The Fascinating World of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs) – acib (2025)

Author: Martin Trinker

Human milk is a marvel of nature, carefully crafted over millions of years to provide optimal nutrition for infants. Among the key components of human breast milk are Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs), complex sugars that play a vital role in infant development. Beyond their importance in the first stages of life, HMOs are also attracting attention for their potential benefits for adult health, making them a topic of immense interest in both scientific research and the nutraceutical industry. In this article, we’ll explore the fascinating world of HMOs, why they matter, and how cutting-edge research from the Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology (acib) is unlocking new ways to make these extraordinary molecules more accessible.

HMOs are a diverse group of complex carbohydrates found in human breast milk. More than 200 different structures have been identified, making HMOs one of the most intricate naturally occurring carbohydrate groups. They are present in much higher concentrations in human milk compared to the milk of other mammals, like cows or goats. While humans cannot directly digest HMOs, they serve as crucial prebiotics, fueling the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, particularly Bifidobacterium infantis, which plays an essential role in shaping a healthy gut microbiome in infants.

Beyond their prebiotic role, HMOs offer a range of additional health benefits:

Immune Support: HMOs stimulate the infant’s immune system, helping protect against infections by blocking pathogens from binding to the epithelial cells in the gut.

Brain Development: Emerging research suggests HMOs may play a role in cognitive development by supporting brain health and function.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Some HMOs have shown potential in reducing inflammation, which is crucial in preventing a range of diseases, from allergies to autoimmune disorders.

The State of the Art in HMO Research

The remarkable benefits of HMOs have drawn the attention of the scientific and medical communities. They are recognized as one of the reasons why breastfed babies have a lower risk of infections and allergies compared to formula-fed infants. HMOs help establish a healthy gut microbiome, which is key to a well-functioning immune system and long-term health.

As of today, infant formula manufacturers have successfully integrated some basic HMOs into their products. For example, 2’-Fucosyllactose (2’-FL) and Lacto-N-neotetraose (LNnT) are now included in certain high-end formulas, mimicking some of the health benefits provided by breast milk. This is a significant advancement, but the introduction of more complex and diverse HMOs into formula remains a challenge. Due to the structural complexity of HMOs and the difficulty in replicating them synthetically or through biotechnological processes, only a limited number of these sugars are commercially available.

The majority of HMOs are still too complex or costly to be produced at an industrial scale. This leaves many of the known benefits of HMOs untapped, particularly in terms of broader applications in adult health, such as using HMOs as prebiotics, for managing allergies, diabetes, and potentially enhancing the efficacy of vaccines and antibiotics. The complexity of HMO synthesis has been the primary bottleneck—until now.

A Revolution in HMO Production

Traditionally, the only viable source of HMOs was breast milk itself, which made large-scale production impossible. However, thanks to advances in biotechnology, researchers are beginning to find alternative ways to synthesize these molecules. One promising avenue is microbial fermentation, where bacteria or yeast are genetically engineered to produce specific HMOs. Although some progress has been made, such as the production of 2’-FL using genetically modified Escherichia coli, we are still far from replicating the full diversity of HMOs found in breast milk.

This is where the Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology (acib) comes into play.

At acib, researchers are working on innovative solutions to unlock the full potential of HMOs. They are developing a modular, enzymatic production platform that can efficiently synthesize a variety of HMOs using microbial systems like E. coli in a whole cell approach. In recent projects, acib has successfully demonstrated the production of key HMOs, such as 6’-Sialyllactose, 3’-Sialyllactose, and 2’-Fucosyllactose—essential components found in human milk.

What sets acib’s approach apart is its focus on enzyme cascade reactions, which can mimic the complex natural processes involved in HMO biosynthesis. By optimizing specific enzymes for regioselective glycosyl transfer and glycosidic modifications, acib can make it possible to produce multiple HMOs in a cost-effective and scalable way. This breakthrough opens the door to more sophisticated infant formulas that contain a broader range of HMOs, closely mimicking the composition of natural breast milk.

Moreover, acib’s expertise doesn’t stop at synthesis. Their capabilities in analysis, purification, and upscaling make them a one-stop-shop for companies interested in bringing innovative HMO-based products to market. The potential applications go far beyond infant nutrition: HMOs could be integrated into functional foods, dietary supplements, and even pharmaceuticals targeting adult health.

The Future of HMOs: What’s Missing and Why It Matters

While the integration of a few basic HMOs into infant formula represents a significant leap forward, much remains to be done. Most of the 200+ identified HMOs are not yet commercially available. This limits the ability of formula manufacturers to fully replicate the benefits of human breast milk. Additionally, the broader potential for HMOs in adult health remains largely untapped, despite promising research showing their role in combating allergies, diabetes, and enhancing immune function.

To realize the full potential of HMOs, further research is needed to optimize production processes, reduce costs, and scale up manufacturing. This is where industry collaboration becomes essential. By partnering with research institutions like acib, companies can tap into cutting-edge biotechnological advances to develop new HMO-based products that go beyond infant nutrition.

Why Collaborating with acib is a Smart Move for Industry

The Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology (acib) offers a unique opportunity for companies interested in unlocking the commercial potential of HMOs. With 30+ years of experience and a proven track record of collaborating with over 250 industrial partners, acib is well-positioned to support companies through the entire product development process—from the lab to the production floor.

acib’s modular enzymatic production system is not only efficient but also flexible, allowing companies to produce a wide variety of HMOs tailored to specific needs. Whether you’re looking to enhance infant formula, develop new functional foods, or explore medical applications for HMOs, acib can provide the expertise and technological infrastructure needed to make it happen.

By collaborating with acib, companies can gain access to a cost-effective platform for producing valuable HMOs at scale. Moreover, acib’s strong focus on intellectual property protection ensures that the knowledge generated during collaboration can be transferred directly to industry partners, providing a competitive advantage in the market.

Conclusion: A Better Future with HMOs

Human Milk Oligosaccharides are poised to revolutionize not only infant nutrition but also adult health. The challenge of producing HMOs at scale has long been a roadblock, but thanks to advances in biotechnology—such as those pioneered by acib—this is rapidly changing. By embracing these cutting-edge innovations, companies have the opportunity to bring life-changing HMO-based products to market, creating a healthier future for everyone.