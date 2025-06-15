The kangaroo: All you need to know about Australia's most iconic animal - and its famous hop (2025)

Learn all about the kangaroo in this expert guide, from how much ground a kangaroo can cover in one hop to what's inside it's famous pouch

What is a kangaroo?

Kangaroos are marsupials from the family Macropodidae and are only found wild in Australia

What do kangaroos look like?

This is a highly adaptable herbivore with powerful hind legs, which act like springs, and a long muscular tail that provides balance but also functions like a fifth ‘limb’.

How many legs does a kangaroo have?

Scientists have found that the tail powers ‘pentapedal’ locomotion. When moving slowly, kangaroos plant their tail on the ground in sequence with their front and hind legs, referred to as a pentapedal gait.

According to Biology Letters, the tail is responsible for as much propulsive force as the front and hind legs combined. These remarkable roos also have excellent hearing, swivelling their pointed ears to detect sounds.

How many species of kangaroos are there?

The Macropodidae family includes kangaroos, wallabies, wallaroos, tree-kangaroos, quokkas, pademelons and several other groups. Four species in this family are commonly referred to as kangaroos: the red kangaroo (Osphranter rufus, formerly Macropus rufus); the eastern grey kangaroo (Macropus giganteus); the western grey kangaroo (Macropus fuliginosus); and the antilopine kangaroo (Osphranter antilopinus, formerly Macropus antilopinus). Macropus means ‘big foot’ and refers to – yes, you’ve guessed it – kangaroos’ large hind feet.

How big are kangaroos?

The red kangaroo is the biggest kangaroo, which is 1 to 1.6 metres lon without the tail - and the tail adds about another metre. ) long. It weighs about 90kg.

The smallest kangaroo is the musky-rat kangaroo which weighs just half a kilogram and is about the size of a guinea pig.

How fast are kangaroos and how much ground can they cover in a hop?

The largest marsupials on Earth, kangaroos are famous for hopping, usually at 25kph, but they can reach speeds of up to 60kph and clear more than 8m in a single leap.

Did you know kangaroos can only move forwards, not backwards?

Science reveals not all kangaroos hopped

What are a group of kangaroos called?

Kangaroos are gregarious and live in groups called mobs - pretty cool name for a collective noun. And while we are talking did you know agroup of crows is called a murder? And how about a confusion of wildebeest?

How is a kangaroo mob structured?

Kangaroo mobs vary in size and do split and reform. They consist of breeding females, their young and several adult males. One dominant male leads a mob and has privileged mating access to females. He defends his breeding rights and warns off rival males by engaging in brutal battles. Other males within a mob also fight with each other to practise their skills and establish their place in the hierarchy.

Where do kangaroos live?

Kangaroos are found in woodland, scrubland, grassland and pastureland. Red kangaroos favour open plains and inhabit most of arid Australia.

Eastern grey kangaroos and western grey kangaroos prefer denser vegetation and have a wide distribution. Antilopine kangaroos inhabit tropical woodlands across northern Australia.

What are female kangaroos called

Females kangaroos are called does, fliers or jills.

What are male kangaroos called?

Male kangaroos are called bucks, boomers or jacks.

What is a baby kangaroo called?

A baby kangaroo is called a Joey

What do kangaroos eat?

Having a chambered stomach helps kangaroos digest a wide range of plants, including grass (they visit golf courses for easy meals), leaves, ferns, flowers, fruit and moss. Front incisors enable these marsupials to cut grass and shrubs very close to the ground and their molars, which are replaced as they wear down, grind vegetation. They’re also known to regurgitate undigested food, chew and swallow it again – as a cow chews the cud.

How do kangaroos stay cool?

Kangaroos can survive for long periods without drinking as they’re hydrated by the plants they consume – essential for coping with blistering temperatures. If necessary, they can dig holes up to 1m deep to find water. Most active at dawn and dusk – seeking shade during the day – roos also prevent overheating by licking their arms, which feature a network of blood vessels close to the surface of the skin. As the saliva evaporates their blood is cooled.

What happens in a kangaroo’s pouch?

Female kangaroos have forward-opening pouches in which they rear young (known as joeys)

After approximately a month-long gestation period, a newborn kangaroo (2.5cm long) travels into its mother’s pouch where it starts drinking milk from mammary glands. The joey develops in the pouch for 120 to 400 days (dependent on species), and once it leaves the pouch, continues to nurse until it is about 18 months old.

Female kangaroos produce two types of milk: one for newborns and another for older joeys. Once they reach maturity, females stay in the same mob as their mother. Males remain with their mother for a few years before dispersing to find their own territories.

When do female kangaroos give birth?

In good conditions, females give birth annually. If a female gets pregnant again soon after giving birth, she carries out ‘embryonic diapause’, in which progression of the new embryo is paused until the previous joey has matured and vacated the pouch. This strategy also allows female kangaroos to respond to external stressors such as reduced food availability.

How do kangaroos communicate?

Hisses and growls are used when kangaroos are alarmed. If an individual senses danger, it will thump its tail on the ground to warn the mob, sending them fleeing. To build bonds, these sociable creatures touch noses and sniff each other. Males have been described as ‘chuckling’ during courtship and females make clicking noises to communicate with their offspring.

How long do kangaroos live?

On average kangaroos can live between 8 and 12 years in the wild

