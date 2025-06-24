The 'inbetween' area that 'encapsulates' the story of Manchester (2025)

'It's Manchester in microcosm'

News Damon Wilkinson Reporter 06:11, 23 Mar 2025

The names of the old pubs and factories trip off Stuart Pritchard's tongue.

Just down the road stood the New Inn, says the 77-year-old, as he points along Cambrian Street towards the Ashton Canal. It closed in the 80s and is now Hong Kong Funeral Services.

Round the corner is where Baracuta first made the Harrington jacket, famously worn by James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause, says Stuart, who spent much of his working life as a cutter in the area's textile factories. And over there, he says, stood Silvana, the clothing store that laid on a free bus from town for its customers .

But all those places are now long gone. And pretty soon, if developers get their way, much of what's left of will go the same way.

Holt Town is one of those anonymous, overlooked areas you often find on the edges of city centres. Sandwiched between its better-known neighbours Ancoats, Bradford and Beswick and flanked by the canal to the north and the River Medlock to the south, it's a mix of run-down old mills and small businesses - body shops, mechanics and builder's yards.

Fly-tipping litters the pavements and grass verges. On a patch of wasteland dozens of empty cans of cider are scattered around a brazier.

But, says said industrial archaeologist Dr Mike Nevell, in its own small way it also reflects the rise and fall and 21st Century rebirth of Manchester. "Holt Town is a really interesting area," said Dr Nevell.

"It's one of the places on the east of the city centre where bleach works and early steam-powered cotton mills sprang up. Then came all the associated housing.

"Holt Town encapsulates the story of the city very well. It's Manchester in microcosm."

Holt Town as we know it today began life in the early days of the Industrial Revolution when this part of east Manchester was a largely rural idyll.

Then in 1785 industrialist David Holt built a cotton mill and around 22 four storey, tenement-style houses for his workers. It's been described as the only known example of a factory colony in Manchester, a kind of miniature version of Quarry Bank in Cheshire or Saltaire in West Yorkshire.

And as Manchester became Cottonopolis, the 'Shock City' of the industrial age, Holt Town exploded in size too. The reservoir and fields were filled in and covered over, replaced by towering mills, factories, gas works and a sewage plant.

Tightly-packed streets of terraced houses also sprang up to house the many workers. Pubs, shops, schools and even a cinema, the Don on the corner of Mitchell Street and Ashton Road, followed.

"The area was my playground," Philip Gregson told the Modern Mooch blog. "Holt Town was always a bit scary, there were old factories along the opposite side with wartime helmets in.

"A scrap yard under the arch. I remember sucking up mercury off the floor with a straw obviously from a spillage, no thoughts of danger, I'm alright now. The Seven Wonders, as we knew it, river, canal, railway, road, waterfall all crossing each other. [It was] a fantastic industrial area to grow up in."

But then came the slump. Like many industrial cities, Manchester went into steep decline in the decades after the Second World War.

The mills and factories of Holt Town and Ancoats began to close. Those cathedrals of industry that once employed hundreds of workers were replaced by smaller, low-rise firms taking advanatge of the cheap rent.

As the area fell in the doldrums, people moved out searching for work and their homes were demolished. Today it's said less than 100 people live in Holt Town. It's probably even fewer than that.

Just a handful of the dozen of so terraced houses on Cambrian Street remain occupied, while the rest stand empty and tinned up.

"I was born on Baker Street in Ancoats but moved here when I was 16," said one 78-year-old Cambrian Street resident, who asked not to be named. "It's always been a bit of an inbetween place.

"No-one ever called it Holt Town, I've always just said Ancoats, but some say Miles Platting and I've got a Newton Heath postcode. But there used to be a lot more houses - it's just dead at night now.

"The mills and the factories started closing in the 50s and 60s. Then they started knocking the houses down as soon as people moved out.

"Across the road was all pre-fabs, out the back it was two up and two downs with outside toilets. They all came down."

As Manchester enjoyed its remarkable late 20th Century and early 21st Century renaissance, summed up by the transformation of nearby Ancoats, Holt Town managed to escape the attentions of big developers.

However that could be about to change. Holt Town could be on the verge of its biggest transformation since the Industrial Revolution as a recently approved 'masterplan' hopes to pave the way for wholesale redevelopment.

Town hall chiefs want to see an entire new neighbourhood built, including around 4,500 homes, workplaces and a lido, the first in the city since the 1980s.

"Holt Town has huge potential and this is feeding our ambition to create a brand new woodland town – the first of its kind in Manchester," council leader Bev Craig said earlier this year.

But what does that mean for those who live and work there now? Leanne Donnelly has run the Lunch Box Cafe on Cambrian Street for 21 years.

"At one point they were promising us a casino, so I'll believe it when I see it," she said. "But Ancoats has changed massively in recent years.

"It used to be people didn't know where Ancoats was, now when you say where you are it's like 'Oooh'.

"I've seen the plans but I can't figure out how we fit into it. But it should be good. It can only be good for business. I just hope they don't price out the people that are already here."