The Iron Giant | Filmanic (2025)

Adventure Animation Fantasy Science Fiction Family

A giant metal machine falls to Earth and frightens the residents of a small town in Maine in 1958, until it befriends a nine-year-old boy named Hogarth and ultimately finds its humanity by unselfishly saving people from their own fears and prejudices.

