul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles.“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced byLouis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis.
Source: Marvel Studios
