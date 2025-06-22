The Latest Generation of Liquid Lipsticks of Are More Comfortable Than You Think (2025)

Liquid lipsticks have long evolved since the original 2015 craze. Back then, formulas were thick, ultra matte, and prone to creasing. Now, the best liquid lipstick formulas don’t sacrifice a moisturized pout for long-wearing results—not to mention, they come in a host of different finishes, from high-shine to the popular K-beauty blurred lipstick trend. Best of all, some liquid lipsticks are even transfer-proof.

Vogue’s Favorite Liquid Lipstick

“The intersection of skincare and makeup have made a huge difference in the lip game recently. In the past, many long-wearing liquid lip products had higher amounts of ingredients such as alcohol, which can dry out the lip area over time,” professional makeup artist El DeBratto tells Vogue. “Now we have liquid lipstick formulas that feature nourishingand plumping ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, botanic-derived oils, and dimethicone. These ingredients help diminish the appearance of fine lines and ensure comfortable wear throughout the day.”

Find your new favorite liquid lipstick, in any finish your heart desires, below—we rounded up our nine favorite formulas.

Best Overall: Chanel Rouge Allure Laque

Why we love it : A current favorite of mine, Chanel’s water-resistant formula glides on creamy and smooth, which once dried down, boasts a velvety satin finish with longer staying power than your standard lipstick. Polymers in the formula preserve color and lock in moisture.

: A current favorite of mine, Chanel’s water-resistant formula glides on creamy and smooth, which once dried down, boasts a velvety satin finish with longer staying power than your standard lipstick. Polymers in the formula preserve color and lock in moisture. Shades : 18

: 18 Finish : Satin, blurred

: Satin, blurred Key ingredients : Dimethicone, synthetic wax, kaolin, caesalpinia sappan bark extract

: Dimethicone, synthetic wax, kaolin, caesalpinia sappan bark extract Staying power: Up to 12 hours

Best Long-Wearing: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

Why we love it : There will be no creasing or settling into fine lines here—Charlotte Tilbury’s liquid lipstick aims to make your pout look like it’s sporting an IRL airbrush filter. A blend of vitamin E, sunflower oil, and hyaluronic acid keeps lips moisturized for a full day of wear—minimal touchups necessary.

: There will be no creasing or settling into fine lines here—Charlotte Tilbury’s liquid lipstick aims to make your pout look like it’s sporting an IRL airbrush filter. A blend of vitamin E, sunflower oil, and hyaluronic acid keeps lips moisturized for a full day of wear—minimal touchups necessary. Shades : 8

: 8 Finish : Soft focus matte

: Soft focus matte Key ingredients : Dimethicone, tocopherol, sunflower seed oil, hyaluronic acid

: Dimethicone, tocopherol, sunflower seed oil, hyaluronic acid Staying power: Up to 24 hours

Best Matte: NARS Air Matte Lip Color

NARS Air Matte Lip Color $28 BLUMERCURY $28 NORDSTROM

Why we love it : Cushiony and smooth, NARS’s liquid lipstick has a matte finish that still feels comfortable on lips thanks to a blend of polymers and micro powders that keeps dryness at bay. With such a lightweight feel, you may even forget you’re wearing anything at all.

: Cushiony and smooth, NARS’s liquid lipstick has a matte finish that still feels comfortable on lips thanks to a blend of polymers and micro powders that keeps dryness at bay. With such a lightweight feel, you may even forget you’re wearing anything at all. Shades : 12

: 12 Finish : Soft matte

: Soft matte Key ingredients : Dimethicone crosspolymer

: Dimethicone crosspolymer Staying power: Up to 8 hours

Best for Blurred Lips: Flower Knows Strawberry Rococo Cloud Lip Cream

Flower Knows Strawberry Rococo Cloud Lip Cream $22 AMAZON

Why we love it : It’s hard to resist this K-Beauty brand’s charming packaging—Flower Knows takes cheeky to a whole new level with mini cake-shaped products that call to mind Marie Antoinette’s decadent sweet displays. One swipe of its lip cream leaves behind a breathable blur with a soft-focus finish.

: It’s hard to resist this K-Beauty brand’s charming packaging—Flower Knows takes cheeky to a whole new level with mini cake-shaped products that call to mind Marie Antoinette’s decadent sweet displays. One swipe of its lip cream leaves behind a breathable blur with a soft-focus finish. Shades : 9

: 9 Finish : Blurred

: Blurred Key ingredients : Dimethicone crosspolymer

: Dimethicone crosspolymer Staying power: Up to 8 hours

Best Drugstore: Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor $13 $10 AMAZON

Why we love it : Vogue’s senior beauty and wellness editor Margaux Anbouba is known around the office for her signature lip look. “The only compliments I ever get on my beauty look are when I’m wearing Maybelline New York’s Vinyl Ink. It’s the best of both worlds—stays on all day just like those OG lip kits (no dry, cakey coverage here) and super glossy and shiny. My lips not only look bigger and better with it on (shades range from demure nudes to a screaming hot pink), but I feel powerful,” says Anbouba.

: Vogue’s senior beauty and wellness editor Margaux Anbouba is known around the office for her signature lip look. “The only compliments I ever get on my beauty look are when I’m wearing Maybelline New York’s Vinyl Ink. It’s the best of both worlds—stays on all day just like those OG lip kits (no dry, cakey coverage here) and super glossy and shiny. My lips not only look bigger and better with it on (shades range from demure nudes to a screaming hot pink), but I feel powerful,” says Anbouba. Shades : 20

: 20 Finish : Shine

: Shine Key ingredients : Dimethicone, aloe barbadensis leaf extract, tocopherol

: Dimethicone, aloe barbadensis leaf extract, tocopherol Staying power: Up to 16 hours of wear

Best French Girl Lips: Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte

Violette_FR Petal Bouche Matte in Amour Fou $28 VIOLETTE_FR

Why we love it : “As someone with dry skin, I look for transfer-proof lipsticks that still have some hydration to them or are so thin that they don’t feel like anything on the lips,” celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray previously told Vogue of her favorite French girl makeup product . “It’s truly comfortable to wear all day, even if you tend to have more dry lips and skin.” The matte liquid lipstick comes in two additional shades, each with pigments soft yet vibrant like a flower petal.

: “As someone with dry skin, I look for transfer-proof lipsticks that still have some hydration to them or are so thin that they don’t feel like anything on the lips,” celebrity makeup artist Emily Gray previously told Vogue of her favorite . “It’s truly comfortable to wear all day, even if you tend to have more dry lips and skin.” The matte liquid lipstick comes in two additional shades, each with pigments soft yet vibrant like a flower petal. Shades : 3

: 3 Finish : Matte

: Matte Key ingredients : Isododecane, dimethicone, trimethylsiloxysilicate

: Isododecane, dimethicone, trimethylsiloxysilicate Staying power: Long-wearing

Best Transfer-Proof Drugstore: Nyx Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color

NYX Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color $12 $10 AMAZON

Why we love it: For those who want a shiny, transfer-proof look that won’t hurt their wallet, Nyx’s Shine Loud never fails to win best in show. This dual-ended lipstick boasts up to 16 hours of transfer-proof color with a vegan formulation. On one end, the base coat offers a pigmented, smudge-proof color. Meanwhile, the opposite side of the stick includes a non-sticky lip gloss for a high-shine finish. When the shiny gloss fades, simply reapply—your color remains locked in place.

For those who want a shiny, transfer-proof look that won’t hurt their wallet, Nyx’s Shine Loud never fails to win best in show. This dual-ended lipstick boasts up to 16 hours of transfer-proof color with a vegan formulation. On one end, the base coat offers a pigmented, smudge-proof color. Meanwhile, the opposite side of the stick includes a non-sticky lip gloss for a high-shine finish. When the shiny gloss fades, simply reapply—your color remains locked in place. Shades : 30

: 30 Finish : Matte base coat, with gloss top coat

: Matte base coat, with gloss top coat Key ingredients : Macadamia seed oil, coriander fruit oil, jojoba seed oil, apricot kernel oil, passionfruit seed oil

: Macadamia seed oil, coriander fruit oil, jojoba seed oil, apricot kernel oil, passionfruit seed oil Staying power: 16 hours

Best Plumping: About Face Blurred Matte Lip Plump

Blurred Matte Lip Plump $18 ULTA

Why we love it : There’s much to love about About Face’s newest lip launch—the formula is a does-it-all liquid lipstick and plumper. The product glides on smooth like butter, leaving a faint cooling tingle behind. Meanwhile, the formula’s star ingredient, bionic tripeptide, stimulates collagen production and plumps fine lines for a fuller pout. Having recently worn it on a night out, I can confirm firsthand that About Face’s liquid lip product lives up to its promise of long-wearing, fade-proof results.

: There’s much to love about About Face’s newest lip launch—the formula is a does-it-all liquid lipstick and plumper. The product glides on smooth like butter, leaving a faint cooling tingle behind. Meanwhile, the formula’s star ingredient, bionic tripeptide, stimulates collagen production and plumps fine lines for a fuller pout. Having recently worn it on a night out, I can confirm firsthand that About Face’s liquid lip product lives up to its promise of long-wearing, fade-proof results. Shades : 6

: 6 Finish : Blurred

: Blurred Key ingredients : Bionic tripeptide, dimethicone, jojoba seed oil, cooling plumping agent

: Bionic tripeptide, dimethicone, jojoba seed oil, cooling plumping agent Staying power: Long-wearing

Everything You Need To Know