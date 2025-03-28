The Iron Giant | Filmanic (2025)

It came from outer space!
It came from outer space!
It came from outer space!
Adventure Animation Fantasy Science Fiction Family
A giant metal machine falls to Earth and frightens the residents of a small town in Maine in 1958, until it befriends a nine-year-old boy named Hogarth and ultimately finds its humanity by unselfishly saving people from their own fears and prejudices.
Actors in “The Iron Giant”
- Vin Diesel The Iron Giant (voice)
- Jennifer Aniston Annie Hughes (voice)
- Harry Connick Jr. Dean McCoppin (voice)
- Cloris Leachman Mrs. Lynley Tensedge (voice)
- James Gammon Foreman Marv Loach / Floyd Turbeaux (voice)
- Christopher McDonald Kent Mansley (voice)
- John Mahoney General Rogard (voice)
- Eli Marienthal Hogarth Hughes (voice)
- M. Emmet Walsh Earl Stutz (voice)
- Jack Angel Additional Voices
- Bob Bergen Additional Voices
- Mary Kay Bergman Additional Voices
- Michael Bird Additional Voices
- Devon Cole Borisoff Additional Voices
- Rodger Bumpass Additional Voices
- Robert Clotworthy Additional Voices
- Jennifer Darling Additional Voices
Directing
- Brad Bird Director
Writing
- Ted Hughes Novel
- Brad Bird Screenplay
- Tim McCanlies Screenplay
Production
- Pete Townshend Producer
Team
- Michael Kamen Original Music Composer
- Steven Wilzbach Director of Photography
- Darren T. Holmes Editor
- Michael Leung Technical Supervisor
- Constance Allen Color Designer
- Laura Leganza Reynolds Production Manager
- Dao Le Production Office Assistant
- Dennis Venizelos Background Designer
- Matthew Schofield Animation
- David Lee Visual Effects
- Karen Hamrock Layout
- Audrey Stedman Layout
- John Bermudes Visual Effects
- Andy Schuhler Animation
- Gary Sole Visual Effects
- Janine Cho Animation Manager
- Jennifer Yuan Layout
- Stephan Franck Animation Supervisor
- Louie C. Jhocson Animation Manager
- Sylvia Filcak Color Designer
- Craig R. Maras Animation
- Edwin Shortess Visual Effects
- Tom Knott Visual Development
- Viki Anderson Storyboard
- Mark Andrews Storyboard
- Ron Hughart Storyboard
- Scott F. Johnston Art Department Manager
- Piet Kroon Storyboard
- Steve Lumley Storyboard
- Steve Markowski Storyboard
- Moroni Storyboard
- Teddy Newton Storyboard
- Kevin O'Brien Storyboard
- Fergal Reilly Storyboard
- Harry Sabin Storyboard
- Dean Wellins Storyboard
- Amy Richards Production Manager
- Jeannine Berger Post Production Supervisor
- Carl Canga Special Effects
- Esmeralda Acosta Visual Effects
- Kennard Betts Visual Effects
- Adam Blaser Visual Effects
- David E. Bonnell Visual Effects
- Gregory Navarro Bumatay Visual Effects
- Ryan L. Carlson Visual Effects
- Felipe Cerdán Visual Effects
- Scott T. Petersen Animation
- Miri Yoon Animation Manager
- Tanya Calderon Production Office Assistant
- David E. Bonnell Other
- Eddie Rosas Animation
- John Dillon Visual Effects
- Roger Huynh Technical Supervisor
- Kevin M. O'Neil Visual Effects
- Bingo Ferguson Other
- Penelope Sevier Animation Manager
- Phil Langone Animation
- Adam Henry Animation
- Noe Garcia Visual Effects
- James P. Alles Layout
- Shane Prigmore Animation
- James Finn Background Designer
- Bill Perkins Technical Supervisor
- Earl A. Hibbert Visual Effects
- Shannon O'Connor Animation Manager
- Matthew Maners Visual Effects
- John Williamson Animation
- Bill Thyen Layout
- Nadia Vurbenova Background Designer
- John MacFarlane Visual Effects
Trailers and clips from “The Iron Giant”
- Trailer 1 | YouTube
- The Iron Giant - Original 1999 Theatrical Trailer | YouTube
- The Iron Giant (1999) "Brad Bird" Trailer | YouTube
- The Iron Giant (1999) Signature Edition Trailer | YouTube
- The Iron Giant | Full Movie Preview | Warner Bros. Entertainment | YouTube
- Iron Giant Crew Reel | YouTube
Images from “The Iron Giant”
Your opinion about “The Iron Giant”
The Iron Giant
Original title
The Iron Giant
Runtime in minutes
86
Production year
1999
Production companies
Warner Bros. Animation
Production country
United States
Budget
70 000 000 (US dollars)
International release
1999-08-06