The Latest Generation of Liquid Lipsticks of Are More Comfortable Than You Think (2025)

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may receive compensation from retailers and/or from purchases of products through these links.

Liquid lipsticks have long evolved since the original 2015 craze. Back then, formulas were thick, ultra matte, and prone to creasing. Now, the best liquid lipstick formulas don’t sacrifice a moisturized pout for long-wearing results—not to mention, they come in a host of different finishes, from high-shine to the popular K-beauty blurred lipstick trend. Best of all, some liquid lipsticks are even transfer-proof.

“The intersection of skincare and makeup have made a huge difference in the lip game recently. In the past, many long-wearing liquid lip products had higher amounts of ingredients such as alcohol, which can dry out the lip area over time,” professional makeup artist El DeBratto tells Vogue. “Now we have liquid lipstick formulas that feature nourishingand plumping ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, botanic-derived oils, and dimethicone. These ingredients help diminish the appearance of fine lines and ensure comfortable wear throughout the day.”

Find your new favorite liquid lipstick, in any finish your heart desires, below—we rounded up our nine favorite formulas.

Best Overall: Chanel Rouge Allure Laque

Chanel

Rouge Allure Laque

  • Why we love it: A current favorite of mine, Chanel’s water-resistant formula glides on creamy and smooth, which once dried down, boasts a velvety satin finish with longer staying power than your standard lipstick. Polymers in the formula preserve color and lock in moisture.
  • Shades: 18
  • Finish: Satin, blurred
  • Key ingredients: Dimethicone, synthetic wax, kaolin, caesalpinia sappan bark extract
  • Staying power: Up to 12 hours

Best Long-Wearing: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

  • Why we love it: There will be no creasing or settling into fine lines here—Charlotte Tilbury’s liquid lipstick aims to make your pout look like it’s sporting an IRL airbrush filter. A blend of vitamin E, sunflower oil, and hyaluronic acid keeps lips moisturized for a full day of wear—minimal touchups necessary.
  • Shades: 8
  • Finish: Soft focus matte
  • Key ingredients: Dimethicone, tocopherol, sunflower seed oil, hyaluronic acid
  • Staying power: Up to 24 hours

Best Matte: NARS Air Matte Lip Color

NARS

Air Matte Lip Color

  • Why we love it: Cushiony and smooth, NARS’s liquid lipstick has a matte finish that still feels comfortable on lips thanks to a blend of polymers and micro powders that keeps dryness at bay. With such a lightweight feel, you may even forget you’re wearing anything at all.
  • Shades: 12
  • Finish: Soft matte
  • Key ingredients: Dimethicone crosspolymer
  • Staying power: Up to 8 hours

Best for Blurred Lips: Flower Knows Strawberry Rococo Cloud Lip Cream

Flower Knows

Strawberry Rococo Cloud Lip Cream

  • Why we love it: It’s hard to resist this K-Beauty brand’s charming packaging—Flower Knows takes cheeky to a whole new level with mini cake-shaped products that call to mind Marie Antoinette’s decadent sweet displays. One swipe of its lip cream leaves behind a breathable blur with a soft-focus finish.
  • Shades: 9
  • Finish: Blurred
  • Key ingredients: Dimethicone crosspolymer
  • Staying power: Up to 8 hours

Best Drugstore: Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink

Maybelline

Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor

  • Why we love it: Vogue’s senior beauty and wellness editor Margaux Anbouba is known around the office for her signature lip look. “The only compliments I ever get on my beauty look are when I’m wearing Maybelline New York’s Vinyl Ink. It’s the best of both worlds—stays on all day just like those OG lip kits (no dry, cakey coverage here) and super glossy and shiny. My lips not only look bigger and better with it on (shades range from demure nudes to a screaming hot pink), but I feel powerful,” says Anbouba.
  • Shades: 20
  • Finish: Shine
  • Key ingredients: Dimethicone, aloe barbadensis leaf extract, tocopherol
  • Staying power: Up to 16 hours of wear

Best French Girl Lips: Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte

Violette_FR

Petal Bouche Matte in Amour Fou

  • Why we love it: “As someone with dry skin, I look for transfer-proof lipsticks that still have some hydration to them or are so thin that they don’t feel like anything on the lips,” celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray previously told Vogue of her favorite French girl makeup product. “It’s truly comfortable to wear all day, even if you tend to have more dry lips and skin.” The matte liquid lipstick comes in two additional shades, each with pigments soft yet vibrant like a flower petal.
  • Shades: 3
  • Finish: Matte
  • Key ingredients: Isododecane, dimethicone, trimethylsiloxysilicate
  • Staying power: Long-wearing

Best Transfer-Proof Drugstore: Nyx Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color

NYX

Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color

  • Why we love it: For those who want a shiny, transfer-proof look that won’t hurt their wallet, Nyx’s Shine Loud never fails to win best in show. This dual-ended lipstick boasts up to 16 hours of transfer-proof color with a vegan formulation. On one end, the base coat offers a pigmented, smudge-proof color. Meanwhile, the opposite side of the stick includes a non-sticky lip gloss for a high-shine finish. When the shiny gloss fades, simply reapply—your color remains locked in place.
  • Shades: 30
  • Finish: Matte base coat, with gloss top coat
  • Key ingredients: Macadamia seed oil, coriander fruit oil, jojoba seed oil, apricot kernel oil, passionfruit seed oil
  • Staying power: 16 hours

Best Plumping: About Face Blurred Matte Lip Plump

Blurred Matte Lip Plump

  • Why we love it: There’s much to love about About Face’s newest lip launch—the formula is a does-it-all liquid lipstick and plumper. The product glides on smooth like butter, leaving a faint cooling tingle behind. Meanwhile, the formula’s star ingredient, bionic tripeptide, stimulates collagen production and plumps fine lines for a fuller pout. Having recently worn it on a night out, I can confirm firsthand that About Face’s liquid lip product lives up to its promise of long-wearing, fade-proof results.
  • Shades: 6
  • Finish: Blurred
  • Key ingredients: Bionic tripeptide, dimethicone, jojoba seed oil, cooling plumping agent
  • Staying power: Long-wearing

Everything You Need To Know

How To Choose a Liquid Lipstick

Choosing a liquid lipstick is all about deciding what finish you’re after. “Of course, the most common liquid lipstick finish is true matte. However, thanks to newer lipstick formulations, there’s also satin, high gloss, blurred, and soft matte,” says DeBratto. “Since true matte lipsticks tend to be a bit more drying on the lip and can potentially cling to fine lines, I prefer to opt for a more moisturizing finish (think: satin or shine).”

How To Apply Liquid Lipstick

Proper liquid lipstick application starts with moisturized lips for a smooth canvas—they recommend applying a lip mask the night before to wake up with a supple finish.
“Take a lip liner in a similar color to your liquid lipstick, and outline your lips first. You can also quickly apply your liner across the entire surface area of the lip. Next, take the lipstick’s doe-foot applicator and evenly spread the product across the lip,” says DeBratto. “Then, buff the product in a tapping motion across your lip using your finger or a rounded flat brush. Lastly, clean up any uneven edges with a Q-tip or clean flat makeup brush with a tiny bit of concealer.”

Celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray agrees that starting a makeup routine should always begin with a hydrating balm, even if you do your makeup later in the day. “Apply a hydrating lip mask or lip balm while doing the rest of your makeup (I save applying lipstick and liner for last). When it is time for lips, take a wipe or cotton pad and remove the lip mask—if you leave it on, all lipsticks tend to transfer, in my experience. Then take a powder puff, with some leftover powder in it, and pat it all over the lip,” says Gray, explaining her lip prep before lipstick application.

Meet The Experts

  • El DeBratto is a non-binary New York-based editorial makeup artist whose clients include Coco Rocha, Flower Beauty, Kristin Ess, and Glamour Magazine.
  • Emily Gray is a professional makeup artist based in Nashville. Gray has worked with Lana Del Rey, Kimberly Schlapman, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.
