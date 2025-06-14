The gorgeous 3.1 mile long beach that's one of world's best in European county (2025)

A European beach has been named among the world's best (Image: Getty)

One of the world's "best" beaches has more than three miles of golden sands - and could be closer than you might think. Travel review website Tripadvisor has rounded up opinions and feedback for their annual Travellers’ Choice Awards to reveal the most popular beaches across the world.

And according to TripAdvisor user reviews one spot in Portugal has won top marks and has been hailed as one of the world’s best known in its Travelers’ Choice Awards. The award is given to those with above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

The gorgeous 3.1 mile long beach that's one of world's best in European county (2)

The beach is famed for its dramatic cliffs, golden sands, and sparkling blue waters. (Image: Getty)

The travel review platform revealed that Praia da Falésia inPortugal’s Algarve region was among the best in the world thanks to its golden sands, dramatic cliffs and endless blue waters. It made it to fifth place on its rundown which also featured beaches in Greece, Thailand and Aruba.

Alongside the prestigious title, Praia da Falésia has also been awarded a Blue Flag thanks to its cleanliness. The idyllic spot is a firm favourite among locals and tourists due to its extensive natural beauty

TripAdvisor wrote: “Praia da Falésia is known for its dramatic cliffs, golden sands, and sparkling blue waters.

“Sunbathe on the huge shore, go swimming or body surfing in the waves, or stroll along the scenic footpath on top of the cliffs and check out the incredible views.”

The gorgeous 3.1 mile long beach that's one of world's best in European county (3)

Praia da Falésia in Portugal’s Algarve region was crowned among the best from reviews on TripAdvisor (Image: Getty)

The stunning beach, which is next to the PortoBay Falésia hotel, is one that stands out thanks to the impressive rock formations which lead onto the beach.

One impressive review on the platform said: “This is a fabulous beach with soft sand and interesting rock pools at low tide.

Another added: “Amazing place, long sandy beach and another side are red and yellow rocks.

“Good for hiking and walkable on the top of the rocks and by the ocean with amazing views.”

The gorgeous 3.1 mile long beach that's one of world's best in European county (4)

The beach is unlike many others as it features red and yellow rocks (Image: Getty)

    These are the ten best beaches in the world, according to TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards

    1. Praia da Falésia – Algarve, Portugal
    2. Spiaggia dei Conigli – Sicily, Italy
    3. La Concha Beach – Basque Country, Spain
    4. Ka’anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii
    5. Grace Bay Beach – Turks and Caicos, Caribbean
    6. Anse Lazio – Seychelles
    7. Manly Beach – NSW, Australia
    8. Eagle Beach – Aruba, Caribbean
    9. Siesta Beach – Florida, US
    10. Varadero Beach – Cuba, Caribbean
