The Fantastic Four's Fate Revealed, Red Hulk Escapes and More in Upcoming 'One World Under Doom' Tie-Ins (2025)

February 18, 2025
This May, 'One World Under Doom' continues to overtake the Marvel Universe in new tie-in issues, including 'Fantastic Four' #32 which takes readers to a world without the Fantastic Four!
Across the Marvel Universe, your favorite heroes are adjusting to life in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Following last week’s launch of the main event series by Ryan North and R.B. Silva, the exciting era of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM will impact various ongoing titles and tie-in limited series in the coming months. Today, fans can peek ahead at what’s to come during Doom’s reign with an advance look at May's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM tie-in issues.
By May, Marvel's First Family will be reduced to the FANTASTIC ONE, forcing Valeria to make a critical decision in FANTASTIC FOUR #32 by Ryan North and Cory Smith. Between Doom and the emergence of a new Masters of Evil, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are spread thin in AVENGERS #26by Jed MacKay and Andrea Broccardo. Escaped from Doom’s clutches, Thunderbolt Ross rages through Latveria in RED HULK #4 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw. Plus, key developments continue in event limited series like DOOM ACADEMY, DOOM’S DIVISION, SUPERIOR AVENGERS, and THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE.
FANTASTIC
FOURONE #32
Written by Ryan North
Art by Cory Smith
Cover by Joshua Cassara
On Sale 5/21
LAST ONE STANDING! "If you found yourself stranded somewhere in the universe with no knowledge of where you were, how quickly could you determine an answer to that question?" It’s a thought experiment Mr. Fantastic had often challenged his children with – but now it’s happening for real – to Valeria Richards! Valeria finds herself lost in a world she was never made – where even the Fantastic Four have been taken from history! But how could a world without the FF have survived the myriad threats it must have faced? What does it mean that the only heroes left are Jean Grey and Namor, the Sub-Mariner? And what does her brother, Franklin, have to do with all of this? See Val make a shocking choice you won’t want to miss... with consequences that will last for the rest of this run!
AVENGERS #26
Written by Jed MacKay
Art by Andrea Broccardo
Cover by Valerio Schiti
On Sale 5/28
THE MASTERS OF EVIL RULE!The Impossible City, current home base of the Avengers, has been commandeered by the MASTERS OF EVIL! Who is left to defend the world while Doom is in power? And how are the Avengers able to fight a war on multiple sides?
DOOM ACADEMY #4
Written by MacKenzie Cadenhead
Art by Pasqual Ferry & João Lemos
Cover by Pablo Villalobos
On Sale 5/14
DARK DISCOVERIES IN DOOM’S KINGDOM!Zoe's friends have successfully rescued her from the scary fairy tale book but – wait, what do you MEAN she needs to go back?! What new horror did she discover in the Latverian fairy tale land, and what does it have to do with Doctor Doom?! And what makes this Greta girl so important?
DOOM'S DIVISION #3
Written by Yoon Ha Lee
Art by Minkyu Jung
Cover by Creees Lee
On Sale 5/28
DOOM'S DIVISION – DIVIDED!Doom's new world order is tearing Asia's mightiest heroes apart! The newly formed Doom's Division faces destruction from within as the members turn on each other. As an all-out super-brawl ensues, will the team come to their senses, or is this the end of Tiger Division?
RED HULK #4
Written by Benjamin Percy
Art and Cover by Geoff Shaw
On Sale 5/14
ENEMIES OF THE STATE!Thunderbolt Ross, Machine Man, and Deathlok have escaped Doctor Doom's Think Tank! With Doombots hunting them down, they discover that Doom has taken over the world! They now know they face a much larger war beyond the border, and RED HULK is ready to fight!
SUPERIOR AVENGERS #2
Written by Steve Foxe
Art by Luca Maresca & Kyle Hotz
Cover by R.B. Silva
On Sale 5/11
DOOM’S MIGHTEST HEROES!The SUPERIOR Avengers have made a strong debut, but what happens when they have to hunt down one of the Fantastic Four’s most sinister foes: DIABLO?! What plans does Doom have for this team? And where exactly did these heroes come from?
THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #4
Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing
Art by Tommaso Bianchi
Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
On Sale 5/14
A DINNER WITH DOOM!After Doctor Doom's team of original Thunderbolts clashed with Bucky's team of new Thunderbolts, Bucky was captured! How will Doom punish the man spearheading the rebellion against him? With a lavish dinner, of course. And the dessert is deadly…
THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #5
Written by Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing
Art by Tommaso Bianchi
Cover by Leinil Francis Yu
On Sale 5/21
THE FINAL SHOWDOWN!Bucky's Thunderbolts face off against Doom’s to determine the fate of the revolution! Check out the covers and preorder these upcoming ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM tie-in issues at your local comic shop today!
Movies
Anthony Mackie Takes Flight in 'Captain America: Brave New World'
Movies
Prepare 4 Launch with ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Trailer
Games
'Marvel Rivals' Season 1 Introduces Fantastic Four to Ever-Expanding Roster of Heroes
Comics
February 26's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
Comics
Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus Membership Slashes Price for New Sale
