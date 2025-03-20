The Guy's Guide to Self Tanner (2025)

Products are curated by Style Girlfriend editors. Purchases through our links may earn us an affiliate commission.

Not every guy with a good tan is a great planner — he may have just fallen asleep by the pool and got lucky. But every guy with a good fake tan? That’s a guy we want planning our next party, making a group trip’s grocery list. Executing our will. Because achieving a realistic-looking fake tan takes hard work, dedication, and patience. Is it worth it? Ask any woman with a spotless record (no pun intended) from her annual dermatology skin check, and she’ll tell you, Absolutely. 1) Because obviously using self tanner is a safer alternative to spending hours in the sun. It’s 2025. We all know this. And 2) a good tan (fake or otherwise) just looks so good! Seriously, it’s almost annoying how much better everyone looks with a l’il sun-kissed glow. As for the stigma of spending the time and money on this type of appearance-driven activity? The only thing any guy should be embarrassed about when it comes to self tanner is doing it badly.

How to prepare your skin for self tanner Exfoliate your skin at least a day before using any kind of self tanner. The goal is to create a smooth surface for application. This means scrubbing in the shower all over with a wash cloth, body pouf or sponge, and then moisturizing all over with your favorite lotion. Make sure to reach every area, with a particular focus on your elbows, knees, and knuckles — any particularly dry skin or rough areas, as these will suck up color from the self tanner more than smooth skin. The tl;dr: You don’t want your kneecaps to wind up looking like nipples. You think we’re kidding. We’re not. If you plan to use self tanner on a facial hair-free face, you’ll also want to shave at least 24 hours ahead of time. Ready to get your “Just got back from the White Lotus” on? Check out Team SG’s hand-picked roundup of the best self-tanning options to help you achieve a sunless, healthy-looking glow.

The best self tanners for guys:

This is one of those “Sorry, not sorry” recs.

Paris Hilton really does make an amazing spray tan, and since you’ve found your way to a roundup of the best self tanners for men, let’s just skip past the discomfort of owning a pink bottle and matching mitt developed by the mid-2000’s heiress celebrity who trademarked the catchphrase “That’s hot.”

Cool? Cool.

The formula snagged our team’s top spot for the its natural-looking tan that develops over several hours. Also a plus? The 360 airless mister makes for easy application from all angles.

Best Gradual Jergens Natural Glow West Skin Moisturizer Fast-drying

Mild scent shop on Walmart shop on Amazon

Team SG’s Taylor swears by this color-enhancing lotion for a glow in mid-winter Manhattan.

If you’re looking for a natural-looking tan but feeling squeamish about tanning mousse or sprays, this is a great place to start.

Apply it after you turn off the water in the shower but before you get out. The product blends with the water left on your skin to go on smoothly and absorb quickly, and works with your natural skin tone to create streak-free, natural-looking color in just a week.

The best part? The colorless formula stays only on your skin, and won’t transfer to your towel or clothes, so there’s no “wait time” before you can get dressed.

Best Mousse St Tropez Self Tan Classic Lightweight, non-sticky formula

Wears off evenly and gradually shop on Sephora shop on Ulta

Glide this foam formulation on using a mitt to ensure no missed patches and leave for 8 hours before showering off. Our tip? Put it on before bed, wearing old pajamas you don’t mind getting a little dirty.

Want to build to an even deeper tan? Re-apply over the course of 2-3 days. To prolong your sun-kissed look, use body lotion everyday.

Best Drugstore Tanologist Airbrush Pro Self Tan Mist Comes in two shades

Quick-drying shop on Target shop on Walmart

This misting spray comes in two shades, a medium shade and a dark shade, for a “Choose your own adventure”-style self tanning experience.

The ultra-fine, transparent mist is blessedly easy to apply and dries in seconds for a fast-acting fake tan with even coverage that lasts up to 10 days.

Best for Face Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops Concentrated formula lasts a long time

Pleasant scent shop on Amazon shop on Asos

This lightweight, concentrated formula easily mixes with your moisturizer for a naturally bronzed, streak-free, long-lasting tan in one application.

Don’t worry about the small bottle size — you don’t need much! Start with two drops in your face lotion to build color over a couple days.

Pro tip: Cover your brows in lotion (without the drops mixed in) to avoid dark patches.

Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly after applying so your palms don’t get dark, too!

