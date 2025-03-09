The Fantastic Four's Fate Revealed, Red Hulk Escapes and More in Upcoming 'One World Under Doom' Tie-Ins (2025)

Across the Marvel Universe, your favorite heroes are adjusting to life in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! Following last week’s launch of the main event series by Ryan North and R.B. Silva, the exciting era of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM will impact various ongoing titles and tie-in limited series in the coming months. Today, fans can peek ahead at what’s to come during Doom’s reign with an advance look at May's ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM tie-in issues.

By May, Marvel's First Family will be reduced to the FANTASTIC ONE, forcing Valeria to make a critical decision in FANTASTIC FOUR #32 by Ryan North and Cory Smith. Between Doom and the emergence of a new Masters of Evil, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are spread thin in AVENGERS #26by Jed MacKay and Andrea Broccardo. Escaped from Doom’s clutches, Thunderbolt Ross rages through Latveria in RED HULK #4 by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw. Plus, key developments continue in event limited series like DOOM ACADEMY, DOOM’S DIVISION, SUPERIOR AVENGERS, and THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE.