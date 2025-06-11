The Lash Serums That Experts Recommend (and Actually Use) (2025)

Before I started testing the best eyelash growth serums, I would tell my friends that I had “baby lashes.” Think: eyelashes only a few centimeters long that even an acclaimed mascara couldn't lengthen. Tired of the habitual application of a strip lash on each makeup wear or a pricey trip to a lash tech for extensions, I made it my mission to find an elixir that would promote long-lasting results for thicker, stronger, and longer eyelashes. My colleague and fellow beauty writer, Conçetta Ciarlo, says her lashes are long and thin, and “stick straight down like mustaches.” Having dealt with bouts of spot alopecia, she looks for serums with ingredients like peptides, and vitamin E to help build up the strength for fragile lashes.

In my initial hunt, I decided against Latisse—the FDA-approved eyelash growth treatment—simply because I didn’t feel like consulting my dermatologist for a prescription. But with a quick search of my inbox and Google, I realized there were nearly a dozen serums and oils which promised the lashes of my dreams. “Eyelash serums work when used properly,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Purvisha Patel, founder of Visha Skincare, who recommends a consistent routine of daily application, adding that “it takes at least a month to see results.” Ahead, my colleague, beauty editor-at-large Arden Fanning Andrews and I tap an ophthalmologist, an optometrist, and four dermatologists to share everything you need to know about eyelash growth serums—plus, their favorite ones to shop. Many of which continue to transform my “baby lashes” with consistent use. Read on to learn more.

What to Look for in an Eyelash Growth Serum

Key Ingredients to Consider For Lash Growth

What are the potential side effects of prostaglandin eyelash serum?

Do lash serums work?

How do lash serums work?

Do lash serums grow back?

How long does it take for lashes to grow?

Is eyelash growth serum safe for your eyes?

Which eyelash growth serum is better than Latisse?

Best Overall: Dr. Lara Devgan Scientific Beauty Platinum Long Lash Serum

Why We Love It: Award-winning plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan’s line of science-backed products comes with some serious clout. The Platinum Long Lash Serum is stamped with Sephora’s clean seal of approval and backed by clinical results. After two weeks of use, patients in a clinical study saw a 25% increase in lash length. After a month? More than 70% lash density. After two months, there was an average 45% increase in new eyelash growth without the telltale darkening of skin and eye color that often comes with PGA formulas.

Key Ingredients : Phyto-peptides, vitamin B5, clover flower extract

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to Dr. Lara Devgan, apply a small amount to clean, dry lashes and brows up to two times per day.

Who It's For: Anyone who wants longer and healthier lashes and eyebrows.

Size: 5 mL

: Phyto-peptides, vitamin B5, clover flower extract Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to Dr. Lara Devgan, apply a small amount to clean, dry lashes and brows up to two times per day.

: According to Dr. Lara Devgan, apply a small amount to clean, dry lashes and brows up to two times per day. Who It's For: Anyone who wants longer and healthier lashes and eyebrows.

Anyone who wants longer and healthier lashes and eyebrows. Size: 5 mL

Best for Damaged Lashes: Vegamour Gro Lash Serum

Why We Love It: Vegamour’s lash serum has Sephora’s clean seal and a mix of ophthalmologist-approved ingredients. “Vegamour’s formula contains peptides as well as mung bean extract, which is rich in selenium,” says board-certified ophthalmologist and founder of Twenty/Twenty Beauty, Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo. of the “often-overlooked mineral that is believed to play an important role in hair growth.”

Key Ingredients : Red clover, mung bean extract, peptides

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to Vegamour, apply the serum to the upper and lower lash line twice daily for the first two months, reducing cadence to once daily following.

Who It's For: Consumers seeking a vegan lash serum that works in as little as 30 days.

Size: 3 mL

: Red clover, mung bean extract, peptides Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to Vegamour, apply the serum to the upper and lower lash line twice daily for the first two months, reducing cadence to once daily following.

: According to Vegamour, apply the serum to the upper and lower lash line twice daily for the first two months, reducing cadence to once daily following. Who It's For: Consumers seeking a vegan lash serum that works in as little as 30 days.

Consumers seeking a vegan lash serum that works in as little as 30 days. Size: 3 mL

Best Castor Oil Lash Serum: Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil Eyelash Serum

Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil Eyelash Serum $10 AMAZON

Why We Love It: “Castor oil can be a great, natural way to grow your eyelashes,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Kevin Sadati. “Castor oil is widely used and regarded as a safe alternative to medical actives—but like any other products, make sure it stays out of your eyes.” He also provides a pro tip: “Because it’s an oil, it generally isn’t safe to use with eyelash extensions .”

Key Ingredients : 100% pure, virgin castor oil

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to Sky Organics, apply one to two drops nightly to the lashes and brows.

Who It's For: Anyone wanting an organic lash and eyebrow serum for a fuller appearance.

Size: 30 mL

: 100% pure, virgin castor oil Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to Sky Organics, apply one to two drops nightly to the lashes and brows.

: According to Sky Organics, apply one to two drops nightly to the lashes and brows. Who It's For: Anyone wanting an organic lash and eyebrow serum for a fuller appearance.

Anyone wanting an organic lash and eyebrow serum for a fuller appearance. Size: 30 mL

Top Trending Eyelash Serum: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

Why We Love It: Aside from Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH long list of celebrity endorsements of (think: Brooke Shields ), board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick gives this eyelash growth serum her stamp of approval. “This contains a blend of amino acids, vitamins and antioxidants to help promote fuller, healthier looking lashes as early as 6-8 weeks,” she says. “It also contains hyaluronic acid which works to condition, hydrate and protect the brows.” Plus, its thin applicator means you can apply the serum directly to the lash line with precision.

Key Ingredients : Isopropyl cloprostenate (a prostaglandin analogue), radish root ferment, grape seed extract, amino acids, hyaluronic acid, honey, aloe vera, glycerin, panthenol

Cruelty-Free : Yes

PGAs? : Yes. Read more about the potential side effects here .

How to Apply : According to Grande Cosmetics, apply a thin stroke of serum to your upper lash line once daily for three months. Repeat along your lower lash line as desired.

Who It's For: Anyone seeking the appearance of longer, thicker, healthier lashes in just four to six weeks.

Size: 2 mL

: Isopropyl cloprostenate (a prostaglandin analogue), radish root ferment, grape seed extract, amino acids, hyaluronic acid, honey, aloe vera, glycerin, panthenol Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes PGAs? : Yes. Read more about the potential side effects here .

: Yes. Read more about the potential side effects . How to Apply : According to Grande Cosmetics, apply a thin stroke of serum to your upper lash line once daily for three months. Repeat along your lower lash line as desired.

: According to Grande Cosmetics, apply a thin stroke of serum to your upper lash line once daily for three months. Repeat along your lower lash line as desired. Who It's For: Anyone seeking the appearance of longer, thicker, healthier lashes in just four to six weeks.

Anyone seeking the appearance of longer, thicker, healthier lashes in just four to six weeks. Size: 2 mL

Best Clean Lash Serum: Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum

Why We Love It: “Kosas uses panthenol and amino acids from wheat and soy to promote healthier growth as well as biotinoyl tripeptide-1, an ingredient that helps prevent hair loss while stimulating new growth,” says Hilal-Campo. “It even contains clover extract, which has been shown to help promote hair growth in those with alopecia. I also like the applicator — the sponge tip allows for really targeted application to areas that are particularly sparse.” After three months of use, the brand shares that an expert-graded study showed that 97% of subjects saw measured improvement in brow length and lash volume, and 90% agreed it restored the appearance of overplucked brows.

Key Ingredients : Peptides, keratin, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to Kosas, apply one dip of serum to the lashes and brow area nightly.

Who It's For: Individuals seeking longer, thicker lashes and fuller brows with added strengthening and hydration.

Size: 3.5 mL

: Peptides, keratin, vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to Kosas, apply one dip of serum to the lashes and brow area nightly.

: According to Kosas, apply one dip of serum to the lashes and brow area nightly. Who It's For: Individuals seeking longer, thicker lashes and fuller brows with added strengthening and hydration.

Individuals seeking longer, thicker lashes and fuller brows with added strengthening and hydration. Size: 3.5 mL

Best Lengthening Lash Serum: Twenty / Twenty Beauty Get Growing Lash and Brow Serum

Why We Love It: “I created my clean formula, Get Growing, to support ocular health as well as healthy lash and brow growth,” says Hilal-Campo. “Castor oil is the star ingredient, which not only helps nourish dry eyes but features growth-stimulating ricinoleic acid to encourage thicker lashes and brows.” The formula also contains linoleic acid-rich argan oil and antimicrobial coconut oil—with another thoughtful formulation: “Because it is an anhydrous mixture of oils, it does not need preservatives, which can be very irritating to eyes and can cause and exacerbate dry eyes,” she explains. “It’s naturally effective as well as incredibly soothing on the entire eye area.” She recommends applying it nightly for the best results.

Key Ingredients : Castor oil, argan oil, coconut oil

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to Twenty/Twenty, apply one pump of serum to the lashes and brows each night.

Who It's For: Individuals with sensitive eyes who want longer/fuller lashes and brows without the use of harmful/irritating ingredients.

Size: 10 mL

: Castor oil, argan oil, coconut oil Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to Twenty/Twenty, apply one pump of serum to the lashes and brows each night.

: According to Twenty/Twenty, apply one pump of serum to the lashes and brows each night. Who It's For: Individuals with sensitive eyes who want longer/fuller lashes and brows without the use of harmful/irritating ingredients.

Individuals with sensitive eyes who want longer/fuller lashes and brows without the use of harmful/irritating ingredients. Size: 10 mL

Best for Sensitive Skin: Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum

Why We Love It: “This formula contains sunflower oil, biotin, panthenol, and castor oil — all ingredients that support healthy hair growth,” says Hilal-Campo of Augustinus Bader’s new lash serum, which can double as a brow treatment. In a 12-week clinical trial of subjects with self-perceived sensitive skin and eyes, lash length was said to increase by 34%, while lash and brow prominence increased by 130%. On top of the brand’s signature TFC8 complex (basically their version of concentrated nutrition for healthy cells), it provides a dose of moisture. “Hyaluronic acid and aloe help draw moisture into dry lashes,” Hilal-Campo notes.

Key Ingredients : Roselle and safflower extract, biotin, red winter algae, hyaluronic acid

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to Augustinus Bader, apply to brows and lashes morning and night.

Who It's For: Individuals looking to revive their follicles and achieve healthy, thick brows and lashes.

Size: 8 mL

: Roselle and safflower extract, biotin, red winter algae, hyaluronic acid Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to Augustinus Bader, apply to brows and lashes morning and night.

: According to Augustinus Bader, apply to brows and lashes morning and night. Who It's For: Individuals looking to revive their follicles and achieve healthy, thick brows and lashes.

Individuals looking to revive their follicles and achieve healthy, thick brows and lashes. Size: 8 mL

Best Lash & Brow Serum: Shiseido Full Lash & Brow Serum

Why We Love It: “The active ingredient is arginine, an amino acid that’s essential to keratin production and responsible for making hair healthy and strong,” says Hilal-Campo of Shiseido’s recipe, which works on both lashes and brows. Vitamin E has an added benefit: “Vitamin E is an antioxidant, so it can help reduce oxidative stress on the hair follicle, and it is also said to help promote blood circulation.”

Key Ingredients : Arginine, glycerin, zizyphus jujuba fruit extract

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to Shiseido, apply to the lash line morning and night.

Who It's For: Those seeking a lash and brow serum that is designed for comfortable use and transforms short/sparse lashes into fuller and healthier ones.

Size: 6 mL

: Arginine, glycerin, zizyphus jujuba fruit extract Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to Shiseido, apply to the lash line morning and night.

: According to Shiseido, apply to the lash line morning and night. Who It's For: Those seeking a lash and brow serum that is designed for comfortable use and transforms short/sparse lashes into fuller and healthier ones.

Those seeking a lash and brow serum that is designed for comfortable use and transforms short/sparse lashes into fuller and healthier ones. Size: 6 mL

Best Oil-Free: Babe Original Essential Lash Serum

Why We Love It: Babe Original’s Essential Lash Serum harnesses the power of glycerin, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and strengthen lashes, while radish root ferment filtrate helps to condition hair follicles. Biotin and vitamin E provide essential nourishment to support length and fullness. Oil-free and safe for lash extensions, the precision applicator allows for a targeted application—delivering visible results in 4-12 weeks.

Key Ingredients : Glycerin, panthenol, hyaluronic acid, radish root ferment filtrate, biotin, vitamin E

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to Babe Original, at night, apply the serum to both eyes on clean, dry skin, in one single stroke. (A single dip in the tube suffices for amount of your product you need.) Allow two mintues for the serum to fully dry before layering products or lying down.

Who It's For: Oil-free and safe to use with lash extensions and strip lashes

Size: 2 mL

: Glycerin, panthenol, hyaluronic acid, radish root ferment filtrate, biotin, vitamin E Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to Babe Original, at night, apply the serum to both eyes on clean, dry skin, in one single stroke. (A single dip in the tube suffices for amount of your product you need.) Allow two mintues for the serum to fully dry before layering products or lying down.

: According to Babe Original, at night, apply the serum to both eyes on clean, dry skin, in one single stroke. (A single dip in the tube suffices for amount of your product you need.) Allow two mintues for the serum to fully dry before layering products or lying down. Who It's For: Oil-free and safe to use with lash extensions and strip lashes

Oil-free and safe to use with lash extensions and strip lashes Size: 2 mL

Best for Lash Fullness: Rodan+Fields Lash Boost

Why We Love It: Rodan + Fields’s nightly lash serums works overtime to improve lash length and fullness while you get your beauty rest. The formulation, featuring isopropyl cloprostenate, helps to stimulate growth, while keratin, biotin, and panthenol nourish and fortify lashes. Allantoin and glycerin work together to maintain moisture, preventing brittleness and enhancing durability. Almond extract offers additional nourishment—though those with nut allergies should take caution. With consistent use, expect stronger lashes with less breakage.

Key Ingredients : Keratin, biotin, allantoin, panthenol, pumpkin seed extract, glycerin, almond extract

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : On clean skin, apply nightly to dry eyelids (only on the upper lash line). Dip the brush once per eye and wait approximately 90 seconds for the serum to dry.

Who It's For: Anyone looking to grow longer lashes, while preventing breakage.

Size: 5 mL

: Keratin, biotin, allantoin, panthenol, pumpkin seed extract, glycerin, almond extract Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : On clean skin, apply nightly to dry eyelids (only on the upper lash line). Dip the brush once per eye and wait approximately 90 seconds for the serum to dry.

: On clean skin, apply nightly to dry eyelids (only on the upper lash line). Dip the brush once per eye and wait approximately 90 seconds for the serum to dry. Who It’s For: Anyone looking to grow longer lashes, while preventing breakage.

Anyone looking to grow longer lashes, while preventing breakage. Size: 5 mL

Best Conditioning Serum: RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

Why We Love It: This lash conditioner—a favorite of board-certified dermatologist Dara Spearmanis—is your secret weapon for stronger, healthier lashes. Packed with a powerhouse blend of peptides, biotin, and green tea extract, it conditions and softens with every swipe. Saw palmetto adds a touch of shine, while ginseng antioxidants swoop in to protect against free radical damage.

Key Ingredients : Biotin, green tea extract, glycerin, ginseng extract, swertia japonica extract, vitamin B, saw palmetto extract

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to Revitalash, morning or night, apply once daily directly to clean, dry upper eyelash lines. Dip the applicator brush into the bottle one time for both eyes.

Who It's For: Anyone looking for more volume and thickness.

Size: 2.0 ML

: Biotin, green tea extract, glycerin, ginseng extract, swertia japonica extract, vitamin B, saw palmetto extract Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to Revitalash, morning or night, apply once daily directly to clean, dry upper eyelash lines. Dip the applicator brush into the bottle one time for both eyes.

: According to Revitalash, morning or night, apply once daily directly to clean, dry upper eyelash lines. Dip the applicator brush into the bottle one time for both eyes. Who It’s For: Anyone looking for more volume and thickness.

Anyone looking for more volume and thickness. Size: 2.0 ML

Best Value: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum

Why We Love It: A multipurpose serum from The Ordinary that can be used for thicker, healthier lashes and brows. The lightweight water-based formula is packed with nourishing peptides to enhance volume sans greasiness. Free from silicones, oils, and alcohol, it’s gentle yet effective, making it the perfect addition to your daily routine. Apply twice daily, integrating the serum into your skin-care routine before bed and again in the morning before makeup.

Key Ingredients : Acetyl tetrapeptide-3, ﻿﻿camellia sinensis leaf extract, ﻿﻿panthenol, ﻿﻿trifolium pratense flower extract,

Cruelty-Free : Yes

How to Apply : According to The Ordinary, after cleansing and drying the application area, swipe the serum directly to the upper lash line and eyebrows in the morning and evening.

Who It's For: Those looking for one product to do the work of two, with a non-greasy formula that supports the growth of thicker, fuller lashes and brows.

Size: 0.16 fl oz.

: Acetyl tetrapeptide-3, ﻿﻿camellia sinensis leaf extract, ﻿﻿panthenol, ﻿﻿trifolium pratense flower extract, Cruelty-Free : Yes

: Yes How to Apply : According to The Ordinary, after cleansing and drying the application area, swipe the serum directly to the upper lash line and eyebrows in the morning and evening.

: According to The Ordinary, after cleansing and drying the application area, swipe the serum directly to the upper lash line and eyebrows in the morning and evening. Who It's For: Those looking for one product to do the work of two, with a non-greasy formula that supports the growth of thicker, fuller lashes and brows.

Those looking for one product to do the work of two, with a non-greasy formula that supports the growth of thicker, fuller lashes and brows. Size: 0.16 fl oz.

What to Look for in an Eyelash Growth Serum

Ingredients : “Effective eyelash growth serums that are gentle and safe for use around the eyes include ingredients like peptides, which stimulate growth,” says Manhattan-based optometrist and founder of Line of Sight, Dr. Jennifer Tsai. She also recommends looking out for biotin, as it helps to strengthen lashes and reduce breakage. She would additionally look for hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and moisturizes lashes, along with vitamins and antioxidants for worthwhile protection. For those who want a supernatural, super clean option, a dose of straight-up castor oil can make an impact. “I’ve been using castor oil on dry eye patients for years to help soothe their painful symptoms,” says Hilal-Campo. “After seeing many of them develop thicker, longer lashes over time from this treatment, I decided to make it the star ingredient in my serum.”

: “Effective eyelash growth serums that are gentle and safe for use around the eyes include ingredients like peptides, which stimulate growth,” says Manhattan-based optometrist and founder of Line of Sight, Dr. Jennifer Tsai. She also recommends looking out for biotin, as it helps to strengthen lashes and reduce breakage. She would additionally look for hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and moisturizes lashes, along with vitamins and antioxidants for worthwhile protection. For those who want a supernatural, super clean option, a dose of straight-up castor oil can make an impact. “I’ve been using castor oil on dry eye patients for years to help soothe their painful symptoms,” says Hilal-Campo. “After seeing many of them develop thicker, longer lashes over time from this treatment, I decided to make it the star ingredient in my serum.” Application : The key is to always apply the serum on clean, dry lashes without wearing contacts. Use the applicator wand to apply the serum along the base of your upper lash line. “It’s important to avoid the water line, where your meibomian oil glands sit, which can cause irritation and dry eyes,” warns Tsai. Try to allow it to completely dry and avoid getting the serum into your eyes.

: The key is to always apply the serum on clean, dry lashes without wearing contacts. Use the applicator wand to apply the serum along the base of your upper lash line. “It’s important to avoid the water line, where your meibomian oil glands sit, which can cause irritation and dry eyes,” warns Tsai. Try to allow it to completely dry and avoid getting the serum into your eyes. Strength : For beginners, Tsai recommends starting with a lower-strength formula and gradually increasing from there. “Allow your skin and lashes time to adjust to the product to minimize any side effects,” she advises. However, most over-the-counter eyelash serums are generally formulated at a suitable strength and do not require a prescription.

: For beginners, Tsai recommends starting with a lower-strength formula and gradually increasing from there. “Allow your skin and lashes time to adjust to the product to minimize any side effects,” she advises. However, most over-the-counter eyelash serums are generally formulated at a suitable strength and do not require a prescription. What Else To Know: Hilal-Campo points out that before using any lash growth serum it’s important to first protect your lash foundation. “If the root of your lashes or brows is dead, there is no product that can bring them back,” she warns. ”Certain beauty practices can kill them, so for healthier hair , I recommend avoiding treatments like lash lifts and extensions.” Instead, consider fortifying the building blocks of healthy hair with supplements that fill in the nutrition blanks you may be missing. “Nutrafol is a supplement taken to grow scalp hair , and can help with lash growth as well,” says Patel. Part of the reason serums can be helpful, though, will sound familiar: hydration. “If you’re prone to dry, brittle lashes, that hydration can help stave off breakage for healthier growth,” says Hilal-Campo.

Key Ingredients to Consider For Lash Growth

To help inform your buy, we've tapped Garshick, who tells Vogue which ingredients can promate hair growth—and how.

Castor Oil : Although more data is needed, Dr. Garshick says that “castor oil can help to moisturize and nourish the lashes, improving overall health. Castor oil may also help to promote healthier and stronger hair as it uses ricinoleic acid—a type of fatty acid—to boost circulation which is thought to help promote healthier and stronger hair.”

: Although more data is needed, Dr. Garshick says that “castor oil can help to moisturize and nourish the lashes, improving overall health. Castor oil may also help to promote healthier and stronger hair as it uses ricinoleic acid—a type of fatty acid—to boost circulation which is thought to help promote healthier and stronger hair.” Prostaglandins : “Prostaglandin analogs (otherwise known as PGAs), such as Bimatoprost, found in Latisse are considered effective at increasing eyelash growth. Other prostaglandin analogs, such as latanoprost and travoprost, while not as extensively studied have also been shown to be effective, though are not considered FDA approved,” she says. However, using them is not without caution: “They are thought to work by prolonging the duration of anagen, promoting growth. In addition to a risk of hyperpigmentation, prostaglandin analogs may also be associated with a risk of prostaglandin-associated periorbitopathy, which is characterized by changes including loss of fat in the periorbital area and deepening of the upper eyelid.”

: “Prostaglandin analogs (otherwise known as PGAs), such as Bimatoprost, found in Latisse are considered effective at increasing eyelash growth. Other prostaglandin analogs, such as latanoprost and travoprost, while not as extensively studied have also been shown to be effective, though are not considered FDA approved,” she says. However, using them is not without caution: “They are thought to work by prolonging the duration of anagen, promoting growth. In addition to a risk of hyperpigmentation, prostaglandin analogs may also be associated with a risk of prostaglandin-associated periorbitopathy, which is characterized by changes including loss of fat in the periorbital area and deepening of the upper eyelid.” Keratin : “Keratin works to help strengthen and support the hair follicle.”

: “Keratin works to help strengthen and support the hair follicle.” Biotin : “Biotin can help to make the lashes look thicker and healthier. It is thought to help strengthen and support keratin, while also helping to condition the lashes.”

: “Biotin can help to make the lashes look thicker and healthier. It is thought to help strengthen and support keratin, while also helping to condition the lashes.” Hyaluronic Acid : A skin care favorite, “hyaluronic acid works as a humectant to boost moisture and nourish the lashes. By helping to retain moisture, it helps to leave the lashes looking healthier.”

: A skin care favorite, “hyaluronic acid works as a humectant to boost moisture and nourish the lashes. By helping to retain moisture, it helps to leave the lashes looking healthier.” Peptides : “Peptides work to strengthen and support the hair follicle, leaving the lashes looking fuller and stronger.”

: “Peptides work to strengthen and support the hair follicle, leaving the lashes looking fuller and stronger.” Botanical Extracts: “Some botanical extracts may have a role in protecting the lashes from oxidative stress using antioxidants and also may contain various minerals that help to nourish and support the lashes.”

What are the potential side effects of prostaglandin eyelash serum?

According to board-certified dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose, key ingredients in some lash serums, prostaglandins, or PGAs, are still mysterious. “Latisse contains a prescription-strength prostaglandin called bimatoprost that is known to stimulate growth though the exact mechanism is not well understood,” says Murphy-Rose. “Over-the-counter prostaglandin-based serums contain a weaker prostaglandin—the benefit to using a weaker prostaglandin-based serum is that the risk of side effects is also lower.” Hilal-Campo recommends avoiding PGAs entirely, which have been in the collective conversation lately (not to mention TikTok feeds) for their side effects—they often have powerful results—but with a risk. She notes that there’s a 20% chance that users of serums with PGAs will experience side effects. “It’s easy to identify PGAs in an ingredient list — look for ingredients with “prost” in them, like isopropyl cloprostenate,” she explains. “Keep in mind that because these ingredients aren’t regulated by the FDA like prescription-strength bimatoprost is, they may be stronger, and the risks of side effects could be even greater.” When side effects include fat atrophy and discoloration of the skin and iris color, it makes sense why clean formulas like the new brow and lash-enhancing Kosas GrowPotion serum and Dr. Lara Devgan’s Platinum Long lash serum are on the rise.

Do eyelash serums really work?

With consistent use (i.e. weeks, and sometimes months)—and the right formula for your needs—you should be able to see positive results. “Lash growth serums work to strengthen, nourish and condition the eyebrow hairs which may give the hairs a thicker and healthier appearance,” Garshick explains. “By improving the health of the lash hair, it may also help make it less susceptible to breakage.”

How do lash serums work?

According to Garshick, lash serums are powered by a combination of ingredients formulated to strengthen and support lash health. For example, peptides or biotin can help strengthen and thicken hairs, while antioxidants or hydrating ingredients like panthenol help nourish and condition each hair. Something like Latisse, on the other hand, works via a prostaglandin analog which “may help to increase the percentage of follicles and prolong the duration of anagen, which is the hair growth phase”—basically, stimulating the hair follicle to promote growth—Garshick explains.

Do lashes grow back?

Eyelashes can grow back, though growth serums are mainly formulated to improve existing “lash thickness, volume and length,” Garshick says.

How long does it take for lashes to grow?

If only it were as simple as applying your eyelash growth serum at night and seeing visibly longer lashes come morning. In reality, Garshick explains that sometimes results can be seen as early as 2-4 weeks, though it will generally take several months for the full effect. She continues that “the results are maintained with continued use of the serum or product, though in many cases, once desired results are achieved, the number of applications per week may be reduced.”

Is eyelash growth serum safe for your eyes?

According to Tsai, most eyelash growth serums are safe to use; however, it depends on the ingredients. “If the serum contains prostaglandin analogs, which stimulate lash growth, it may also have side effects such as eye irritation, skin darkening, iris color change, and possible orbital fat loss.”

Which eyelash growth serum is better than Latisse?

If you’re seeking an alternative to Latisse, Tsai suggests keeping an eye out for eyelash growth serums that contain alternative ingredients, such as peptides and vitamins, as they can be gentler alternatives. Dr. Dara Spearman explains that peptides promote thicker, stronger, and longerlashes by increasing follicle activity. She also cites biotin, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E as ingredients that strengthen lashes, reducing shedding overtime and promoting circulation. Some of our favorite alternative formulas are those from Dr. Lara Devgan, Vegamour, and Kosas.

