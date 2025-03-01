The Importance of Checking Blood Pressure As You Age | Oak Tree Mobility (2025)

As we age, taking care of our health becomes increasingly important, and one crucial aspect is monitoring our blood pressure. Blood pressure refers to the force of blood flowing through the body, delivering oxygen and nutrients to organs and tissues. It serves as a key indicator of how well the heart and blood vessels are functioning.

In this blog, we’ll explore the importance of checking blood pressure, particularly for those aged 65 and over. We’ll discuss why blood pressure tends to change with age and provide insights into how to effectively manage symptoms of both high and low blood pressure which can help to support overall well-being.

What is an acceptable blood pressure for seniors?

Blood pressure in seniors can vary significantly, often increasing the risk of heart disease or stroke. Understanding what constitutes an acceptable blood pressure range for older adults is crucial, as it can help reduce these risks and enhance quality of life.

Blood pressure is measured using two key metrics, systolic and diastolic. Systolic figures refer to the pressure caused by the heart contracting and squeezing out blood, while diastolic figures measure the pressure when the heart relaxes and fills with blood. Both are important in understanding what an acceptable blood pressure for seniors is and these parameters are highlighted in the table below.

Blood pressure categories for adults 65+ Systolic mm HG Diastolic mm HG Low blood pressure 90 or lower 60 or lower Normal blood pressure Lower than 120 Lower than 80 Elevated blood pressure 120-129 Lower than 80 High blood pressure stage 1 (severe) 130-139 80-89 High blood pressure stage 2 (more severe) 140 or higher 90 or higher High blood pressure crisis (see your doctor immediately) 180 or higher 120 or higher

The NHS considers healthy blood pressure for those aged 65 and over to range between 90/60mmHG and 120/80mmHG. (The first set of numbers refers to systolic blood pressure, and the second refers to diastolic blood pressure).

It is important to stress that some individuals may experience higher or lower blood pressure than is presented in this table and be without risks. Regular monitoring of blood pressure and ensuring results are consistent is a sign of stable cardiovascular health.

Why Does Blood Pressure Change With Age?

As we age, blood pressure naturally tends to rise due to changes in the cardiovascular system. Arteries become stiffer and less elastic, which makes it harder for blood to flow smoothly. The heart may also become less efficient at pumping blood, and lifestyle factors like weight gain, reduced physical activity, and poor diet can contribute to increased blood pressure. Additionally, chronic conditions like diabetes and kidney disease can make managing blood pressure more challenging in older adults.

What Causes High or Low Blood Pressure in the Elderly?

High blood pressure (hypertension) in the elderly is often caused by arterial stiffness, decreased heart function, and conditions like diabetes or kidney disease. Lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, and smoking can also contribute.

On the other hand, low blood pressure (hypotension) can result from dehydration, heart conditions, or medications. Sudden drops in blood pressure when standing up are also common in older adults and may lead to dizziness or fainting.

Causes of High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is most common in seniors and is mainly attributed to ageing.

Stiffness in the arteries increases resistance as we get older, forcing the heart to work much harder in order to circulate blood, ultimately raising blood pressure to sometimes dangerous levels.

Changes within the body can also contribute to high blood pressure in seniors. For instance, reduced kidney function or kidney damage can make it more difficult for the body to regulate sodium and fluid intake. This causes fluid retention, which increases blood volume and, in turn, raises blood pressure.

Similarly, hormonal changes we experience when getting older, such as elevated aldosterone levels, cause the body to retain sodium and fluid for longer. This increases blood volume within the arteries and raises our blood pressure.

Lifestyle factors also significantly influence blood pressure rates. Seniors who consume a high-sodium diet, lead a sedentary lifestyle or engage in excessive smoking or alcohol consumption are at higher risk of developing hypertension. These habits, which are difficult to break, can make managing high blood pressure challenging. It also increases the likelihood of developing long-term health complications too.

Additional causes of high blood pressure in seniors might include genetic factors such as whether there is a history within the family, diabetes stemming from a poor diet, being overweight or consuming too few fruits and vegetables.

Causes of Low Blood Pressure

Low blood pressure, also known as hypotension, is less common in seniors but is still something that should be monitored with caution.

Dehydration is one of the most significant causes of low blood pressure in the elderly. This is because the body becomes less efficient at maintaining hydration when we age, with dehydration leading to a decrease in blood volume.

Many elderly people are required to take medication for unrelated conditions, but many are unfamiliar with their hypotensive effects, which reduces fluid in the body. Medications like antidepressants or beta-blockers are great at managing other ailments but can cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure levels over time.

In some cases, nutritional deficiencies may also play a role in reducing blood pressure. A lack of essential vitamins like B12 can prevent the body from producing enough red blood cells, which are necessary for transporting oxygen throughout the body. Other deficiencies in folate or iron can also affect the production of red blood cells, further exacerbating hypotension.

Additional causes of low blood pressure in seniors might include; neurological conditions, such as Parkinson's, issues with adrenal glands, anemia or going into shock as a result of injury or trauma.

Symptoms of High Blood Pressure

Many people may not be aware they are experiencing high blood pressure because the condition often develops without noticeable symptoms. Common signs like headaches, chest pain or shortness of breath are easily mistaken for other ailments. For this reason, it's essential to have your blood pressure regularly tested by a healthcare professional, especially as you age.

How to Manage

It’s important to manage high blood pressure and make the necessary changes to lifestyle habits in order to keep your heart healthier for longer.

Adopting a healthy diet low in sodium and rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is crucial.

Stay active with regular exercise.

Limiting alcohol and quitting smoking.

Managing stress through relaxation techniques can also help bring down blood pressure to less harmful levels.

Problems High Blood Pressure Can Cause

Refusing to manage high blood pressure can lead to serious health problems. High blood pressure places the heart under immense pressure, which can lead to the development of heart disease and heart attacks. As blood vessels shrink, the risks of stroke and kidney failure also increases. Additionally, eyesight can be affected by high blood pressure with damaged blood vessels causing vision problems or loss of sight entirely.

Symptoms of Low Blood Pressure

Because low blood pressure is less common in seniors, the symptoms are much more identifiable than someone suffering with higher blood pressure. Symptoms occur when blood flow is reduced to areas of the body and can lead to dizziness, lightheadedness, feeling fatigue, nauseous and in some cases fainting. The effects often happen quickly and sporadically and may be triggered by sudden movement, bursts of exercise or a rapid change of emotion.

How to Manage

Because the symptoms of low blood pressure are more noticeable, in many cases it can be easier to implement changes that help increase blood pressure to a normal rate.

Staying well hydrated and consuming smaller portions of food, more times throughout the day, can help prevent a drop in blood pressure.

Increasing the level of sodium in your body by adding salt into your diet can also raise blood pressure proportionately. Just be mindful not to increase too much sodium as this too can be dangerous.

Regular exercise, increasing body temperature when cold and raising your feet above the heart can help improve circulation and prevent blood from pooling in the lower extremities, which can help support a healthier blood pressure level.

Problems Low Blood Pressure Can CauseIf left untreated, low blood pressure can lead to several serious complications. For instance, dizziness or lightheadedness can increase the risk of falls and fall-related injuries. Additionally, low blood pressure can impair concentration and focus, as the body struggles to pump enough blood to vital organs. Over time, it may also contribute to heart problems, such as heart disease, and raise the risk of developing blood clots. Given these potential risks, it is crucial to monitor and manage low blood pressure regularly to avoid further complications.

How to Monitor Blood Pressure

As an elderly person, monitoring your blood pressure is essential at ensuring a happy, healthy heart. Thankfully, there are numerous products on the market that can be used at home, including a digital blood pressure monitor, or a manual device like a stethoscope and cuff. Both are an affordable choice and offer great convenience and help provide accurate readings on your blood pressure. For accurate results it is recommended to measure blood pressure at the same time each day. Ensure you are seated in a relaxed position with your arm supported at heart level. Additionally, avoid caffeine, smoking, or exercise for at least 30 minutes before taking a measurement as this could spike your blood sugars.

For the most reliable results and informed information about your blood pressure, it is always advised to visit your doctor’s surgery. Your local GP can analyse developing trends, provide tailored advice, and recommend further tests or adjustments to medication if necessary. Regular monitoring at home, combined with professional input, is key to effectively managing a healthy and consistent blood pressure.